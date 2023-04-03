USMNT film room: A rocking weekend rundown

Let’s go on a quick journey. Some soccer was played this midweek, and video clips have been gathered. Let’s run through them to see what developments there have been in the USMNT player pool this midweek:

Saturday

Kevin Paredes came off the bench for Wolfsburg at 60’, trailing 0-2 to Augsburg. Wolfsbug scored at 84’, and at 90’, Paredes delivered this cross to get the assist on the game-tying goal.

Kevin Paredes assist vs Augsburg today pic.twitter.com/DD1Y1PpZxC — smoothie comps (@smoothie_comps2) April 2, 2023

Antonee Robinson and Tim Ream both went 90’ in Fulham FC’s 1-2 loss to Bournemouth. Jedi smashed a shot from outside the box, straight into the bar.

ANTONEE ROBINSON OFF THE CROSSBAR Can't hit a ball much harder. Sounds like a car getting rear ended. Volume UP pic.twitter.com/iu8lLpyLlK — Men in Blazers (@MenInBlazers) April 1, 2023

Malik Tillman scored both goals in Rangers’ 2-0 win over Dundee United before being subbed out at 85’. Here’s a link to his first goal; goal #2 is below.

MALIK TILLMAN CAN’T STOP SCORING Had a brace for Rangers now #USMNT pic.twitter.com/YilBg8SUQz — USMNT vs Haters (@USMNTvsHaters) April 1, 2023

In addition, Sanjiv of USMNTVideos made a full compilation of Tillman’s game vs Dundee.

Brenden Aaronson got the start for Leeds United as they faced Arsenal FC. Pretty good experience for the kid to play against a club that’s currently one of the best in the world. We have the clips thanks to @americanwigends.

18-year-old midfielder Rokas Pukstas scored Hajduk Split’s third goal vs Sibenik. It gave the club a 3-0 lead, but they would concede twice, making Pukstas’s goal the game-winner. Pukstas is a US U20, and played in the recent Concacaf U20 Championship.

WHAT A STRIKE BY ROKAS PUKŠTAS Hits this one past the keeper ‍ #USYNT pic.twitter.com/bbuXfr7cIN — USMNT vs Haters (@USMNTvsHaters) April 1, 2023

Marlon Fossey started for Standard Liege and went 69’ in their 3-1 win over Oostende. He scored at 19’, giving them an early 3-0 lead.

⚽ GOL - DOELPUNT - GOAL

Standard Liège !!!



⏰ | 19 Minutos



Marlon Fossey



KV Oostende 0⃣

Standard Liège 3⃣



| First Division A 2022/23 - 31º Rodada pic.twitter.com/ijOAeiyONo — Futebol Belga (@FutebolBelga) April 1, 2023

20-year-old Galaxy academy product Mauricio Cuevas picked up two assists for Brugge’s reserves (props to eastdeflection for finding the clips). Cuevas played with the US U20s in this recent Concacaf Championship. Both of Cuevas’s assists are below:

| Daniel Pérez draaide de wedstrijd helemaal zelf om!⚡ #LIENXT pic.twitter.com/352fz5k4mL — Eleven Belgium (NL) (@ElevenBeNL) April 1, 2023

Miles Robinson went 90’ for Atlanta United in their 1-0 win over the New York Red Bulls. Miles played a long diagonal that opened things up leading to the only goal of the game.

Atlanta, get used to seeing THIS ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/uUR8uPN7yD — Atlanta United FC (@ATLUTD) April 1, 2023

17-year-old goalkeeper Gavin Beavers got the start for Real Salt Lake, making his MLS debut. It would be a tough night for Beavers, as he allowed 4 goals in a 0-4 loss, but things started brightly as he saved this shot from Christian Ramirez.

First start ✅

First save ✅ pic.twitter.com/kN92RKhaEC — Real Salt Lake (@realsaltlake) April 1, 2023

Aidan Morris scored a brace against RSL (and Beavers)! Here’s his first:

AIDAN MORRIS COMES IN HOT. @ColumbusCrew takes the lead 1-0 against RSL. pic.twitter.com/kSULH0ZbcI — Major League Soccer (@MLS) April 1, 2023

Former USMNT midfielder Darlington Nagbe played a slick one-two to set up Morris’s second (and Beavers’ third conceded).

And that's a Morris brace.



Aidan Morris keeps the lead for @ColumbusCrew tonight. pic.twitter.com/BqFhIPo4H6 — Major League Soccer (@MLS) April 2, 2023

American CB Justen Glad got beaten 1v1 for the Crew’s fourth, which Beavers could do little about.

Salute to Yaw Yeboah to his first goal with @ColumbusCrew, with that last minute goal of the game. pic.twitter.com/1J2agRzyTd — Major League Soccer (@MLS) April 2, 2023

Drake Callender made a nice save for Inter Miami against FC Cincinnati, but he couldn’t do anything about their goal, where DeAndre Yedlin was beaten at the near post.

