USMNT film room: Weekend review

Let’s go on a quick journey. Lots of soccer was played last week, and the video clips have been gathered. Let’s run through them to see what developments there have been in the USMNT player pool:
Friday
US U-20 midfielder Rokas Pukstas scored for Croatian club Hajduk Split’s U-19s in the UEFA Youth League semifinal. It was a powerful header. CBS Sports Golazo also captured some other good plays from Pukstas in the game.
Pukstas has 4 goals and 1 assist in 17 games for Split’s first team this season, playing in Croatia’s top division.
18-YEAR-OLD ROKAS PUKSTAS SCORES IN THE UEFA YOUTH LEAGUE— USMNT Only (@usmntonly) April 21, 2023
(via @CBSSportsGolazo) pic.twitter.com/R3PoaJiO6S
José Gallegos scored the game-winning goal for SønderjyskE in a thrilling 5-4 win over Helsingør, scoring in the 88th minute. SønderjyskE were in Denmark’s top tier when Gallegos joined from San Antonio FC in the USL Championship, but they were relegated last season. They’re third in the table now, with the 21-year-old Mexican-American helping their push for promotion.
José Gallegos goal vs Helsingør— Every Frame (@smoothie_comps3) April 25, 2023
April 21, 2023 pic.twitter.com/bKDysrWIzS
Alex Mighten’s season hasn’t gone exactly as expected. He started in the fall with Nottingham Forest’s first team in the Premier League. He was loaned to Sheffield Wednesday, making 9 appearances in League One, and then returned, but hasn’t been back in Forest’s senior squad. The 21-year-old English-American winger scored a belter for Forest’s U-21s against Aston Villa.
Alex Mighten scored a sweet volley for Nottingham Forest's U21s on Friday: pic.twitter.com/GrEK7lBW0e— Justin Moran (@kickswish) April 25, 2023
Saturday
German-American left back Nathaniel Brown scored his first professional goal in Nürnberg’s 2-0 win over Fortuna Düsseldorf in the 2 Bundesliga.
here's the goal:https://t.co/HygBOSpOhB— ⚽ east (@eastdeflection) April 22, 2023
Antonee Robinson played well in Fulham FC’s 2-1 win over Leeds United, with bombing runs down the left flank that created both of the Cottagers’ goals.
a few Antonee Robinson plays vs Leeds— Every Frame (@smoothie_comps3) April 25, 2023
set up both Fulham goals
April 22, 2023 pic.twitter.com/r6QJSGCLkp
Tim Ream’s performance was less notable in the game, but we have a few clips of him, as well.
a few Tim Ream involvements vs Leeds— Every Frame (@smoothie_comps3) April 25, 2023
April 22, 2023 pic.twitter.com/qU7ClPY1Rc
Ricardo Pepi’s Groningen match against NEC was abandoned due to a fan throwing something, but we have his clips from the early moments of the game, thanks to @americanwigends.
Extensive compilation from Ricardo Pepi's 15 minutes vs. NEC Nijmegen before it was postponed pic.twitter.com/V6yOQugjQr— americanwigends (@americanwigends) April 22, 2023
Back stateside, draft pick Duncan McGuire has scored his third goal for Orlando City, his second in two weeks.
Duncan McGuire levels it right back up for #OrlandoCity with his second goal in two weeks. pic.twitter.com/KQxkG4HVey— Major League Soccer (@MLS) April 23, 2023
John Tolkin was involved in both goals as the New York Red Bulls lost 0-2 to CF Montreal Impact. On the first goal, Bryce Duke made a nice move to send the ball past Tolkin down the left flank to set up the cross into the box. Tolkin also had a chance to prevent the second goal on a breakaway opportunity.
A great ball served in and Chinonso Offor is there to help put #CFMTL in front.— Major League Soccer (@MLS) April 23, 2023
Watch live on #MLSSeasonPass: https://t.co/uGuzikZSes pic.twitter.com/V6aYJAPQzO
US U-20 midfielder Jack McGlynn rang the crossbar with a shot from just inside the area. The Philadelphia Union scored one, two, three, four goals past Sean Johnson in the game, although Johnson did make a save on McGlynn’s U-20 teammate Quinn Sullivan when he tried from long-range.
26' MCGLYNN OFF THE CROSSBAR— Philadelphia Union (@PhilaUnion) April 23, 2023
Watch #PHIvTOR with #MLSSeasonPass on@AppleTV: https://t.co/SQXvLZSrkO#DOOP | #PHIvTOR 2-0 pic.twitter.com/7PLGlqjXiq
Brandon Vazquez opened the scoring for FC Cincinnati at home against Portland.
