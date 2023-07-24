USMNT midweek viewing guide: McKenzie goes for Champions League

Midweek USMNT action is here. Let’s get into it!

Note: All Leagues Cup games are only available on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV unless otherwise noted.

Tuesday

Servette vs Genk, 2:30p : Mark McKenzie and Genk face Swiss side Servette as they kick off Champions League qualifying. Genk must defeat Servette in a two-leg tie to advance to the third qualifying round (same format), then the playoff round (same format). So Genk needs to win three two-leg ties (6 total games to play).

: Mark McKenzie and Genk face Swiss side Servette as they kick off Champions League qualifying. Genk must defeat Servette in a two-leg tie to advance to the third qualifying round (same format), then the playoff round (same format). So Genk needs to win three two-leg ties (6 total games to play). Inter Miami vs Atlanta United, 7:30p: The new-look Inter Miami that features Messi, Busquets, and Jordi Alba is playing in Leagues Cup, but avid USMNT watchers will have their eyes on Miles Robinson, Caleb Wiley, DeAndre Yedlin, Drake Callender, and 18-year-old Benja Cremaschi.

Also in action:

Toulouse vs Norwich City, 1p : Josh Sargent and Norwich face Ligue 1 side Toulouse in a friendly.

: Josh Sargent and Norwich face Ligue 1 side Toulouse in a friendly. FC Dallas vs Necaxa, 9:30p : Jesús Ferreira and FC Dallas meet up with Liga MX side Necaxa in Leagues Cup.

: Jesús Ferreira and FC Dallas meet up with Liga MX side Necaxa in Leagues Cup. LA Galaxy vs León, 10:30p on FS1, MLS Season Pass, fuboTV (free trial), Sling TV: Jalen Neal and the Galaxy meet Club León in Leagues Cup.

Wednesday

PSV vs FC Eindhoven, 2p : Ricardo Pepi and PSV meet another Eindhoven club in a friendly at Philips Stadion. This would be Pepi’s first game on PSV’s home turf.

: Ricardo Pepi and PSV meet another Eindhoven club in a friendly at Philips Stadion. This would be Pepi’s first game on PSV’s home turf. Fulham vs Aston Villa , 7p on Peacock : Antonee Robinson and Fulham meet Villa in Orlando as part of the Premier League Summer Series.

: Antonee Robinson and Fulham meet Villa in Orlando as part of the Premier League Summer Series. Monterrey vs Real Salt Lake, 9:30p : Diego Luna leads RSL against Rayados in Leagues Cup.

: Diego Luna leads RSL against Rayados in Leagues Cup. Arsenal vs FC Barcelona, 10:30p: Folarin Balogun and Auston Trusty of Arsenal could match up with Sergiño Dest as they face Barcelona in a Los Angeles friendly.

Also in action:

Bayern Munich vs Manchester City , 6:30a on CITY+ : For the early risers, Malik Tillman and Bayern meet Zack Steffen and City for a friendly in Tokyo.

: For the early risers, Malik Tillman and Bayern meet Zack Steffen and City for a friendly in Tokyo. Gladbach vs Ingolstadt, 12p : Joe Scally and Gladbach are in preseason action.

: Joe Scally and Gladbach are in preseason action. Getafe vs Reims, 2p : Folarin Balogun has left Reims, but a new USMNT-eligible player has joined them: 21-year-old French-Moroccan-American center mid Amir Richardson. Richardson and Reims meet La Liga side Getafe for a friendly in Alicante, Spain.

: Folarin Balogun has left Reims, but a new USMNT-eligible player has joined them: 21-year-old French-Moroccan-American center mid Amir Richardson. Richardson and Reims meet La Liga side Getafe for a friendly in Alicante, Spain. KÍ vs Häcken, 2:45p : 21-year-old Danish-American left back Kristoffer Lund Hansen has a Champions League qualifier with BK Häcken.

: 21-year-old Danish-American left back Kristoffer Lund Hansen has a Champions League qualifier with BK Häcken. Philadelphia Union vs Querétaro, 7:30p : Jack McGlynn and Quinn Sullivan could see Leagues Cup minutes as Philly faces Querétaro.

: Jack McGlynn and Quinn Sullivan could see Leagues Cup minutes as Philly faces Querétaro. NYCFC vs Toronto FC, 7:30p : Keaton Parks, Richy Ledezma, James Sands, and Sean Johnson face off in Leagues Cup.

: Keaton Parks, Richy Ledezma, James Sands, and Sean Johnson face off in Leagues Cup. San Luis vs New England Revolution, 7:30p : Noel Buck, DeJuan Jones, and Esmir Bajraktarevic lead the Revs against Atlético San Luis in Leagues Cup.

: Noel Buck, DeJuan Jones, and Esmir Bajraktarevic lead the Revs against Atlético San Luis in Leagues Cup. Crystal Palace vs Millonarios, 8p: Chris Richards and Palace meet Colombian opponents for a friendly in Chicago.

Thursday

Chivas vs FC Cincinnati, 8p : Brandon Vázquez, Lucho Acosta, and Matt Miazga lead FC Cincy against Chivas in Leagues Cup.

: Brandon Vázquez, Lucho Acosta, and Matt Miazga lead FC Cincy against Chivas in Leagues Cup. Juventus vs AC Milan, 10:30p: This friendly in LA could feature three USMNT stars: Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie, and Tim Weah.

Also in action:

Minnesota United vs Chicago Fire, 8:30p : Brian Gutiérrez, Chris Brady, and the Fire have Leagues Cup duties.

: Brian Gutiérrez, Chris Brady, and the Fire have Leagues Cup duties. Nashville SC vs Toluca, 8:30p: Walker Zimmerman and Nashville meet 22-year-old left back Mauricio Isaís and Toluca in Leagues Cup. Let’s hope Zim has his recruiting hat on.

Friday

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Vitesse, 8:30a : Paxten Aaronson scored 4 times in a Frankfurt friendly against very poor opposition (the match ended 15-1). Vitesse should be a better test for the youngster, as he attempts to earn more Bundesliga minutes this fall.

: Paxten Aaronson scored 4 times in a Frankfurt friendly against very poor opposition (the match ended 15-1). Vitesse should be a better test for the youngster, as he attempts to earn more Bundesliga minutes this fall. LASK vs Rapid Wien, 2:30p : George Bello left Arminia Bielefeld after two straight relegation seasons saw them headed for Germany’s third tier this fall. He landed with LASK in Austria’s first division. Those of who you remember Brenden Aaronson’s time at RB Salzburg will recall that Salzburg is a dominant force in Austrian soccer. LASK finished third last season, behind Salzburg and Sturm Graz. The new Austrian season kicks off with this match against Rapid Vienna.

: George Bello left Arminia Bielefeld after two straight relegation seasons saw them headed for Germany’s third tier this fall. He landed with LASK in Austria’s first division. Those of who you remember Brenden Aaronson’s time at RB Salzburg will recall that Salzburg is a dominant force in Austrian soccer. LASK finished third last season, behind Salzburg and Sturm Graz. The new Austrian season kicks off with this match against Rapid Vienna. AVS vs Vizela, 3:15p: Alex Méndez, Alejandro Alvarado, and Vizela begin their season in Portugal. Vizela meets second-tier AVS to begin action in the Taça de Portugal (League Cup).

That’s it! Did I miss anything? Let me know in the comments below. Let’s see who impresses this week!