USMNT weekend viewing guide: Getting things rolling

After an extended summer break, we’re back with fall action as the European leagues are kicking off. We also have a number of USMNT players making moves and looking to settle in at new clubs. Let’s see what we’ve got:

Saturday

Wolfsburg v Heidenheim - 9:30a on ESPN+

Wolfsburg welcome newly promoted Heidenheim to the Bundesliga on Saturday morning. Kevin Paredes suffered a hamstring injury during the preseason, and it does not appear that he will be ready for the opener. Once fit, he’ll be looking to build on the 554 minutes he saw with Wolfsburg last season.

Hoffenheim v Freiburg - 9:30a on ESPN+

John Brooks looks to keep his Bundesliga career rolling as Hoffenheim and Freiburg open their season. Justin Che has moved on following the end of his loan to Hoffenheim, and he was sold by FC Dallas to Danish side Brøndby and subsequently loaned to AO Den Haag in the Dutch second division.

Augsburg v Borussia Mönchengladbach - 9:30a on ESPN+

Still just 20 years old, Joe Scally signed a four year extension with Borussia Mönchengladbach in April and will look to build on the 4,100 minutes he has already logged in the Bundesliga. ‘Gladbach finished last season in 10th place, seven points out of qualification for European competitions.

Fulham FC v Brentford - 10a on Peacock

Tim Ream, Antonee Robinson, and Fulham far exceeded expectations last season and will do well to see a repeat performance in the EPL this year. Robinson signed a long term extension with Fulham in July and is now under contract through the end of the 2027-28 season.

Liverpool FC v Bournemouth - 10a on USA Network

There have been solid rumors over the last couple of days that Tyler Adams will complete a physical and move to Bournemouth over the weekend, though likely not in time for the club’s match with Liverpool on Saturday morning. Bournemouth finished last season just five points out of relegation while giving up a third worst 71 goals, so it looks like Adams will once again have his work cut out for him.

Borussia Dortmund v Köln - 12:30p on ABC

Gio Reyna is once again injured to start the season, this time with an ankle injury that looks like it will keep him out of Dortmund’s opener on Saturday against Köln. Dortmund had a fantastic chance to break Bayern Munich’s league title domination last year, but choked away the opportunity in the final matchday and lost the league on goal differential. Reyna saw just 600 minutes of playing time last season, and another injury is a poor start to the new campaign.

Vitesse v PSV - 12:45p on ESPN+

Ricardo Pepi picked up his first goal for PSV this week, a penalty kick in the team’s 3-1 Champions League qualifying victory over Sturm Gratz. PSV opened their season last weekend with a 2-0 win over Utrecht, with Pepi seeing 7 minutes off the bench late.

Nashville SC v Inter Miami - 9p on Apple TV

Walker Zimmerman and Nashville SC will need to keep Lionel Messi in check if Nashville is to defeat Miami and lift the Leagues Cup. Miami have scored four goals in four of their six Leagues Cup matches, scoring 2 and 3 in the other two matches. DeAndre Yedlin even added an assist in the team’s most recent match, a 4-1 win over the Philadelphia Union.

Sunday

Norwich City v Millwall - 7a on ESPN+

Josh Sargent picked up a goal and an assist last weekend for Norwich City in the team’s 4-4 draw with Southampton. Norwich probably should have won the match, but gave up a penalty 7 minutes into second half stoppage time.

Union Berlin v Mainz - 9:30a on ESPN+

Jordan Pefok saw 22 minutes off the bench last weekend for Union Berlin in the team’s 4-0 win over FCA Waldorf in DFB-Pokal play. After a strong start to the 2022-23 campaign, Pefok really cooled off and was used exclusively as a substitute for the last two months of the season.

Eintracht Frankfurt v Darmstadt - 11:30a on ESPN+

Paxten Aaronson joined Eintracht Frankfurt in January and saw 165 minutes for the club through the end of the season. Aaronson wasn’t included in the squad for last weekend’s DFB-Pokal match.

Udinese v Juventus - 1:45p on Paramount+

Weston McKennie has rejoined Juventus after his loan to Leeds, and as of this moment, it looks like he will be trying to break back into the minutes distribution with the club. Joining him this season is Tim Weah, who has joined the side from Lille. Speculation is that Weah will see significant time as a wingback, where he’s expected to be heavily involved in the attack as well.

There is a full slate of MLS action on Sunday evening as well, with the Columbus Crew-FC Cincinnati and New York Red Bulls-DC United matches being the free offerings from Apple TV for the weekend.

Monday

Bologna v AC Milan - 2:45p on Paramount+

The biggest shift on the USMNT radar for the upcoming season is both Christian Pulisic and Yunus Musah joining title contending AC Milan in Serie A, Pulisic transferring from Chelsea and Musah joining the side from Valencia. Milan finished last season in fourth place and qualified for Champions League play, though they were 20 points back of Napoli, who ran away with the league. Early indications are that Pulisic is expected to feature on the right wing, but there are fears that Musah will be in a backup role.

Hit the comments section below and let us know what you’re following this weekend and what you’re looking forward to for the upcoming season.