USMNT midweek viewing guide: Open cup extravaganza

Midweek USMNT action is here. Let’s get into it!

Monday

Le Havre vs Rodez, 2:45p on beIN Sports Xtra, Fanatiz: Amir Richardson and Le Havre meet Rodez in Ligue 2.

Also in action:

Arouca vs FC Porto, 4:15p on Gol TV, Fanatiz, fuboTV: Benji Michel and Arouca have a tough task with Portuguese powerhouse Porto.

Tuesday

Real Madrid vs Manchester City , 3p on CBS, TUDN, Univision, Paramount+, fuboTV, ViX+ : No Americans are involved, but we have Real Madrid against Man City in a Champions League semifinal.

: No Americans are involved, but we have Real Madrid against Man City in a Champions League semifinal. New England Revolution vs Pittsburgh Riverhounds, 7:30p on YouTube : DeJuan Jones, Noel Buck, and Esmir Bajraktarevic lead the Revs in Open Cup play.

: DeJuan Jones, Noel Buck, and Esmir Bajraktarevic lead the Revs in Open Cup play. Chicago Fire vs St. Louis City, 8p on YouTube, Bleacher Report app : Brian Gutierrez, Chris Brady, and the Fire meet Miguel Perez and St. Louis in the Open Cup.

: Brian Gutierrez, Chris Brady, and the Fire meet Miguel Perez and St. Louis in the Open Cup. Monterey Bay FC vs LAFC, 10:30p on CBS All Access: Timothy Tillman, Kellyn Acosta, Ilie Sanchez, and Aaron Long lead LAFC against Monterey Bay in the Open Cup.

Also in action:

Toronto FC vs CF Montreal , 7p on FS2, fuboTV, Sling TV : Sean Johnson and Toronto face Montreal in the Canadian Championship quarterfinal.

: Sean Johnson and Toronto face Montreal in the Canadian Championship quarterfinal. Inter Miami vs Charleston Battery, 7p on YouTube, Bleacher Report app : DeAndre Yedlin, Drake Callender, and Benja Cremaschi meet up with Charleston in the Open Cup.

: DeAndre Yedlin, Drake Callender, and Benja Cremaschi meet up with Charleston in the Open Cup. New York Red Bulls vs DC United, 7:30p on YouTube : John Tolkin and the Red Bulls clash with Ted Ku-DiPietro and DC United in the Open Cup.

: John Tolkin and the Red Bulls clash with Ted Ku-DiPietro and DC United in the Open Cup. Minnesota United vs Philadelphia Union , 8:30p on YouTube, Bleacher Report app : Jack McGlynn, Quinn Sullivan, and the Union meet the Loons in Open Cup play.

: Jack McGlynn, Quinn Sullivan, and the Union meet the Loons in Open Cup play. Sacramento Republic vs Colorado Rapids, 10:30p on YouTube, Bleacher Report app: Darren Yapi leads the Rapids against Sacramento in the Open Cup.

Wednesday

AC Milan vs Inter Milan , 3p on CBS, TUDN, Univision, Paramount+, fuboTV, ViX+ : Sergiño Dest won’t be involved as his club AC Milan meet Inter in the Champions League semifinal first leg, but that’s still a game worth watching.

: Sergiño Dest won’t be involved as his club AC Milan meet Inter in the Champions League semifinal first leg, but that’s still a game worth watching. FC Cincinnati vs NYCFC , 7p on CBS All Access : Brandon Vazquez, Matt Miazga, Roman Celentano, and Quimi Ordoñez of FC Cincy face Richy Ledezma, Keaton Parks, and James Sands of NYC in the Open Cup.

: Brandon Vazquez, Matt Miazga, Roman Celentano, and Quimi Ordoñez of FC Cincy face Richy Ledezma, Keaton Parks, and James Sands of NYC in the Open Cup. Nashville SC vs FC Dallas, 8:30p on YouTube, Bleacher Report app : Walker Zimmerman and Shaq Moore lead Nashville against Jesús Ferreira, Paul Arriola, and Paxton Pomykal of FC Dallas in the Open Cup.

: Walker Zimmerman and Shaq Moore lead Nashville against Jesús Ferreira, Paul Arriola, and Paxton Pomykal of FC Dallas in the Open Cup. LA Galaxy vs Seattle Sounders, 10:30p on CBS All Access: Jalen Neal and the Galaxy meet up with Jordan Morris, Cristian Roldan, Obed Vargas, and Josh Atencio in Open Cup play.

Also in action:

San Luis vs América, 4p : Alex Zendejas has been injured and may miss América’s Liga MX playoff quarterfinal.

: Alex Zendejas has been injured and may miss América’s Liga MX playoff quarterfinal. Internacional vs Athletico Paranaense, 6p on Paramount+ : Johnny Cardoso and Internacional face Paranaense in Brazil’s top flight.

: Johnny Cardoso and Internacional face Paranaense in Brazil’s top flight. Loudoun United vs Columbus Crew , 7p on YouTube, Bleacher Report app : Aidan Morris and the Crew meet Loudoun in Open Cup play.

: Aidan Morris and the Crew meet Loudoun in Open Cup play. York United vs Vancouver Whitecaps , 7:30p on FOX Soccer Plus, fuboTV : Julian Gressel and the Whitecaps face a domestic foe in the Canadian Championship quarterfinals.

: Julian Gressel and the Whitecaps face a domestic foe in the Canadian Championship quarterfinals. Houston Dynamo vs Sporting Kansas City, 8:30p on YouTube : Brooklyn Raines and the Dynamo square off with John Pulskamp and SKC in the Open Cup.

: Brooklyn Raines and the Dynamo square off with John Pulskamp and SKC in the Open Cup. Austin FC vs New Mexico United, 9p on YouTube, Bleacher Report app : Owen Wolff and Austin FC meet New Mexico in Open Cup action.

: Owen Wolff and Austin FC meet New Mexico in Open Cup action. Portland Timbers vs Real Salt Lake, 10:30p on YouTube, Bleacher Report app: Diego Luna could see some minutes with RSL in the Open Cup.

Thursday

West Ham vs AZ, 3p on Paramount+, ViX+: Djordje Mihailovic and AZ Alkmaar have a Conference League semifinal with Premier League opposition.

Friday

Lens vs Reims, 3p on beIN Sports, fuboTV (free trial), Sling TV, Fanatiz: Folarin Balogun and Reims meet up with Lens in Ligue 1.

Also in action:

Magdeburg vs Nürnberg, 12:30p : 19-year-old German-American left back Nathaniel Brown and Nürnberg face Magdeburg in 2 Bundesliga play.

: 19-year-old German-American left back Nathaniel Brown and Nürnberg face Magdeburg in 2 Bundesliga play. Gil Vicente vs Boavista, 3:15p: Reggie Cannon and Boavista go on the road to Gil Vicente in Portuguese league play.

That’s it! Did I miss anything? Let me know in the comments below. Let’s see who impresses this week!