Yerson Mosquera scores his first MLS goal in first-half stoppage to put #AllForCincy up before half! pic.twitter.com/bgW8q5SAtW — Major League Soccer (@MLS) April 2, 2023

Jordan Morris scored yet again in the Seattle Sounders’ 2-1 win over the Galaxy.

Leo Chu --> Jordan Morris



We've seen this before. @JmoSmooth13 scores his 8th goal on the year! pic.twitter.com/EJrFfiCr1v — Major League Soccer (@MLS) April 2, 2023

After the Sounders jumped out to a 2-0 lead, 19-year-old CB Jalen Neal brought the LA Galaxy back within one, scoring his first MLS goal. Neal also attempted a difficult full volley in the 93’, with the Galaxy chasing an equalizer.

Right place. Right time.



19-year-old Jalen Neal scores his first goal in MLS! #LAGalaxy pic.twitter.com/x5r7T6MTMS — Major League Soccer (@MLS) April 2, 2023

17-year-old center mid Noel Buck continues to start, and perform well, for the New England Revolution. Once again, alden is here with clips from his game vs NYCFC.

Noel Buck vs NYCFC MLS week 6 pic.twitter.com/E9LMFAcTCd — alden (@aldeneats) April 2, 2023

Shaq Moore got the assist on Nashville SC’s second, as they beat Orlando City 2-0.

2022 Golden Boot winner Hany Mukhtar finds the back of the net for the first time in 2023.



2-0 for #EveryoneN. pic.twitter.com/xmoSihrnQP — Major League Soccer (@MLS) April 2, 2023

Jaylin Lindsey got the secondary assist on Ben Bender’s opening goal for Charlotte FC against Toronto FC. Sean Johnson was in net, beaten by the goal. Johnson was also beaten on Charlotte’s second.

Across the box from Jozwiak to a smooth finish from Bender.



Charlotte split the home team's lead in half. pic.twitter.com/dstSwIfgYe — Major League Soccer (@MLS) April 2, 2023

Jesús Ferreira picked up an assist for FC Dallas, as his corner found Facundo Quignon, who opened the scoring against the Portland Timbers.

Facundo Quignon lives for the chaos. @FCDallas take the lead on a scrappy goal. pic.twitter.com/cBScPqfqjQ — Major League Soccer (@MLS) April 2, 2023

Alejandro Zendejas got an assist for Club América against León with a nice chipped pass in the box.

| El segundo gol de las poderosas Águilas del América.

GOL de Henry Martín

#SomosAmérica pic.twitter.com/vfWOoFD5xS — Club América (@ClubAmerica) April 2, 2023

The Vancouver Whitecaps - CF Montreal Impact game featured a surprising amount of American action. First, Julian Gressel smacked a free kick off the post.

Next, American striker Brian White took a ridiculous touch to set up Ali Ahmed, whose shot was saved.

Great first-time touch by White to Ahmed, who puts a left shot on frame — Vancouver Whitecaps FC (@WhitecapsFC) April 2, 2023

After that, American forward Simon Becher got the assist on Brian White’s goal to open the scoring.

Next, Becher scored a goal of his own.

Julian Gressel wouldn’t be left out of the fun, as he scored on a rebound from Brian White’s shot.

Julian Gressel is there to follow-up and make it 3️⃣ in the first-half. #VWFC pic.twitter.com/6A3GZjFMF8 — Major League Soccer (@MLS) April 2, 2023

And lastly, Becher completed his brace with this nifty flick. Whitecaps 5, Montreal 0.

That's for @WhitecapsFC.



Simon Becher gets his second with this great run and flick. pic.twitter.com/RXbCjzJZXO — Major League Soccer (@MLS) April 2, 2023

Sunday

Folarin Balogun got things started off with an assist for Reims against Nantes. USAexpat also made a comp of Balogun’s performance, although the video quality is not amazing.

Balogun assist pic.twitter.com/8UXCcjSJvP — USMNT vs Haters (@USMNTvsHaters) April 2, 2023

Ricardo Pepi scored for Groningen against Fortuna Sittard. He’s up to 10 goals in the Eredivisie this season.

We have some Tim Weah highlights courtesy of @grevstv. Not a performance from this weekend, but we won’t say no to highlights here at Film Room.

And to round off the action, 18-year-old Esmir Bajraktarevic scored a nifty goal for New England II against NYCFC II in MLS Next Pro action. Esmir started for New England’s first team last week, so it’s a bummer to see him with the reserves, but it’s a well-taken finish from him.

What a goal!



Esmir Bajraktarevic slots it home to put @NERevolution2 in front! 2-1 pic.twitter.com/onCe9opqVF — MLS NEXT Pro (@MLSNEXTPRO) April 3, 2023

