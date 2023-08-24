 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

USMNT film room: Pulisic and Dest make their debuts

All the video clips to catch you up on USMNT players in action this past week.

By Justin Moran
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Rangers v PSV - UEFA Champions League Photo by Photo Prestige/Soccrates/Getty Images

Let’s go on a journey. Lots of soccer was played last week, and the video clips have been gathered. Let’s run through them to see what developments there have been in the USMNT player pool:

Friday

Matt Turner went 90’ for Nottingham Forest in a 2-1 win over Sheffield United. He made a reaction save late on to keep all three points for Forest.

Saturday

John Brooks went 90’ for Hoffenheim in a 1-2 loss to Freiburg. Brooks showed quality on the ball, but his botched clearance created an own goal, and he had some poor moments defensively, especially in space.

Kevin Paredes returned from injury to sub on for 5’ against Heidenheim. It’s good to see the youngster back healthy and on the field. He showed some nice skill in the box to beat two defenders, which led to a shot for his teammate.

Jack McGlynn went 90’ for the Philadelphia Union in a 3-0 win over Monterrey in the Leagues Cup third-place match. McGlynn’s curling pass went just past the outstretched defenders to set up the Union’s second.

Walker Zimmerman went 90’ for Nashville SC in their 1-1 penalty loss to Inter Miami. Zim had the defensive task of his lifetime trying to stop Lionel Messi. Zimmerman actually got a touch to the ball while Messi was dribbling, only for Messi to control it and score a golazo.

Drake Callender went 90’ in net for Inter Miami on the winning side. He made his own penalty before making the game-winning save.

Sunday

Josh Sargent started for Norwich and went 80’ vs Millwall, scoring a goal in the Canaries’ 3-1 win. The club created a video highlighting his performance.

We also have a more traditional Sargent comp courtesy of americanwigends.

Djordje Mihailovic subbed on at 74’ for AZ in their 3-1 win over Waalwijk. Mihailovic played the pass before the pass for AZ’s third goal.

Gaga Slonina went 90’ for Eupen in a 3-1 win over Kortrijk, picking up his first win in his second start in Belgium. He made 3 saves, and showed some good distribution out of the back.

Tanner Tessmann went 90’ for Venezia, and Gianluca Busio played 81’. Here are a couple plays Busio was involved in.

Tim Weah made his Juventus debut, starting in a RM/RWB role for the Italian giants. He took a knock and was subbed at halftime.

Weston McKennie subbed on for Weah at halftime, was asked to play the same RM/RWB role, and he had some joy down that right side.

Aidan Morris went 90’ and scored a scorcher for Columbus Crew in their 3-0 win over rivals FC Cincinnati.

John Tolkin went 90’ for the New York Red Bulls against DC United. His free kick goal at 88’ was the game-winner.

Monday

Christian Pulisic made his AC Milan debut, starting and playing 74’ in their 2-0 win over Bologna. Pulisic set up the opening goal with his cross into the box and scored the second with a blast from outside the box. In addition to the comp, there are extended clips available here.

Tuesday

Sergiño Dest made his PSV debut immediately after signing with the club, starting at left back and playing 81’ in their 2-2 Champions League qualifier away to Rangers. Dest did well, especially considering his limited time with the club. He was bombing up the left-hand side and combining with winger Noa Lang in the attack.

Wednesday

Lucho Acosta started for FC Cincinnati and scored the opening goal against Inter Miami in the US Open Cup semifinal.

Brandon Vázquez also started for FC Cincy. He smashed home their second goal with a low drive from outside the box.

Drake Callender went 120’ for Inter Miami and came out victorious in another shootout to help Messi and friends reach the Open Cup final. Ben Cremaschi came off the bench to set up a goal and also scored the winning penalty. Both Callender and Cremaschi are reportedly on the USMNT’s provisional roster for September friendlies.

Later that night, Alex Zendejas played 87’ and picked up two assists for Club América in their 3-2 win over Necaxa. Here’s the first assist:

And here’s the second:

Who impressed? Who needs to improve? Hit the comments to let us know your favorite moments from this week.

More From Stars and Stripes FC

Loading comments...