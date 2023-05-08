USMNT midweek viewing guide: Open cup extravaganza

Midweek USMNT action is here. Let’s get into it!
Monday
- Le Havre vs Rodez, 2:45p on beIN Sports Xtra, Fanatiz: Amir Richardson and Le Havre meet Rodez in Ligue 2.
Also in action:
- Arouca vs FC Porto, 4:15p on Gol TV, Fanatiz, fuboTV: Benji Michel and Arouca have a tough task with Portuguese powerhouse Porto.
Tuesday
- Real Madrid vs Manchester City, 3p on CBS, TUDN, Univision, Paramount+, fuboTV, ViX+: No Americans are involved, but we have Real Madrid against Man City in a Champions League semifinal.
- New England Revolution vs Pittsburgh Riverhounds, 7:30p on YouTube: DeJuan Jones, Noel Buck, and Esmir Bajraktarevic lead the Revs in Open Cup play.
- Chicago Fire vs St. Louis City, 8p on YouTube, Bleacher Report app: Brian Gutierrez, Chris Brady, and the Fire meet Miguel Perez and St. Louis in the Open Cup.
- Monterey Bay FC vs LAFC, 10:30p on CBS All Access: Timothy Tillman, Kellyn Acosta, Ilie Sanchez, and Aaron Long lead LAFC against Monterey Bay in the Open Cup.
Also in action:
- Toronto FC vs CF Montreal, 7p on FS2, fuboTV, Sling TV: Sean Johnson and Toronto face Montreal in the Canadian Championship quarterfinal.
- Inter Miami vs Charleston Battery, 7p on YouTube, Bleacher Report app: DeAndre Yedlin, Drake Callender, and Benja Cremaschi meet up with Charleston in the Open Cup.
- New York Red Bulls vs DC United, 7:30p on YouTube: John Tolkin and the Red Bulls clash with Ted Ku-DiPietro and DC United in the Open Cup.
- Minnesota United vs Philadelphia Union, 8:30p on YouTube, Bleacher Report app: Jack McGlynn, Quinn Sullivan, and the Union meet the Loons in Open Cup play.
- Sacramento Republic vs Colorado Rapids, 10:30p on YouTube, Bleacher Report app: Darren Yapi leads the Rapids against Sacramento in the Open Cup.
Wednesday
- AC Milan vs Inter Milan, 3p on CBS, TUDN, Univision, Paramount+, fuboTV, ViX+: Sergiño Dest won’t be involved as his club AC Milan meet Inter in the Champions League semifinal first leg, but that’s still a game worth watching.
- FC Cincinnati vs NYCFC, 7p on CBS All Access: Brandon Vazquez, Matt Miazga, Roman Celentano, and Quimi Ordoñez of FC Cincy face Richy Ledezma, Keaton Parks, and James Sands of NYC in the Open Cup.
- Nashville SC vs FC Dallas, 8:30p on YouTube, Bleacher Report app: Walker Zimmerman and Shaq Moore lead Nashville against Jesús Ferreira, Paul Arriola, and Paxton Pomykal of FC Dallas in the Open Cup.
- LA Galaxy vs Seattle Sounders, 10:30p on CBS All Access: Jalen Neal and the Galaxy meet up with Jordan Morris, Cristian Roldan, Obed Vargas, and Josh Atencio in Open Cup play.
Also in action:
- San Luis vs América, 4p: Alex Zendejas has been injured and may miss América’s Liga MX playoff quarterfinal.
- Internacional vs Athletico Paranaense, 6p on Paramount+: Johnny Cardoso and Internacional face Paranaense in Brazil’s top flight.
- Loudoun United vs Columbus Crew, 7p on YouTube, Bleacher Report app: Aidan Morris and the Crew meet Loudoun in Open Cup play.
- York United vs Vancouver Whitecaps, 7:30p on FOX Soccer Plus, fuboTV: Julian Gressel and the Whitecaps face a domestic foe in the Canadian Championship quarterfinals.
- Houston Dynamo vs Sporting Kansas City, 8:30p on YouTube: Brooklyn Raines and the Dynamo square off with John Pulskamp and SKC in the Open Cup.
- Austin FC vs New Mexico United, 9p on YouTube, Bleacher Report app: Owen Wolff and Austin FC meet New Mexico in Open Cup action.
- Portland Timbers vs Real Salt Lake, 10:30p on YouTube, Bleacher Report app: Diego Luna could see some minutes with RSL in the Open Cup.
Thursday
- West Ham vs AZ, 3p on Paramount+, ViX+: Djordje Mihailovic and AZ Alkmaar have a Conference League semifinal with Premier League opposition.
Friday
- Lens vs Reims, 3p on beIN Sports, fuboTV (free trial), Sling TV, Fanatiz: Folarin Balogun and Reims meet up with Lens in Ligue 1.
Also in action:
- Magdeburg vs Nürnberg, 12:30p: 19-year-old German-American left back Nathaniel Brown and Nürnberg face Magdeburg in 2 Bundesliga play.
- Gil Vicente vs Boavista, 3:15p: Reggie Cannon and Boavista go on the road to Gil Vicente in Portuguese league play.
That’s it! Did I miss anything? Let me know in the comments below. Let’s see who impresses this week!
