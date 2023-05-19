USMNT weekend viewing guide: Going with the Flo

There are just two matchdays left in the Bundesliga, two(ish) in the Premier League, and a few in Spain and France as well, as the seasons wind down and teams fates for the upcoming year are sealed. It’s looking like Leeds United are the most in threat of relegation, but there are several others who aren’t out of the woods just yet. Meanwhile in France, we have a first look at the newest face of the USMNT, Folarin Balogun, as he closes in on a 20-goal season.

Friday

Freiburg v Wolfsburg - 2:30p on ESPN+

Kevin Paredes and Wolfsburg start off the weekend with a visit to Freiburg. Paredes did not see the field last weekend in Wolfsburg’s 2-1 win over Hoffenheim, though the club has asked that he remain with the team until the season is completed before heading over to the U-20 World Cup in Argentina, so presumably they have some intention of using him down the stretch.

Saturday

Hoffenheim v Union Berlin - 9:30a on ESPN+

John Brooks and Hoffenheim have turned things around since he joined the club, but they still sit just two points from relegation heading into the penultimate week. On the flip side, Jordan Pefok and Union Berlin continue to struggle down the stretch. They’ve completely fallen out of contention for the league title, and with just a three point lead for Champions League qualification, they really need to pick up at least a win over the last two weeks to guarantee their spot.

Schalke v Eintracht Frankfurt - 9:30a on ESPN+

Paxten Aaronson saw just five minutes off the bench last weekend after learning that he wouldn’t be attending the U-20 World Cup, as Frankfurt denied his involvement through the end of their season and the DFB-Pokal final to follow. They face a Schalke side this weekend that are one point from safety in the relegation zone.

Fulham FC v Crystal Palace - 10a on Peacock

Tim Ream is out for the season and Chris Richards hasn’t appeared in three straight matches, so it seems unlikely we’ll see an American centerback feature in this match. However, Antonee Robinson continues to be a major contributor for Fulham. The two teams are in 10th and 12th place respectively, with neither having a shot at cup play nor are they threatened with relegation.

Athletic Club v Celta Vigo - 10:15a on ESPN Deportes and ESPN+

With four matches to play, Luca de la Torre and Celta Vigo have a five point gap to relegation, so they have some work to do yet. The side is 13th in a crowded bottom half of the table, so they are sitting in a pretty good position.

Lille v Olympique Marseille - 3p on beIN Sports

There are three matchdays left in the Ligue 1 schedule, and Timothy Weah and Lille currently sit in fifth place, one point ahead of Stade Rennais for Europa Conference League qualifying and five points back of AS Monaco for Europa League qualification. Weah started up top for Lille last weekend and went 65 minutes in the scoreless draw with Monaco. This weekend, they will face third place Marseille.

Sunday

West Ham v Leeds United - 8:30a on USA Network

With just two match days left and currently sitting in the relegation zone, Weston McKennie, Brenden Aaronson and Leeds United have work to do to reach safety. Currently trailing Everton by a point and Nottingham Forest by three, Leeds will face 15th place West Ham this weekend and 7th place Tottenham on the final weekend. Everton currently hold a one goal advantage in the goal differential tiebreaker, so a draw over the last two weeks won’t be enough for Leeds. The team needs either a win or, at the very least, two draws while hoping that none of the teams around them pick up additional points as well.

Reims v Angers SCO - 9a on beIN Sports

The newest addition to the weekend viewing guide is Folarin Balogun, whose one-time switch paperwork was approved by FIFA this week. The forward has scored 19 goals in 34 matches for Reims who currently sit in eleventh place. Balogun is on loan with Reims from Arsenal FC, so he will either be returning to London or looking for another loan this offseason. But for now, this is your first chance to see the newly minted USMNT player.

Troyes v Fiorentina - 9a on beIN Sports

It’s been a long season for Erik Palmer-Brown and Troyes, who are headed to Ligue 2 following the season as they have been relegated while giving up the third most goals in the league over the season.

Manchester City v Chelsea FC - 11a on USA Network

Christian Pulisic has not appeared in the last four matches for Chelsea and seems likely to be looking for a move away this summer. The club is in 11th place and have had a dreadful season. With a four point lead and a game in hand, Manchester City will clinch the EPL title this weekend with a win.

Augsburg v Borussia Dortmund - 11:30a on ESPN+

Borussia Dortmund and Gio Reyna look to stay within striking distance of Bayern Munich this weekend as they face Augsburg. Bayern hold a one point lead with two matches to play so Dortmund need to win out and get a little help from Leipzig or Cologne, Bayern’s remaining opponents. Reyna came off the bench and scored a late and relatively meaningless goal for BVB last weekend. He continues to see pretty limited minutes but make the most of them when he’s on the field.

Valencia v Real Madrid - 12:30p on ESPN Deportes and ESPN+

Yunus Musah and Valencia are just three points out of relegation with four matches to play and will have the pleasure of facing a Real Madrid side that will be looking to reassert themselves after coming off a bad semifinal loss to Manchester City in the Champions League semifinal.

Bayer Leverkusen v Borussia Mönchengladbach - 1:30p on ESPN+

Joe Scally has seen just one minute over the last three weeks after starting all but four of the first 29 matches for ‘Gladbach. Perhaps the young man, who is still just 20 years old, is just running out of steam at the end of a long season. ‘Gladbach look like they will finish the season solidly middle of the table.

Hit the comments and let us know what matches you’re watching this weekend and to discuss all the action.