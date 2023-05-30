B.J. Callaghan to replace Anthony Hudson as interim USMNT head coach

U.S. Soccer has another change in the men’s national team program 2 weeks ahead of the Concacaf Nations League Finals. Today, U.S. Soccer announced that B.J. Callaghan will be elevated to interim head coach to replace Anthony Hudson. Hudson will depart the federation for an “unspecified club position.”

Callaghan will assume control of the USMNT for the upcoming Concacaf Nations League Finals as well as the Concacaf Gold Cup, which both begin next month. He served as an assistant head coach for the USMNT for the past 4 years, serving under former coach Gregg Berhalter as well as Anthony Hudson before being elevated.

“B.J. has been an integral part of the USMNT staff during the last four years as this young team has grown and developed,” U.S. Soccer sporting director Matt Crocker said in a statement. “Working alongside Anthony Hudson these last five months, we are confident he is prepared and ready to lead this group in the summer tournaments. We are grateful to Anthony for the tremendous job he did and wish him success in the future.”

A 41-year-old New Jersey native, Callaghan served with the Philadelphia Union organization for 7 years before arriving at U.S. Soccer. He was also an assistant with the Villanova Wildcats. Now, he takes over a team hoping to repeat as Concacaf Nations League and Gold Cup champions.

“I understand the responsibility of the job and am honored to have the opportunity to build upon the progress this group has made the last four years,” Callaghan said in a statement. “Together, we have built a strong culture and a great understanding of how we want to play, and we expect to continue to build on that progress. Our goal is clear: defend both of our Concacaf titles.”

As for the permanent head coaching hire, Crocker’s timeline has that search being completed after the end of the Gold Cup.

U.S. Soccer Sporting Director Matt Crocker elevates B.J. Callaghan to Head Coach as Anthony Hudson departs » https://t.co/WNlyHUeSVy pic.twitter.com/MVL0GYnyFq — U.S. Men's National Soccer Team (@USMNT) May 30, 2023

Hit the comments to discuss a change in leadership for the USMNT.