USMNT midweek viewing guide: A Milan debut

Midweek USMNT action is here. Let’s get into it!

Note: MLS games are only available on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV unless otherwise noted.

Monday

Bologna vs AC Milan, 2:45p on Paramount+: Christian Pulisic and Yunus Musah could both make their debuts in Serie A.

Also in action:

Crystal Palace vs Arsenal, 3p on Peacock: Chris Richards and Folarin Balogun are both unlikely to start for their respective Premier League clubs.

Tuesday

Rangers vs PSV, 3p on Paramount+ : Ricardo Pepi, Malik Tillman, and perhaps Sergiño Dest could feature for PSV in this Champions League qualifier at Ibrox. Dest may not be on PSV’s squad list for this round of qualifying, since he signed so recently (similar to how Tillman was left out of the previous round).

Bolívar vs Internacional, 6p on beIN Sports, beIN Sports en Español, fuboTV (free trial), Sling TV, Fanatiz: Johnny Cardoso and Internacional are into the quarterfinals of Copa Libertadores.

Also in action:

Antwerp vs AEK Athens, 3p on Paramount+: Sam Vines and Belgian champions Antwerp meet Greek opposition in Champions League qualifying).

Wednesday

FC Cincinnati vs Inter Miami, 7p on Telemundo, Paramount+, Peacock, CBS Sports Golazo, fuboTV: A US Open Cup semifinal - Brandon Vázquez, Lucho Acosta, Matt Miazga, and FC Cincy are undefeated at home this season in MLS (11 wins, 1 draw). They host a surging Miami side led by Leo Messi that includes Drake Callender, DeAndre Yedlin, and Ben Cremaschi. Miami is one win away from a chance at another trophy immediately after their Leagues Cup win. Not bad for the last-place team in MLS standings.

Also in action:

Braga vs Panathinaikos, 3p on Paramount+ : Erik Palmer-Brown has been an unused sub for Panathinaikos so far in Champions League qualifying. He gets to visit Braga’s unbelievable stadium, which is carved into the side of a mountain.

Houston Dynamo vs Real Salt Lake, 9:30p on Paramount+, Universo, Peacock, CBS Sports Golazo, fuboTV : Diego Luna looks to continue his bright play in MLS, hoping to lead RSL to the Open Cup final.

: Diego Luna looks to continue his bright play in MLS, hoping to lead RSL to the Open Cup final. LAFC vs Colorado Rapids, 10:30p: Tim Tillman, Kellyn Acosta, Ilie Sánchez and LAFC host Colorado as they return to regular-season MLS action after Leagues Cup.

Thursday

Levski Sofia vs Eintracht Frankfurt, 1p : Paxten Aaronson and Eintracht travel to Bulgaria to compete for a spot in Europa Conference League.

: Paxten Aaronson and Eintracht travel to Bulgaria to compete for a spot in Europa Conference League. Genk vs Demirspor, 2p : Mark McKenzie and Genk host Turkish opponents in their Europa Conference Lg qualifier.

: Mark McKenzie and Genk host Turkish opponents in their Europa Conference Lg qualifier. AZ vs Brann, 2:45p: Djordje Mihailovic picked up a goal and an assist as AZ advanced through the previous round of Europa Conference League qualifying.

Also in action:

LASK vs Zrinjski Mostar, 3p: George Bello and Austrian club LASK face Zrinjski (from Bosnia and Herzegovina) as they attempt to qualify for Europa League.

Friday

Celta Vigo vs Real Madrid, 3:30p on ESPN Deportes, ESPN+ (free trial), fuboTV: Luca de la Torre faces Spanish giants in La Liga play.

Also in action:

Den Bosch vs ADO Den Haag, 2p : American showdown in the Netherlands second division: Gedion Zelalem and Den Bosch meet Justin Che and Den Haag. Che was just loaned from Brøndby

: American showdown in the Netherlands second division: Gedion Zelalem and Den Bosch meet Justin Che and Den Haag. Che was just loaned from Brøndby RB Leipzig vs Stuttgart, 2:30p on ESPN+: Caden Clark probably won’t be in Leipzig’s squad for this Bundesliga game.

That’s it! Did I miss anything? Let me know in the comments below. Let’s see who impresses this week!