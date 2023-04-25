USMNT midweek viewing guide: Stayin’ alive

Midweek USMNT action is here. Let’s get into it!

Tuesday

Leeds United vs Leicester City, 3p on USA, fuboTV (free trial), Sling TV: Weston McKennie and Brenden Aaronson try to get the points they need to stay up in the Premier League.

Also in action:

Wolves vs Crystal Palace, 2:30p on Peacock : Chris Richards and Palace travel to Wolverhampton in Premier League play.

: Chris Richards and Palace travel to Wolverhampton in Premier League play. Aston Villa vs Fulham , 2:45p on Peacock : Tim Ream, Antonee Robinson, and the Cottagers go to Villa Park for another Premier League game.

: Tim Ream, Antonee Robinson, and the Cottagers go to Villa Park for another Premier League game. New England Revolution vs Hartford Athletic, 7:30p on YouTube : DeJuan Jones, Noel Buck, Esmir Bajraktarevic, and the Revs host USL Championship side Hartford in the US Open Cup.

: DeJuan Jones, Noel Buck, Esmir Bajraktarevic, and the Revs host USL Championship side Hartford in the US Open Cup. Monterey Bay vs San Jose Earthquakes, 10p on YouTube: Cade Cowell and the Quakes meet USL club Monterey Bay in the Open Cup.

Wednesday

Chelsea vs Brentford, 2:45p on Peacock : Christian Pulisic and Chelsea host Brentford at Stamford Bridge in Premier League action.

: Christian Pulisic and Chelsea host Brentford at Stamford Bridge in Premier League action. Manchester City vs Arsenal , 3p on Peacock : This game could decide the Premier League title. Matt Turner will likely be on the bench for Arsenal.

: This game could decide the Premier League title. Matt Turner will likely be on the bench for Arsenal. FC Cincinnati vs Louisville City, 7p on YouTube : Brandon Vazquez, Matt Miazga, and Roman Celentano face Josh Wynder and Lou City in the Open Cup. A rare chance for the 17-year-old Wynder to face high-level attackers.

: Brandon Vazquez, Matt Miazga, and Roman Celentano face Josh Wynder and Lou City in the Open Cup. A rare chance for the 17-year-old Wynder to face high-level attackers. Philadelphia Union vs LAFC, 9p on FS1, TUDN, fuboTV, Sling TV: A massive game for Philly and LAFC as the MLS Cup finalists face off in the Concacaf Champions League semifinal. The Union host leg one (this game) at Subaru Park. Jack McGlynn, Quinn Sullivan, Timothy Tillman, Kellyn Acosta, and Aaron Long could all feature.

Also in action:

Celta Vigo vs Elche, 4p on ESPN+ : Luca de la Torre and Celta face Elche, who were kind enough to give relegation-threatened Valencia three points at the weekend.

: Luca de la Torre and Celta face Elche, who were kind enough to give relegation-threatened Valencia three points at the weekend. Atlanta United vs Memphis 901, 7:30p on YouTube : Miles Robinson, Caleb Wiley, and the Five Stripes face USL club Memphis in the Open Cup.

: Miles Robinson, Caleb Wiley, and the Five Stripes face USL club Memphis in the Open Cup. Columbus Crew vs Indy Eleven, 7:30p : Aidan Morris and the Crew welcome USL’s Indy Eleven into town for the Open Cup.

: Aidan Morris and the Crew welcome USL’s Indy Eleven into town for the Open Cup. Miami FC vs Inter Miami, 7:30p on CBS All Access : DeAndre Yedlin, Drake Callender, and Inter Miami face their city’s USL counterpart in the Open Cup.

: DeAndre Yedlin, Drake Callender, and Inter Miami face their city’s USL counterpart in the Open Cup. Chicago Fire vs Chicago House AC, 8p : Brian Gutierrez, Chris Brady, and the Fire meet crosstown Chicago House AC in the Open Cup. Chicago House play in NISA, in the third tier of American soccer.

: Brian Gutierrez, Chris Brady, and the Fire meet crosstown Chicago House AC in the Open Cup. Chicago House play in NISA, in the third tier of American soccer. Nashville SC vs San Antonio FC, 8:30p on YouTube : Walker Zim and Shaq Moore welcome Jose Gallegos’ former club into town for Open Cup play.

: Walker Zim and Shaq Moore welcome Jose Gallegos’ former club into town for Open Cup play. Seattle Sounders vs San Diego Loyal, 10p on YouTube: Jordan Morris, Cristian Roldan, Josh Atencio, and Obed Vargas lead the Sounders against U17 goalkeeper Duran Ferree and the Loyal in Open Cup action.

Thursday

Valencia CF vs Real Valladolid, 1:30p on ESPN Deportes, ESPN+, fuboTV : Yunus Musah and Valencia continue their struggle for survival in La Liga.

: Yunus Musah and Valencia continue their struggle for survival in La Liga. CSA vs Internacional, 7p: Johnny Cardoso and Internacional have Copa Do Brasil action.

Friday

Bochum vs Borussia Dortmund , 2:30p on ESPN+ ( free trial ) : Gio Reyna and BVB must keep winning if they hope to break Bayern’s 10-year Bundesliga winning streak.

: Gio Reyna and BVB must keep winning if they hope to break Bayern’s 10-year Bundesliga winning streak. Juárez v Club América, 11:05p on ESPN Deportes, ESPN+, fuboTV: Americans face off in the Liga MX Clausura! Alan Soñora and the Bravos meet Alex Zendejas and Las Águilas.

Also in action:

Greuther Fürth vs Heidenheim, 12:30p on ESPN+ : Julian Green’s USMNT prospects are probably gone at this point, but Lennard Maloney of Hoffenheim is on the fringe as a CB and defensive midfielder. They meet in the 2 Bundesliga.

: Julian Green’s USMNT prospects are probably gone at this point, but Lennard Maloney of Hoffenheim is on the fringe as a CB and defensive midfielder. They meet in the 2 Bundesliga. Gent v Westerlo, 2:45p: Bryan Reynolds and Westerlo have reached the playoff portion of Belgium’s club season.

That’s it! Did I miss anything? Let me know in the comments below. Let’s see who impresses this week!