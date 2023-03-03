USMNT weekend viewing guide: Bundesliga battle

We have some matches involving USMNT players this weekend that are super important in league play, so let’s begin with the Bundesliga:

Friday

Borussia Dortmund v RB Leipzig - 2:30p on ESPN+

Gio Reyna has been an unused substitute in Borussia Dortmund’s last three matches (including Champions League play) since starting three weeks ago in the side’s 2-0 win over Werder Bremen. It had been Reyna’s first start since November. He had three goals in four substitute appearances since restarting after the World Cup break, but things have gone quiet recently. Dortmund have ripped off seven straight wins, and they are tied on points with Bayern Munich for the league lead. This weekend, they will face 4th place RB Leipzig, who are four points back in the table. Pretty surprisingly, Caden Clark has popped up on the bench for Leipzig the last two weeks, the first two times he’s been named to the squad since joining the club.

Saturday

Union Berlin v Köln - 9:30a on ESPN+

The other team at the top of the Bundesliga table, though now three points back of Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund, is Union Berlin, who stumbled last weekend in a 3-0 loss to Bayern. It was Jordan Pefok’s first start in a month for Union, but he was unable to impact the scoreline and has just one goal contribution since mid-October. The loss followed up a poor draw with last place Schalke, and Union Berlin need to right the ship quickly to get back on track and stay in the hunt. With 12 matches left in the Bundesliga season, there are five teams within five points of the top of the table and it would be fantastic to see a title race that actually stays competitive throughout the season.

Other notes:

After four straight starts since joining Hoffenheim, John Brooks was left on the bench last weekend for the team’s 1-0 loss to Borussia Dortmund. The team is on a 12 match winless streak and currently sit in the relegation zone heading into their matchup with Mainz at 9:30a on ESPN+.

Joe Scally came off the bench for the final 10 minutes last weekend in Borussia Mönchengladbach’s 4-0 loss to Mainz, a week after not getting off the bench in the club’s 3-2 win over Bayern. This weekend, they face Freiburg at 9:30a on ESPN+.

Chris Richards was an unused substitute last weekend in Crystal Palace’s scoreless draw with Liverpool. It was the third straight draw for Palace, who are looking for their first win since December as they face Aston Villa at 10a on Peacock.

Christian Pulisic is reportedly nearing a return, but likely remains out this weekend, robbing us of a USMNT faceoff as Chelsea face Leeds United with Weston McKennie, Tyler Adams, and Brenden Aaronson at 10a on USA Network. Leeds are coming off a crucial relegation battle victory over Southampton, while Chelsea continue to struggle and are looking for their first win since a mid-January victory over Crystal Palace. They have fallen 14 points back of Champions League qualification positions.

Tim Weah continues to feature at left back for a Lille side that face Lens at 11a on beIN Sports. Weah has started three straight at left back, and Lille now sit in 6th place in France’s Ligue 1.

Sergiño Dest’s AC Milan face Fiorentina at 2:45p on Paramount+. Dest has not played since January 24th and seems likely to look for a move in the summer, as he’s been unable to find a consistent role with the Italian side.

The MLS season started last weekend, but LAFC will kickoff their campaign Saturday evening with a matchup against the Portland Timbers, who kicked off their season last weekend with a 1-0 win over Sporting Kansas City.

Sunday

FC Barcelona v Valencia - 10:15a on ESPN+

Yunus Musah and Valencia picked up a victory last weekend, 1-0 over Real Sociedad, but remain in the relegation zone as Cadiz and Almeria both won as well. Things won’t get any easier this weekend as they face a Barcelona side that sit top of the table and are coming off a victory over Real Madrid in the first leg of the Copa del Rey semifinals. Barcelona did stumble last weekend in a 1-0 loss to Cadiz, but two straight defeats to relegation-threatened sides would be rather shocking for Barcelona.

Other notes:

Erik Palmer-Brown and Troyes face AS Monaco at 7a on beIN Sports. EPB came off the bench last weekend in a 2-1 loss to AC Ajaccio, and it looks like his starting role, which previously seemed locked in, has cracked.

Wolfsburg and Eintracht Frankfurt meet at 11:30a on ESPN+. Kevin Paredes saw just two minutes last weekend for Wolfsburg, a week after missing out due to illness.

Bonus Monday action:

Tim Ream, Antonee Robinson and Fulham FC face Brentford at 3p on USA Network. Fulham currently sit in 7th place, still within striking distance of European competition qualification.

Luca de la Torre and Celta Vigo take on Osasuna at 3p on ESPN Deportes and ESPN+. de la Torre has started six straight matches for Celta Vigo, who have picked up 10 points over that stretch and moved into the middle of the table, currently sitting in 13th place though still just four points ahead of Valencia and the relegation zone.

Hit the comments and let us know what you’re watching!