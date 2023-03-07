USMNT midweek viewing guide: Champions League at home and abroad

Midweek USMNT action is here. Let’s get into it!
Tuesday
- Lazio v AZ, 12:45p on Paramount+, ViX+: Djordje Mihailovic returned from a knock to play 66’ for AZ on Friday. The Eredivisie side faces Lazio in the Conference League round of 16.
- Chelsea v Borussia Dortmund, 3p on CBS, Paramount+, TUDN, UniMás, fuboTV, Vix+: Christian Pulisic is working his way back from injury, and was in Chelsea’s squad as they beat Leeds on Saturday. Gio Reyna seems to be healthy, but hasn’t played at all for a surging BVB side lately. The two go head-to-head in the Champions League round of 16, with Dortmund holding a 1-0 lead from the first leg.
Also in action:
- West Brom v Wigan, 3p: Daryl Dike and West Brom (11th) meet relegation-place Wigan (23rd) in the Championship.
- Alianza v Philadelphia Union, 8p on FS1, TUDN, fuboTV, Sling TV: Jack McGlynn, Leon Flach, Quinn Sullivan and the Union meet Salvadorian club Alianza in the Concacaf Champions League round of 16. They’ll play in the Cuscatlán stadium, where the US played a memorable game in World Cup qualifying not too long ago.
Wednesday
- Hibernian v Rangers, 2:45p: Matthew Hoppe and Hibs (4th) host Malik Tillman and Rangers (2nd). While these two sides are only 2 places away in the standings, they’re separated by a whopping 22 points.
- Tottenham v AC Milan, 3p on Paramount+, ViX, ViX+: Sergiño Dest has seen his role at Milan fade into obscurity. The Rossoneri meet Tottenham in the Champions League round of 16, holding a 1-0 lead from the first leg.
Also in action:
- SønderjyskE v Silkeborg, 12:45p: José Gallegos and SønderjyskE are in Denmark’s cup quarterfinal.
- Celtic v Hearts, 2:45p: Cameron Carter-Vickers and Celtic look to continue their torrid pace in Scottish Premier League play; they hold a 9-point lead over second-place Rangers.
Thursday
- Sporting CP v Arsenal, 12:45p on Paramount+, TUDN, fuboTV (free trial), ViX+: Matt Turner and the Gunners experienced a wild ride in their comeback 3-2 win over Bournemouth at the weekend. Now they meet Portuguese competition in the Europa League round of 16.
- Union Berlin v Union St.Gilloise, 12:45p on Paramount+, ViX+: Jordan Pefok and Berlin face fellow “Union” club St. Gilloise in the Europa League round of 16.
- Motagua v Pachuca, 8p on FS2, TUDN, fuboTV, Sling TV: Mauricio Isais and Pachuca match up with Honduran club Motagua in San Pedro Sula in the CCL round of 16.
Also in action:
- Alajuelense v LAFC, 10p on FS2, TUDN, fuboTV, Sling TV: Kellyn Acosta, Timothy Tillman, and LAFC travel to Costa Rica to face Alajuelense in the CCL round of 16.
That’s it! Did I miss anything? Let me know in the comments below. Let’s see who impresses this week!
