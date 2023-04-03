 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

USMNT film room: A rocking weekend rundown

Feast your eyes on all the video clips from this weekend’s action, as well as the Nations League window.

By Justin Moran
/ new
SOCCER: APR 01 MLS - Columbus Crew vs Real Salt Lake Photo by Ben Hsu/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Let’s go on a quick journey. Some soccer was played this midweek, and video clips have been gathered. Let’s run through them to see what developments there have been in the USMNT player pool this midweek:

Saturday

Kevin Paredes came off the bench for Wolfsburg at 60’, trailing 0-2 to Augsburg. Wolfsbug scored at 84’, and at 90’, Paredes delivered this cross to get the assist on the game-tying goal.

Antonee Robinson and Tim Ream both went 90’ in Fulham FC’s 1-2 loss to Bournemouth. Jedi smashed a shot from outside the box, straight into the bar.

Malik Tillman scored both goals in Rangers’ 2-0 win over Dundee United before being subbed out at 85’. Here’s a link to his first goal; goal #2 is below.

In addition, Sanjiv of USMNTVideos made a full compilation of Tillman’s game vs Dundee.

Brenden Aaronson got the start for Leeds United as they faced Arsenal FC. Pretty good experience for the kid to play against a club that’s currently one of the best in the world. We have the clips thanks to @americanwigends.

18-year-old midfielder Rokas Pukstas scored Hajduk Split’s third goal vs Sibenik. It gave the club a 3-0 lead, but they would concede twice, making Pukstas’s goal the game-winner. Pukstas is a US U20, and played in the recent Concacaf U20 Championship.

Marlon Fossey started for Standard Liege and went 69’ in their 3-1 win over Oostende. He scored at 19’, giving them an early 3-0 lead.

20-year-old Galaxy academy product Mauricio Cuevas picked up two assists for Brugge’s reserves (props to eastdeflection for finding the clips). Cuevas played with the US U20s in this recent Concacaf Championship. Both of Cuevas’s assists are below:

Miles Robinson went 90’ for Atlanta United in their 1-0 win over the New York Red Bulls. Miles played a long diagonal that opened things up leading to the only goal of the game.

17-year-old goalkeeper Gavin Beavers got the start for Real Salt Lake, making his MLS debut. It would be a tough night for Beavers, as he allowed 4 goals in a 0-4 loss, but things started brightly as he saved this shot from Christian Ramirez.

Aidan Morris scored a brace against RSL (and Beavers)! Here’s his first:

Former USMNT midfielder Darlington Nagbe played a slick one-two to set up Morris’s second (and Beavers’ third conceded).

American CB Justen Glad got beaten 1v1 for the Crew’s fourth, which Beavers could do little about.

Drake Callender made a nice save for Inter Miami against FC Cincinnati, but he couldn’t do anything about their goal, where DeAndre Yedlin was beaten at the near post.

Jordan Morris scored yet again in the Seattle Sounders’ 2-1 win over the Galaxy.

After the Sounders jumped out to a 2-0 lead, 19-year-old CB Jalen Neal brought the LA Galaxy back within one, scoring his first MLS goal. Neal also attempted a difficult full volley in the 93’, with the Galaxy chasing an equalizer.

17-year-old center mid Noel Buck continues to start, and perform well, for the New England Revolution. Once again, alden is here with clips from his game vs NYCFC.

Shaq Moore got the assist on Nashville SC’s second, as they beat Orlando City 2-0.

Jaylin Lindsey got the secondary assist on Ben Bender’s opening goal for Charlotte FC against Toronto FC. Sean Johnson was in net, beaten by the goal. Johnson was also beaten on Charlotte’s second.

Jesús Ferreira picked up an assist for FC Dallas, as his corner found Facundo Quignon, who opened the scoring against the Portland Timbers.

Alejandro Zendejas got an assist for Club América against León with a nice chipped pass in the box.

The Vancouver Whitecaps - CF Montreal Impact game featured a surprising amount of American action. First, Julian Gressel smacked a free kick off the post.

Next, American striker Brian White took a ridiculous touch to set up Ali Ahmed, whose shot was saved.

After that, American forward Simon Becher got the assist on Brian White’s goal to open the scoring.

Next, Becher scored a goal of his own.

Julian Gressel wouldn’t be left out of the fun, as he scored on a rebound from Brian White’s shot.

And lastly, Becher completed his brace with this nifty flick. Whitecaps 5, Montreal 0.

Sunday

Folarin Balogun got things started off with an assist for Reims against Nantes. USAexpat also made a comp of Balogun’s performance, although the video quality is not amazing.

Ricardo Pepi scored for Groningen against Fortuna Sittard. He’s up to 10 goals in the Eredivisie this season.

We have some Tim Weah highlights courtesy of @grevstv. Not a performance from this weekend, but we won’t say no to highlights here at Film Room.

And to round off the action, 18-year-old Esmir Bajraktarevic scored a nifty goal for New England II against NYCFC II in MLS Next Pro action. Esmir started for New England’s first team last week, so it’s a bummer to see him with the reserves, but it’s a well-taken finish from him.

Who impressed? Who needs to improve? Hit the comments to let us know your favorite moments from this weekend.

More From Stars and Stripes FC

Loading comments...