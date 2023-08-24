USMNT film room: Pulisic and Dest make their debuts

Let’s go on a journey. Lots of soccer was played last week, and the video clips have been gathered. Let’s run through them to see what developments there have been in the USMNT player pool:

Friday

Matt Turner went 90’ for Nottingham Forest in a 2-1 win over Sheffield United. He made a reaction save late on to keep all three points for Forest.

Matt Turner vs Sheffield United

2 saves, 1 goal allowed, first Premier League win pic.twitter.com/Q0Euh8Fniz — Every Frame (@EveryFrame3) August 22, 2023

Saturday

John Brooks went 90’ for Hoffenheim in a 1-2 loss to Freiburg. Brooks showed quality on the ball, but his botched clearance created an own goal, and he had some poor moments defensively, especially in space.

Kevin Paredes returned from injury to sub on for 5’ against Heidenheim. It’s good to see the youngster back healthy and on the field. He showed some nice skill in the box to beat two defenders, which led to a shot for his teammate.

Kevin Paredes 5' cameo vs Heidenheim pic.twitter.com/lWiVAFhBpB — breadcrumbs (@brdcrmz) August 22, 2023

Jack McGlynn went 90’ for the Philadelphia Union in a 3-0 win over Monterrey in the Leagues Cup third-place match. McGlynn’s curling pass went just past the outstretched defenders to set up the Union’s second.

This ball from Jack McGlynn... *chef's kiss*



Mikael Uhre doubles the @PhilaUnion advantage just before the half. #LeaguesCup2023 pic.twitter.com/HVjZz2iMtr — Major League Soccer (@MLS) August 19, 2023

Walker Zimmerman went 90’ for Nashville SC in their 1-1 penalty loss to Inter Miami. Zim had the defensive task of his lifetime trying to stop Lionel Messi. Zimmerman actually got a touch to the ball while Messi was dribbling, only for Messi to control it and score a golazo.

Out of this WORLD.



Take a bow, Leo Messi. pic.twitter.com/qm90VJtVbc — Major League Soccer (@MLS) August 20, 2023

Drake Callender went 90’ in net for Inter Miami on the winning side. He made his own penalty before making the game-winning save.

WHAT. AN. ENDING.



The moment Drake Callender won it with a save for @InterMiamiCF! pic.twitter.com/Krx8sOfX6I — Major League Soccer (@MLS) August 20, 2023

Sunday

Josh Sargent started for Norwich and went 80’ vs Millwall, scoring a goal in the Canaries’ 3-1 win. The club created a video highlighting his performance.

We also have a more traditional Sargent comp courtesy of americanwigends.

Djordje Mihailovic subbed on at 74’ for AZ in their 3-1 win over Waalwijk. Mihailovic played the pass before the pass for AZ’s third goal.

Djordje Mihailovic hockey assist for AZ on Sunday pic.twitter.com/5aAZgZNJLi — breadcrumbs (@brdcrmz) August 22, 2023

Gaga Slonina went 90’ for Eupen in a 3-1 win over Kortrijk, picking up his first win in his second start in Belgium. He made 3 saves, and showed some good distribution out of the back.

Gaga Slonina vs Kortrijk on Sunday pic.twitter.com/bUUe692jyQ — breadcrumbs (@brdcrmz) August 22, 2023

Tanner Tessmann went 90’ for Venezia, and Gianluca Busio played 81’. Here are a couple plays Busio was involved in.

Gianluca Busio few plays vs Como on Sunday pic.twitter.com/kNPuIafX32 — breadcrumbs (@brdcrmz) August 22, 2023

Tim Weah made his Juventus debut, starting in a RM/RWB role for the Italian giants. He took a knock and was subbed at halftime.

Tim Weah's Juventus debut yesterday

Juventus were not the ones in black & white stripes in this game pic.twitter.com/ahnU7AaBYf — breadcrumbs (@brdcrmz) August 22, 2023

Weston McKennie subbed on for Weah at halftime, was asked to play the same RM/RWB role, and he had some joy down that right side.

Weston McKennie vs Udinese on Sunday pic.twitter.com/N1tAj5ywhn — breadcrumbs (@brdcrmz) August 22, 2023

Aidan Morris went 90’ and scored a scorcher for Columbus Crew in their 3-0 win over rivals FC Cincinnati.

Aidan Morris rocket #Crew96 strike first in the Hell is Real Derby. pic.twitter.com/ImTQ7tPAh9 — Major League Soccer (@MLS) August 20, 2023

John Tolkin went 90’ for the New York Red Bulls against DC United. His free kick goal at 88’ was the game-winner.

John Tolkin from the free kick around the wall! ↩️



His first goal of the season takes the lead late. #RBNY pic.twitter.com/3zdeDonM0e — Major League Soccer (@MLS) August 21, 2023

Monday

Christian Pulisic made his AC Milan debut, starting and playing 74’ in their 2-0 win over Bologna. Pulisic set up the opening goal with his cross into the box and scored the second with a blast from outside the box. In addition to the comp, there are extended clips available here.

Christian Pulisic debut vs Bologna 8/21/23



Includes:

The goal

The pre assist

The nutmeg

Some runs

Some defense

Some pressing

And more

pic.twitter.com/mEA3bX5tUf — Kranks (@dis_possessed) August 21, 2023

Tuesday

Sergiño Dest made his PSV debut immediately after signing with the club, starting at left back and playing 81’ in their 2-2 Champions League qualifier away to Rangers. Dest did well, especially considering his limited time with the club. He was bombing up the left-hand side and combining with winger Noa Lang in the attack.

Sergiño Dest vs Rangers pic.twitter.com/Zjy7ARxPXv — breadcrumbs (@brdcrmz) August 23, 2023

Wednesday

Lucho Acosta started for FC Cincinnati and scored the opening goal against Inter Miami in the US Open Cup semifinal.

AN ARGENTINE FORWARD... Lucho Acosta is the first No. 10 to score. pic.twitter.com/mC9J6rxKze — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) August 23, 2023

Brandon Vázquez also started for FC Cincy. He smashed home their second goal with a low drive from outside the box.

Brandon Vazquez with a beautiful finish.



The @usmnt forward sends Cincy into a frenzy! pic.twitter.com/xsMqkx9zgb — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) August 24, 2023

Drake Callender went 120’ for Inter Miami and came out victorious in another shootout to help Messi and friends reach the Open Cup final. Ben Cremaschi came off the bench to set up a goal and also scored the winning penalty. Both Callender and Cremaschi are reportedly on the USMNT’s provisional roster for September friendlies.

THE SCENES!



DRAKE CALLENDER SAVES, THE LOCAL KID BENJAMIN CREMASCHI WINS IT! pic.twitter.com/HqHOAYoEcY — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) August 24, 2023

Later that night, Alex Zendejas played 87’ and picked up two assists for Club América in their 3-2 win over Necaxa. Here’s the first assist:

¡DIEGO VALDÉS con el primero para Las Águilas! pic.twitter.com/Ext3IQmJ97 — Club América (@ClubAmerica) August 24, 2023

And here’s the second:

Who impressed? Who needs to improve? Hit the comments to let us know your favorite moments from this week.