USMNT weekend viewing guide: Crunch time

The relegation battles continue to rage on with a number of teams sitting just outside the relegation zone but still heavily threatened. Let’s get right to the matches involving USMNT players you should watch this weekend.

Saturday

Hoffenheim v Eintracht Frankfurt - 9:30a on ESPN+

John Brooks and Hoffenheim have lost two straight and sit just a point out of the relegation zone. They face Eintracht Frankfurt and Paxten Aaronson on Saturday morning. Frankfurt snapped a four game winless streak last weekend with a 3-2 victory over Stuttgart and sit in 9th place, five points out of Europa Conference League qualifying position.

Borussia Mönchengladbach v Bochum - 9:30a on ESPN+

Joe Scally and Borussia Mönchengladbach sit eight points clear of relegation in eleventh place and look to be safe. They face a Bochum side that currently sit in the relegation zone.

Augsburg v Union Berlin - 9:30a on ESPN+

Union Berlin drew with Bayer Leverkusen last weekend and fell six points out of first place. Their hopes of a league trophy appear to be over but they still have a fight to secure Champions League position, up two points on fifth place RB Leipzig with four games remaining. Jordan Pefok continues to come off the bench and search to recover his early season goal-scoring form.

Bournemouth v Chelsea FC - 10a on Peacock

Christian Pulisic appears to be on his way out at Chelsea, he did not make the bench for the teams 3-1 loss to Arsenal on Tuesday. Chelsea have lost four straight, and are winless since a Mach 11 win over relegation threatened Leicester. Simply put, they look like a bad team and Pulisic will likely be headed to greener pastures this Summer.

Manchester City v Leeds United - 10a on USA Network

Sam Allardyce has swooped in at Leeds to see if he can guide Weston McKennie, Brenden Aaronson and their Leeds teammates to safety. They currently sit tied with Nottingham Forest for the final relegation spot but with a eight goal differential advantage. Big Sam will have his work cut out for them however as they face league leading Man City in his debut. A win might be less shocking than seeing that goal differential advantage evaporate.

Tottenham Hotspur v Crystal Palace - 10a on Peacock

Crystal Palace are 10 points clear of the relegation scrap so perhaps Chris Richards will see additional playing time down the stretch as Palace look to assess their Center Back situation heading into next season with rumors that at least one of their regular starters will be moving on. They face a Tottenham side that had Champions League aspirations but are winless in their last four including a 6-1 dismantling at the hands of Newcastle and last weeks gutting 3-4 loss to Liverpool when they clawed back from three goals down to tie the match only to see it slip away in the dying seconds.

Reims v Lille - 1p on beIN Sports

Tim Weah has come off the bench in the last three matches for Lille after a run of starts at left and right back. Lille are in fifth place, just two points out of Europa League qualification.

Sunday

Borussia Dortmund v Wolfsburg - 11:30a on ESPN+

Giovanni Reyna saw 10 minutes off the bench last weekend but Borussia Dortmund had to settle for a 1-1 draw with relegation threatened Bochum. The failure to capture all three points meant that Bayern Munich were able to jump Dortmund for first place with four matches to play. Dortmund face Wolfsburg this weekend where Kevin Paredes has missed the last two matches with a muscle strain and his return is unknown.

Seattle Sounders v Sporting Kansas City - 4:30p on Fox

Jordan Morris, who has eight goals in ten matches, leads the attack for the Seattle Sounders as they take on a shockingly poor Sporting Kansas City side on Sunday afternoon. SKC are still looking for their first win on the season and have managed just three draws in ten matches.

Monday

Fulham FC v Leicester City - 10a on USA Network

Tim Ream’s season is finished but Antonee Robinson and Fulham look to end what has been a hugely successful season by Fulham standards on a positive run. Fulham have lost three straight with the last two coming as one goal losses to Manchester City and Liverpool. This weekend they will face a Leicester side that certainly isn’t as talented but is fighting for their Premier League life as they currently sit tied with Leeds and Nottingham Forest on points.