Alex Zendejas chooses to represent the United States

Another dual national has committed his future to the United States Men’s National Team. This morning, winger Alex Zendejas and U.S. Soccer announced that he had chosen to represent the USMNT on the senior international level.

OFFICIAL: Alex Zendejas has committed to the USMNT pic.twitter.com/C4KTGoFTqi — U.S. Men's National Soccer Team (@USMNT) March 14, 2023

The 25-year-old was born in Ciudad Juárez, Mexico before moving to El Paso, Texas as a kid. He was eligible to represent both Mexico and the United States, but would have had to file a one-time switch to represent Mexico. Mexico had long tried to court Zendejas to play for El Tri, even calling him in for friendly matches in 2021 and 2022. However Zendejas, who had represented the United States on the youth international level, was provisionally cap-tied to the United States at that point. Mexico had to forfeit those friendly matches and was also fined by FIFA for using Zendejas without the proper one-time switch.

Zendejas was called in by interim USMNT coach Anthony Hudson for their January Camp match against Serbia, getting the start in the USMNT’s 2-1 loss. Mexico recently tried to renew its quest to get Alex Zendejas to represent El Tri on the senior international level, with new coach Diego Cocca doing his best to recruit the winger to be a part of Mexico’s Nations League roster this month. However, Zendejas turned down the call-up offer, committing to the USMNT program.

Today, Zendejas released a statement explaining his commitment to the USMNT:

Via @azensaa_ on Instagram: pic.twitter.com/7vSFtMqFg5 — U.S. Men's National Soccer Team (@USMNT) March 14, 2023

I am very proud of being Mexican American. Values from both cultures have made me the person I am today. I’ve had the privilege of experience life in two countries. I’m very grateful for all the opportunities the United States and Mexico have provided to me and my family. Making a decision on your international career is very difficult, and I believe in following your heart. Mine tells me that my future lies representing the USA. I’m excited for this next chapter and earning my place with the uSMNT. Thank you to everyone for the incredible support. #SoloPalante

The USMNT will complete the 2022-23 Concacaf Nations League group stage with two matches this month, on the road against Grenada on March 24th followed by a match against El Salvador on March 27th in Orlando. Zendejas is now expected to be on that Nations League roster as he hopes to work his way into the fold and be one of the USMNT mainstays of the future.