USMNT midweek viewing guide: European qualifying, EPL matchup

Midweek USMNT action is here. Let’s get into it!

Monday

Lübeck vs Hoffenheim, 12p: John Brooks and Hoffenheim face third-tier Lübeck in the DFB Pokal.

Spezia vs Venezia, 3p: Tanner Tessmann, Gianluca Busio, and Venezia play in the Coppa Italia.

Also in action:

Mirandés vs Alcorcón, 1p: Jonathan Gómez was just loaned to Mirandés (in LaLiga 2) from Real Sociedad.

Tuesday

Sturm Graz vs PSV, 2:30p: Ricardo Pepi and PSV won 4-1 in their Champions League qualifying opener at home. Now they travel to Austria for the away leg. Malik Tillman wasn’t registered for this round of qualifying since he joined PSV so recently, but he’ll likely be available for the next round if they advance.

Also in action:

Marseille vs Panathinaikos, 3p: Erik Palmer-Brown and Panathinaikos hold a 1-0 lead over Marseille in Champions League qualifying. EPB was an unused sub in the first match after joining from Troyes. They travel to France for the crucial away leg.

Wednesday

QPR vs Norwich City, 2:45p: Josh Sargent and Norwich meet QPR in the Carabao Cup.

Also in action:

Manchester City vs Sevilla, 3p on Paramount+, CBS Sports Network, TUDN, Univision, fuboTV, ViX: Zack Steffen is highly unlikely to play for Man City in the UEFA Super Cup.

Thursday

Genk vs Olympiacos, 2p: Mark McKenzie and Genk trail 0-1 going into the second leg of Europa League qualifying. McKenzie's botched clearance set up the only goal in the first leg.

AZ vs Santa Coloma, 2:45p: Djordje Mihailovic scored the go-ahead goal in the first leg of Europa Conference League qualifying. AZ brings a 1-0 lead into the second leg at home.

Also in action:

Häcken vs Žalgiris, 1p: Kristoffer Lund and Häcken hold a 3-1 lead in this Europa League qualifier, and they return home for the second leg.

: Kristoffer Lund and Häcken hold a 3-1 lead in this Europa League qualifier, and they return home for the second leg. PAOK vs Hajduk Split, 1:30p: Rokas Pukstas is likely to miss this one due to injury. Split are tied 0-0 with PAOK after the first leg in Europa Conference League qualifying.

Friday

Nottingham Forest vs Sheffield United, 2:45p: Matt Turner and Forest welcome Auston Trusty and the Blades into the City Ground for a Premier League matchup.

Also in action:

Leuven vs Antwerp, 2:45p: Sam Vines and champions Antwerp travel to Leuven in Belgian league play.

Leeds United vs West Brom, 3p: Tyler Adams and Daryl Dike will probably both miss this Championship game out injured.

: Tyler Adams and Daryl Dike will probably both miss this Championship game out injured. Pumas vs Toluca, 11p: Mauricio Isaís and Toluca travel to Pumas in Liga MX Apertura play.

That’s it! Did I miss anything? Let me know in the comments below. Let’s see who impresses this week!