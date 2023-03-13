USMNT film room: Highlights from the weekend

Let’s go on a quick journey. A lot of soccer was played this weekend, and video clips have been gathered. Let’s run through them to see what developments there have been in the USMNT player pool this weekend:

Saturday

Cameron Carter-Vickers opens things up with a goal for Celtic. His set-piece header was the third goal as Celtic thrashed Hearts 3-0 in the Scottish Cup semifinal.

"Celtic are heading for the semi-finals!"



Cameron Carter-Vickers seals the victory for @CelticFC #ScottishCup pic.twitter.com/SfXH5Qqmjx — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) March 11, 2023

Haji Wright absolutely dominated Kayserispor in his return from injury, scoring twice and adding an assist. Here’s his first goal:

¡GOL DEL ANTALYASPOR!



Haji Wright abre el marcador para los locales



Disfruta el Antalyaspor vs. Kayserispor en vivo por beIN SPORTS CONNECT.#Superlig #ANTvKYS pic.twitter.com/i8WmKgzJR8 — beIN SPORTS Español (@ESbeINSPORTS) March 11, 2023

Sanjiv of @USMNTvideos provided a full compilation of Haji’s impressive performance (below). In addition, here’s links to Haji’s assist, his second goal, and another comp from @americanwigends.

In Premier League action, Tyler Adams and Brenden Aaronson started for Leeds against Brighton, while Weston McKennie subbed on at 66’. Aaronson nearly put Leeds ahead with this shot across goal. The game ended 2-2.

BRENDEN SOOOOO CLOSE pic.twitter.com/3U5bD4cn1I — Men in Blazers (@MenInBlazers) March 11, 2023

Ethan Horvath made 5 saves and kept a clean sheet for Luton Town vs Sheffield United. Here’s one of his saves:

Caleb Wiley had himself a monster game against Charlotte FC. The 18-year-old Homegrown left back has been playing up as a left winger to open the MLS season, and he scored 2 goals plus an assist - all in the first half. Miles Robinson also put in a strong 90’ performance.

Here’s Wiley’s first goal:

18-year-old Atlanta native, Caleb Wiley, scores the opener for @ATLUTD! pic.twitter.com/9UalVY45c5 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) March 11, 2023

We have a comp of Wiley’s full performance, courtesy of @aldeneats. Also, here’s his assist, and his second goal.

Caleb Wiley vs Charlotte MLS week 3 pic.twitter.com/l0GvVAMoqh — alden (@aldeneats) March 11, 2023

Luca de la Torre started for Celta Vigo and went 72’ in their 3-0 win over Rayo Vallecano. Pete Douthit of 11 Yanks called out Luca’s defensive work on this play:

One area of Luca de la Torre's game I've wanted to see improvements on is defensively, especially in isolation. Here he almost gets beat by Palazon but does well to stay with him and make the tackle.



It's the kind of progress that's motivated by fierce competition for your spot pic.twitter.com/uZrdknIGQE — 11 Yanks (@11Yanks) March 11, 2023

Benji Michel came on as a sub for Arouca at 75’, and immediately provided an assist against Vitória de Guimarães. Nice start to life in Portugal for the former US U23 winger.

This assist from Benji Michel today was brilliant. It set up the second goal for sixth-placeArouca in a huge 2-0 away win over Vitoria de Guimaraes. The former Orlando City attacker hit this pass one minute after coming on in the 75th minute. pic.twitter.com/XnIt83pHpr — Brian Sciaretta (@BrianSciaretta) March 11, 2023

Ricardo Pepi went 90’ for Groningen in their 0-1 loss to heavy favorites AZ. Here’s a moment of pressing and danger-creation:

Ricardo Pepi’s best moment vs AZ Alkmaar 3/11/23 pic.twitter.com/q5onalDbb6 — dis_possessed (@dis_possessed) March 11, 2023

Djordje Mihailovic subbed on at 65’ to help AZ see out the 1-0 win. Here’s a full comp, courtesy of @dis_possessed. Link to YouTube if you want the “all involvements” version.

Yunus Musah started for Valencia and went 82’ in their 1-0 win over Osasuna. We have video of his performance thanks to USAexpat:

We got rare footage of 17-year-old center mid Adrian Gill playing in Barcelona’s academy setup. He provided a scrappy assist for Juvenil B here:

Adrian Gill of the USYNT notches an assist to make it 5-1 for Barça Juvenil B in a massive 5-2 win pic.twitter.com/nib4d0ptjC — Joshua N. (@SMadeforu) March 11, 2023

Paul Arriola started for FC Dallas and went 60’ in their 1-1 draw with Vancouver. Jesús Ferreira went 90’ for Dallas in the match. Arriola supplied the Whitecaps’ only score with this own goal:

'CAPS EQUALIZE!!!



Veselinović flicks it on to @RyanGauld, who puts on the pressure which leads to an OG https://t.co/ObJQeNtjo0 pic.twitter.com/RC0xtthIkQ — Vancouver Whitecaps FC (@WhitecapsFC) March 11, 2023

Chris Durkin scored for DC United to tie Orlando City 1-1. He also created a chance for Christian Benteke, which drew a good save from Pedro Gallese.