Brandon Vazquez doubles the lead for @fccincinnati! pic.twitter.com/engP74tDls— Major League Soccer (@MLS) April 23, 2023
The Portland Timbers came right down the field and scored, partially due to some weak goalkeeping by Roman Celentano.
Instant response from @TimbersFC!— Major League Soccer (@MLS) April 23, 2023
Dairon Asprilla puts it away to pull one back for Portland. pic.twitter.com/ms9wZgyxSN
Columbus Crew midfielder Aidan Morris scored a game-tying goal in the 89th minute against Charlotte FC, only for VAR to rule out the goal for being offside.
Aidan Morris disallowed goal vs Charlotte FC— Every Frame (@smoothie_comps3) April 25, 2023
April 22, 2023 pic.twitter.com/Qoom66tJc8
Shaq Moore put a cross into the box that led to Nashville SC’s opening goal against LAFC.
Salute MVP.— Major League Soccer (@MLS) April 23, 2023
Hany Mukhtar opens the scoring for @NashvilleSC. pic.twitter.com/AXh9GyjmXG
Owen Wolff has had some impressive performances in MLS so far this season. I myself have been quick to praise the 18-year-old center mid. Well, on Saturday he had a terrible giveaway that led directly to the LA Galaxy’s second goal. You just can’t give the ball away in the position. A moment for the youngster to learn from.
Riqui Puig to the far post!— Major League Soccer (@MLS) April 23, 2023
The @LAGalaxy double their lead. pic.twitter.com/tvUe7YaN2U
Sunday
Yunus Musah and Valencia picked up a much-needed win against Elche on Sunday morning. Here’s a nice dribbling run from Yunus:
Y. Musah vs Elche 23 Apr 2023 pic.twitter.com/2XJuf7jXsC— USmntHiLites (@HiSmnt10795) April 24, 2023
Tanner Tessmann picked up an assist in Venezia’s 4-1 win over Ternana.
Tanner Tessmann was big again today for Venezia vs Ternana— dis_possessed (@dis_possessed) April 23, 2023
7.7 FotMob rating
1 assist
2 chances created
1/1 dribble
1/1 cross
7/11 long balls
3 was fouled
They’re now 5 points above relegation playoffs and 4 points below promotion playoffs.
@OReyndir pic.twitter.com/EwvPtMn6WV
Malik Tillman put on an impressive performance for Rangers against Aberdeen. The full clips are below thanks to Sanjiv of USMNTvideos, and you can also watch a shorter version here from @americanwigends.
Alan Soñora got an assist for Juárez in their 1-1 draw with Toluca.
Here's a better view of Alan Soñora's assist on Sunday.— Justin Moran (@kickswish) April 25, 2023
A lovely weighted through-ball: pic.twitter.com/uoWsohloho
Back stateside, US U-20 goalkeeper Chris Brady allowed one, two goals as the Chicago Fire lost to Atlanta. Brady also collided with Atlanta striker Giakoumakis on a scary play as he did some sweeper-keeping outside the box.
A tough collision between Brady and Giakoumakis pic.twitter.com/Lx9TWTQJtA— FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) April 23, 2023
Fellow US U20 player Brian Gutierrez got the assist on the Fire’s equalizer, as his pass beat USMNT defender Miles Robinson to set up the goal. Gutierrez also created a chance earlier in the game that Kei Kamara couldn’t capitalize on.
81': Przybyłko subs on— Major League Soccer (@MLS) April 23, 2023
90': Przybyłko scores
What an impact to pull @ChicagoFire level. pic.twitter.com/mC8lmfjuiv
Away from club action, Quinn Sullivan’s younger brother Cavan got people’s attention when he posted a few clips of himself in US U-15 training. His unnecessary scorpion pass was eye-popping.
Cavan Sullivan in USYNT training pic.twitter.com/F0cWqER8Ow— USMNT Only (@usmntonly) April 23, 2023
Monday
USMNT goalkeepers Ethan Horvath and Zack Steffen squared off in the Championship as Luton met Middlesbrough. Here’s Horvath’s performance:
E. Horvath highlights vs. Middlesbrough 24 Apr 2023 pic.twitter.com/zXQDdHR24E— USmntHiLites (@HiSmnt10795) April 25, 2023
And here are the clips from Zack Steffen:
Z. Steffen highlights vs. Luton Town 24 Apr 2023 pic.twitter.com/L1oKgdvTYU— USmntHiLites (@HiSmnt10795) April 25, 2023
Who impressed? Who needs to improve? Hit the comments to let us know your favorite moments from this weekend.
Loading comments...