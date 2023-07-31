 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

USMNT midweek viewing guide: Train picking up steam

Pepi in the Super Cup, McKenzie in UCL qualifying, Johnny in Libertadores, plus Leagues Cup and friendlies.

By Justin Moran
PSV Eindhoven v FC Eindhoven - Pre-Season Friendly Photo by Jeroen Meuwsen/ BSR Agency/Getty Images

Midweek USMNT action is here. Let’s get into it!

Note: All Leagues Cup games are only available on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV unless otherwise noted.

Monday

  • Puebla vs Chicago Fire, 8:30p: Brian Gutiérrez, Chris Brady, and the Fire meet Puebla in Leagues Cup.

Also in action:

  • América vs Columbus Crew, 8p: Alex Zendejas and América face Julian Gressel, Aidan Morris, and the Crew in Leagues Cup.
  • Toluca vs Colorado Rapids, 9:30p: Mauricio Isaís and Toluca face Bassett, Yapi (Leagues Cup)

Tuesday

  • River Plate vs Internacional, 8p on beIN Sports, beIN Sports en Español, fuboTV, Sling TV, Fanatiz: Johnny Cardoso and Internacional face an Argentine giant as they square off with River Plate in the Copa Libertadores round of 16.
  • AC Milan vs FC Barcelona, 11p on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+, fuboTV, Sling TV: Christian Pulisic seems to be settling in well with Milan; he could see Sergiño Dest and Barcelona in this Las Vegas friendly.

Also in action:

  • Celtic vs Athletic Bilbao, 2:30p: Cameron Carter-Vickers and Celtic have a friendly against Athletic Club. La Liga opposition should be a step up from their usual SPL opponents.

Wednesday

  • Genk vs Servette, 1p: Mark McKenzie and Genk have to win to keep their Champions League dreams alive. They tied Swiss club Servette 1-1 in the first leg away. Time to take care of business at home.
  • Arsenal vs Monaco, 1p: Folarin Balogun, Matt Turner, Auston Trusty, and the Gunners welcome Monaco into the Emirates for a friendly.
  • Juventus vs Real Madrid, 7:30p on ESPN+ (free trial): Tim Weah, Weston McKennie, and Juve match up with Madrid for a friendly in Orlando.

Also in action:

  • Bayern Munich vs Liverpool, 7:30a on Paramount+, CBS Sports Network, fuboTV: Malik Tillman could see action in this Bayern friendly, although he hasn’t been part of their preseason action, with a transfer or loan likely in the works.
  • Utrecht vs Bologna, 9a: Taylor Booth and Utrecht meet Italian opposition in a preseason friendly.
  • Häcken vs KÍ, 1p: Kristoff Lund Hansen and Häcken are in the same position as McKenzie and Genk - they tied the first leg (0-0), and must win to advance toward Champions League.
  • Rennes vs Nottingham Forest, 1p: Ethan Horvath, Alex Mighten, and Forest meet French side Rennes in a friendly.
  • Chelsea vs Borussia Dortmund, 8:30p on ESPNU, ESPN+, fuboTV, Sling TV: Giovanni Reyna will likely miss this friendly due to injury. BVB faces a well-run English club with impressive transfer strategies at Soldier Field in Chicago.

Thursday

No games.

Friday

  • Feyenoord vs PSV, 2p on GolTV, fuboTV (free trial), Fanatiz: Ricardo Pepi and PSV face champions Feyenoord in the Super Cup.

Also in action:

  • NEC vs Venezia, 12p: Tanner Tessmann and Gianluca Busio have a friendly against NEC Nijmegen from the Netherlands.
  • Standard Líège vs Union St.Gilloise, 2:45p: Marlon Fossey and Líège kick off their Belgian league season.

That’s it! Did I miss anything? Let me know in the comments below. Let’s see who impresses this week!