Chris Durkin hit it so sweet pic.twitter.com/vPV7SwBqCK — Major League Soccer (@MLS) March 12, 2023

Drake Callender made 7 saves for Inter Miami to keep a respectable 0-1 scoreline vs NYCFC. Miami manager Phil Neville thinks Callender “should be in the USMNT conversation”. One of his saves is below. Here’s a link to another save.

80' - Drake with another big save tonight #NYCvMIA pic.twitter.com/vmM9RjjcLm — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) March 12, 2023

Keaton Parks went 90’ for NYCFC in the same game. James Sands partnered Keaton in a double pivot, after recently returning from his Rangers loan. We have video of Parks’ performance thanks to @americanwigends.

Keaton Parks vs Inter Miami (3/10/23)



pic.twitter.com/LZrIB8w6AE — americanwigends (@americanwigends) March 12, 2023

19-year-old goalkeeper Chris Brady started for the Chicago Fire against Philadelphia. Brady will likely start for the US at the U20 World Cup this year. He made 1 save, but also gave up a soft goal for the Union’s late winner. U20 teammate Jack McGlynn came off the bench for Philly.

Aidan Morris went 90’ for the Columbus Crew in their 1-1 draw with Toronto FC. Morris was FotMob’s Man of the Match, and assisted on the Crew’s only goal, which was chipped over Sean Johnson.

After a VAR review, Jimmy Medranda levels it up just two minutes into his debut for #Crew96. pic.twitter.com/Bwy4PEBJGC — Major League Soccer (@MLS) March 12, 2023

Left back John Tolkin provided the assist for the Red Bulls’ only goal in a 1-1 draw with Minnesota United. His in-swinging corner found Andres Reyes.

#NYRB get their equalizer.



Andrés Reyes gets to make it 1-1. pic.twitter.com/NNAqfloKS0 — Major League Soccer (@MLS) March 12, 2023

Justen Glad scored for Real Salt Lake on opening day, and he scored again against Austin this week:

2 goals in 3 matches



Are we sure @justen_glad is a center back? pic.twitter.com/YeBS3iQSpy — Major League Soccer (@MLS) March 12, 2023

18-year-old center mid Owen Wolff opened his professional account by scoring this goal for Austin FC - from long range.

How about it for your first professional goal. pic.twitter.com/wTaEqKv86S — Austin FC (@AustinFC) March 12, 2023

Walker Zimmerman and Shaq Moore both went 90’ for Nashville SC in their 2-0 win over CF Montreal. Shaq got the assist on Nashville’s second goal (which was a sweet volleyed finish).

Another last minute banger.



Taylor Washington makes it 2-0 for @NashvilleSC in style. pic.twitter.com/CoehkLYNl9 — Major League Soccer (@MLS) March 12, 2023

Eryk Williamson’s corner kick assisted the Portland Timbers’ opening goal vs St. Louis. City would mount a comeback and win the game 2-1.

An early goal for @TimbersFC.



Eryk Williamson and Zac McGraw connect from the corner kick in the opening minutes. #RCTID pic.twitter.com/L1TL9o7UPK — Major League Soccer (@MLS) March 12, 2023

Sunday

Tim Ream and Antonee Robinson both went 90’ for Fulham in their 0-3 loss to league-leading Arsenal at home. Jedi scored an own goal early on which was called back, and was beaten by Martin Ødegaard for the Gunners’ third.

A hat trick worth of assists for Leandro Trossard as Martin Odegaard scores his 50th club goal!



: @Peacock#MyPLMorning | #FULARS pic.twitter.com/6gbP4HIfjb — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) March 12, 2023

Tri-national striker Folarin Balogun scored the only goal in Reims’ win over Monaco. We have video of his performance thanks to Arsenal YouTuber LifeGunnerTev.

Kevin Paredes came off the bench and picked up a late assist for Wolfsburg in their 1-1 tie with Union Berlin. No video yet, but we’ll try to find some and add it in the comments. Jordan Pefok was on the bench for Union, but did not play.

Mexican-American left back Mauricio Isais slid over to centerback for Pachuca’s 1-2 loss to Monterrey. He didn’t do much to stop Rayados’ first goal, which came only 2 minutes into the game (Isais is #12).

MLS analyst Matt Doyle called out a new tactical wrinkle LAFC is using with Kellyn Acosta dropping deep to connect possession:

This is a new rotation w/ Acosta dropping deep between the CBs then hitting disguised, line-breaking passes across his hips.



Hell yeah. pic.twitter.com/fmvRcN0pNT — Matthew Doyle (@MattDoyle76) March 13, 2023

New England Revolution defender DeJuan Jones didn’t do enough to stop Denis Bouanga from scoring LAFC’s second.

ANOTHER ONE for Dénis Bouanga! @LAFC double their lead. pic.twitter.com/SKRHOXbiJ3 — Major League Soccer (@MLS) March 13, 2023

Lastly, new LAFC arrival Timothy Tillman got on the scoresheet late, to put the icing on the cake of their win over New England.

Timothy Tillman makes it three for @LAFC! pic.twitter.com/bsgCxpHlUc — Major League Soccer (@MLS) March 13, 2023

Who impressed this weekend? Who needs to improve? Hit the comments to let us know your favorite moments.