USMNT film room: Weekend review

Let’s go on a quick journey. Lots of soccer was played last week, and the video clips have been gathered. Let’s run through them to see what developments there have been in the USMNT player pool:

Friday

US U-20 midfielder Rokas Pukstas scored for Croatian club Hajduk Split’s U-19s in the UEFA Youth League semifinal. It was a powerful header. CBS Sports Golazo also captured some other good plays from Pukstas in the game.

Pukstas has 4 goals and 1 assist in 17 games for Split’s first team this season, playing in Croatia’s top division.

José Gallegos scored the game-winning goal for SønderjyskE in a thrilling 5-4 win over Helsingør, scoring in the 88th minute. SønderjyskE were in Denmark’s top tier when Gallegos joined from San Antonio FC in the USL Championship, but they were relegated last season. They’re third in the table now, with the 21-year-old Mexican-American helping their push for promotion.

Alex Mighten’s season hasn’t gone exactly as expected. He started in the fall with Nottingham Forest’s first team in the Premier League. He was loaned to Sheffield Wednesday, making 9 appearances in League One, and then returned, but hasn’t been back in Forest’s senior squad. The 21-year-old English-American winger scored a belter for Forest’s U-21s against Aston Villa.

Alex Mighten scored a sweet volley for Nottingham Forest's U21s on Friday: pic.twitter.com/GrEK7lBW0e — Justin Moran (@kickswish) April 25, 2023

Saturday

German-American left back Nathaniel Brown scored his first professional goal in Nürnberg’s 2-0 win over Fortuna Düsseldorf in the 2 Bundesliga.

Antonee Robinson played well in Fulham FC’s 2-1 win over Leeds United, with bombing runs down the left flank that created both of the Cottagers’ goals.

Tim Ream’s performance was less notable in the game, but we have a few clips of him, as well.

Ricardo Pepi’s Groningen match against NEC was abandoned due to a fan throwing something, but we have his clips from the early moments of the game, thanks to @americanwigends.

Back stateside, draft pick Duncan McGuire has scored his third goal for Orlando City, his second in two weeks.

John Tolkin was involved in both goals as the New York Red Bulls lost 0-2 to CF Montreal Impact. On the first goal, Bryce Duke made a nice move to send the ball past Tolkin down the left flank to set up the cross into the box. Tolkin also had a chance to prevent the second goal on a breakaway opportunity.

US U-20 midfielder Jack McGlynn rang the crossbar with a shot from just inside the area. The Philadelphia Union scored one, two, three, four goals past Sean Johnson in the game, although Johnson did make a save on McGlynn’s U-20 teammate Quinn Sullivan when he tried from long-range.

Brandon Vazquez opened the scoring for FC Cincinnati at home against Portland.

The Portland Timbers came right down the field and scored, partially due to some weak goalkeeping by Roman Celentano.

Columbus Crew midfielder Aidan Morris scored a game-tying goal in the 89th minute against Charlotte FC, only for VAR to rule out the goal for being offside.

Shaq Moore put a cross into the box that led to Nashville SC’s opening goal against LAFC.

Owen Wolff has had some impressive performances in MLS so far this season. I myself have been quick to praise the 18-year-old center mid. Well, on Saturday he had a terrible giveaway that led directly to the LA Galaxy’s second goal. You just can’t give the ball away in the position. A moment for the youngster to learn from.

Sunday

Yunus Musah and Valencia picked up a much-needed win against Elche on Sunday morning. Here’s a nice dribbling run from Yunus:

Tanner Tessmann picked up an assist in Venezia’s 4-1 win over Ternana.

Tanner Tessmann was big again today for Venezia vs Ternana



7.7 FotMob rating

1 assist

2 chances created

1/1 dribble

1/1 cross

7/11 long balls

3 was fouled



They’re now 5 points above relegation playoffs and 4 points below promotion playoffs.



@OReyndir pic.twitter.com/EwvPtMn6WV — dis_possessed (@dis_possessed) April 23, 2023

Malik Tillman put on an impressive performance for Rangers against Aberdeen. The full clips are below thanks to Sanjiv of USMNTvideos, and you can also watch a shorter version here from @americanwigends.

Alan Soñora got an assist for Juárez in their 1-1 draw with Toluca.

Here's a better view of Alan Soñora's assist on Sunday.

A lovely weighted through-ball: pic.twitter.com/uoWsohloho — Justin Moran (@kickswish) April 25, 2023

Back stateside, US U-20 goalkeeper Chris Brady allowed one, two goals as the Chicago Fire lost to Atlanta. Brady also collided with Atlanta striker Giakoumakis on a scary play as he did some sweeper-keeping outside the box.

Fellow US U20 player Brian Gutierrez got the assist on the Fire’s equalizer, as his pass beat USMNT defender Miles Robinson to set up the goal. Gutierrez also created a chance earlier in the game that Kei Kamara couldn’t capitalize on.

Away from club action, Quinn Sullivan’s younger brother Cavan got people’s attention when he posted a few clips of himself in US U-15 training. His unnecessary scorpion pass was eye-popping.

Monday

USMNT goalkeepers Ethan Horvath and Zack Steffen squared off in the Championship as Luton met Middlesbrough. Here’s Horvath’s performance:

And here are the clips from Zack Steffen:

Who impressed? Who needs to improve? Hit the comments to let us know your favorite moments from this weekend.