USMNT midweek viewing guide: Train picking up steam

Note: All Leagues Cup games are only available on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV unless otherwise noted.
Monday
- Puebla vs Chicago Fire, 8:30p: Brian Gutiérrez, Chris Brady, and the Fire meet Puebla in Leagues Cup.
Also in action:
- América vs Columbus Crew, 8p: Alex Zendejas and América face Julian Gressel, Aidan Morris, and the Crew in Leagues Cup.
- Toluca vs Colorado Rapids, 9:30p: Mauricio Isaís and Toluca face Bassett, Yapi (Leagues Cup)
Tuesday
- River Plate vs Internacional, 8p on beIN Sports, beIN Sports en Español, fuboTV, Sling TV, Fanatiz: Johnny Cardoso and Internacional face an Argentine giant as they square off with River Plate in the Copa Libertadores round of 16.
- AC Milan vs FC Barcelona, 11p on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+, fuboTV, Sling TV: Christian Pulisic seems to be settling in well with Milan; he could see Sergiño Dest and Barcelona in this Las Vegas friendly.
Also in action:
- Celtic vs Athletic Bilbao, 2:30p: Cameron Carter-Vickers and Celtic have a friendly against Athletic Club. La Liga opposition should be a step up from their usual SPL opponents.
Wednesday
- Genk vs Servette, 1p: Mark McKenzie and Genk have to win to keep their Champions League dreams alive. They tied Swiss club Servette 1-1 in the first leg away. Time to take care of business at home.
- Arsenal vs Monaco, 1p: Folarin Balogun, Matt Turner, Auston Trusty, and the Gunners welcome Monaco into the Emirates for a friendly.
- Juventus vs Real Madrid, 7:30p on ESPN+ (free trial): Tim Weah, Weston McKennie, and Juve match up with Madrid for a friendly in Orlando.
Also in action:
- Bayern Munich vs Liverpool, 7:30a on Paramount+, CBS Sports Network, fuboTV: Malik Tillman could see action in this Bayern friendly, although he hasn’t been part of their preseason action, with a transfer or loan likely in the works.
- Utrecht vs Bologna, 9a: Taylor Booth and Utrecht meet Italian opposition in a preseason friendly.
- Häcken vs KÍ, 1p: Kristoff Lund Hansen and Häcken are in the same position as McKenzie and Genk - they tied the first leg (0-0), and must win to advance toward Champions League.
- Rennes vs Nottingham Forest, 1p: Ethan Horvath, Alex Mighten, and Forest meet French side Rennes in a friendly.
- Chelsea vs Borussia Dortmund, 8:30p on ESPNU, ESPN+, fuboTV, Sling TV: Giovanni Reyna will likely miss this friendly due to injury. BVB faces a well-run English club with impressive transfer strategies at Soldier Field in Chicago.
Thursday
Friday
- Feyenoord vs PSV, 2p on GolTV, fuboTV (free trial), Fanatiz: Ricardo Pepi and PSV face champions Feyenoord in the Super Cup.
Also in action:
- NEC vs Venezia, 12p: Tanner Tessmann and Gianluca Busio have a friendly against NEC Nijmegen from the Netherlands.
- Standard Líège vs Union St.Gilloise, 2:45p: Marlon Fossey and Líège kick off their Belgian league season.
