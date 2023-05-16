USMNT midweek viewing guide: Promotion playoffs and action at home

Midweek USMNT action is here. Let’s get into it!

Tuesday

Luton Town vs Sunderland, 3p on ESPN+: Lynden Gooch and Sunderland hold a 2-1 aggregate lead over Ethan Horvath and Luton. The winner will go on to the playoff final at Wembley for a chance at promotion to the Premier League.

Wednesday

Middlesbrough vs Coventry, 3p on ESPN+ ( free trial ) : Zack Steffen and Middlesbrough are also in the promotion playoffs with hopes of reaching the Premier League. Boro is tied 0-0 with Coventry as they go into the second leg.

: Zack Steffen and Middlesbrough are also in the promotion playoffs with hopes of reaching the Premier League. Boro is tied 0-0 with Coventry as they go into the second leg. Charlotte FC vs Chicago Fire , 7:30p on MLS Season Pass : Brian Gutiérrez has quickly become one of the most exciting young Americans to watch in MLS this season. Chicago’s decision not to release Guti for the U-20 World Cup was disappointing, but the upshot is that we can see Guti and 19-year-old ‘keeper Chris Brady in this game.

: Brian Gutiérrez has quickly become one of the most exciting young Americans to watch in MLS this season. Chicago’s decision not to release Guti for the U-20 World Cup was disappointing, but the upshot is that we can see Guti and 19-year-old ‘keeper Chris Brady in this game. Orlando City vs NYCFC , 7:30p on MLS Season Pass : Keaton Parks, Richy Ledezma, and James Sands patrol the middle of the field for NYCFC.

: Keaton Parks, Richy Ledezma, and James Sands patrol the middle of the field for NYCFC. LAFC vs Sporting KC, 10:30p on MLS Season Pass: Timothy Tillman, Kellyn Acosta, Ilie Sánchez, and Aaron Long lead the way for LAFC.

Also in action:

Ankaragücü vs Antalyaspor, 1p : Haji Wright has a regular-season game in Turkey.

: Haji Wright has a regular-season game in Turkey. Atlanta United vs Colorado Rapids, 7:30p on MLS Season Pass : Miles Robinson leads the Five Stripes against Colorado.

: Miles Robinson leads the Five Stripes against Colorado. Columbus Crew vs LA Galaxy , 7:30p on MLS Season Pass : Aidan Morris and the Crew meet up with rejected U20 callup Jalen Neal and the Galaxy.

: Aidan Morris and the Crew meet up with rejected U20 callup Jalen Neal and the Galaxy. FC Cincinnati vs CF Montreal , 7:30p on MLS Season Pass : Brandon Vazquez, Matt Miazga, and Roman Celentano in action with FC Cincy.

: Brandon Vazquez, Matt Miazga, and Roman Celentano in action with FC Cincy. Toronto FC vs New York Red Bulls , 7:30p on MLS Season Pass : Sean Johnson and the Reds face John Tolkin and the Red Bulls.

: Sean Johnson and the Reds face John Tolkin and the Red Bulls. FC Dallas vs Vancouver Whitecaps , 8:30p on MLS Season Pass : Jesús Ferreira, Paul Arriola, and Paxton Pomykal lead the Huntsmen against Julian Gressel and the ‘Caps.

: Jesús Ferreira, Paul Arriola, and Paxton Pomykal lead the Huntsmen against Julian Gressel and the ‘Caps. Nashville SC vs Inter Miami, 8:30p on MLS Season Pass : Walker Zimmerman and Shaq Moore welcome DeAndre Yedlin, Drake Callender, and Benja Cremaschi into Music City.

: Walker Zimmerman and Shaq Moore welcome DeAndre Yedlin, Drake Callender, and Benja Cremaschi into Music City. América Mineiro vs Internacional, 8:30p : Johnny Cardoso has a cup game in Brazil.

: Johnny Cardoso has a cup game in Brazil. Seattle Sounders vs Austin FC, 10:30p on MLS Season Pass: Jordan Morris, Cristian Roldan, and Josh Atencio meet up with Austin at home. No Obed Vargas or Owen Wolff, as both are in Argentina preparing for the U20 World Cup.

Thursday

AZ vs West Ham , 3p on Paramount+, ViX+ : Djordje Mihailovic looks to advance to the Conference League final with AZ, trailing West Ham 1-2 on aggregate.

: Djordje Mihailovic looks to advance to the Conference League final with AZ, trailing West Ham 1-2 on aggregate. Chivas vs Club América, 10:10p on UNIVERSO, Telemundo, Peacock, fuboTV (free trial): Alex Zendejas and América are in the semifinals of Liga MX’s Clausura playoffs. The semifinal will be a two-legged matchup with the club from Guadalajara - El Súper Clásico, one of Mexico’s biggest rivalries.

Friday

Freiburg vs Wolfsburg, 2:30p on ESPN+: Kevin Paredes and Wolfsburg go on the road in the Bundesliga.

Also in action:

Parma vs Venezia, 2:30p : Tanner Tessmann and Venezia are pushing for a spot in Serie B’s promotion playoffs.

: Tanner Tessmann and Venezia are pushing for a spot in Serie B’s promotion playoffs. Marítimo vs Vizela, 3:15p: Alex Méndez and Vizela play away in Liga Portugal.

That’s it! Did I miss anything? Let me know in the comments below. Let’s see who impresses this week!