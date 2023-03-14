USMNT midweek viewing guide: Round of 16, different time zones

Midweek USMNT action is here. Let’s get into it!
Tuesday
- Manchester City v RB Leipzig, 4p on Paramount+, TUDN, UniMás, fuboTV, ViX+: Caden Clark hasn’t made his RB Leipzig debut yet, but he’s been in the matchday squad several times in recent weeks. City and Leipzig are tied 1-1 on aggregate in the Champions League.
- Austin FC v Violette, 8p on FS2, TUDN, fuboTV, Sling TV: Owen Wolff and Austin look to get revenge on Haitain club Violette after being shellacked 3-0 in the away leg. There were rumblings this match might get canceled because Violette wouldn’t be able to bring enough players or staff to make the game happen.
Also in action:
- Middlesbrough v Stoke City, 4p on ESPN+: Can Zack Steffen and Boro do it on a rainy night in Stoke? Well, this a home game, so it’s not in Stoke.
- Philadelphia Union v Alianza, 8p on FOX Soccer Plus, fuboTV, ViX+: Jack McGlynn and the Philadelphia Union face Salvadorian club Alianza in the second leg of CCL action. The Union are favored, playing at home with the 0-0 aggregate score.
Wednesday
- Brighton v Crystal Palace, 3:30p on Peacock: Chris Richards looks to get back on the field for Crystal Palace as they face World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister and Brighton in Premier League action.
- Orlando City v Tigres, 8:15p on FS2, TUDN, fuboTV, Sling TV: U20 right back Michael Halliday and Orlando managed a 0-0 draw with Tigres away. Now they’ll look to deliver the knockout punch at home.
- LAFC v Alajuelense, 10:30p on FS2, TUDN, fuboTV, Sling TV: Kellyn Acosta and Timothy Tillman lead LAFC against a Costa Rican foe at home. LAFC is already up 3-0 after a dominant away leg in CCL.
Also in action:
- Cardiff v West Brom, 3:45p: Daryl Dike and the Baggies go on the road to face Cardiff.
- Huddersfield v Norwich City, 3:45p: Duane Holmes and triple-national left back Jaheim Headley have both been dealing with injuries for Huddersfield. Josh Sargent just returned from injury himself to get back on the field with Norwich this past weekend.
- Luton Town v Bristol City, 3:45p: Ethan Horvath will look to repeat his weekend’s clean sheet as Luton host Bristol.
- Napoli v Eintracht Frankfurt, 4p on Paramount+, ViX, ViX+: Timmy Chandler and Frankfurt are trailing Napoli 0-1 on aggregate. Paxten Aaronson has yet to make his Eintracht debut.
- Real España v Vancouver Whitecaps, 6p on FS2, TUDN, fuboTV, Sling TV: Julian Gressel and the ‘Caps travel to Honduras leading 5-0 from the first leg.
Thursday
- Arsenal v Sporting CP, 4p on Paramount+, TUDN, UniMás, fuboTV (free trial), ViX+: Matt Turner and the Gunners are tied 2-2 with Sporting after a dramatic first leg in Europa League.
- AZ v Lazio, 4p on Paramount+, ViX+: Djordje Mihailovic and AZ are winning 2-1 over their Italian opponents in Conference League.
Also in action:
- Union St.Gilloise v Union Berlin, 4p on Paramount+, ViX+: Jordan Pefok and Berlin are tied 3-3 with Belgian club St.Gilloise, looking to advance in Europa League play.
- Pachuca v Motagua, 11:15p on FS1, TUDN, fuboTV, Sling TV: Mexican-American left back Mauricio Isais and Pachuca are tied 0-0 with Honduran side Motagua after one leg in CCL.
Friday
- Gladbach v Werder Bremen, 3:30p on ESPN+ (free trial): Joe Scally and Gladbach are at home against Bremen in the Bundesliga.
- Cercle Brugge v Genk, 3:45p on ESPN+: Mark McKenzie and Genk hold a 5-point lead in the Belgian league standings.
Also in action:
- Arminia Bielefeld v Nürnberg, 1:30p: George Bello and Bielefeld are in 2.Bundesliga action.
- Heidenheim v Karlsruher, 1:30p: Lennard Maloney has transitioned to playing defensive midfield with Heidenheim in the 2.Bundesliga this year.
That’s it! Did I miss anything? Let me know in the comments below. Let’s see who impresses this week!
