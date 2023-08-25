USMNT weekend viewing guide: Full slates

There look to be matches involving USMNT players all across the top five leagues in Europe as well as in MLS this weekend. Saturday in particular has over a dozen matches spread throughout the day that can be access relatively easily on a variety of platforms. There are a couple matches on Friday as well so let’s start there.

Friday

Nantes v Monaco - 3p on beIN Sports

Folarin Balogun looks set to join Monaco, but will be a spectator as his new side take on Nantes Friday afternoon. Balogun will be joining a side that has scored seven times in their first two matches, winning both. Meanwhile, Nantes are looking for their first points this season.

Celta Vigo v Real Madrid - 3:30p on ESPN Deportes and ESPN+

Luca de la Torre started and went 84 minutes last weekend in Celta Vigo’s 1-1 draw with Real Sociedad. This weekend, things will get tougher as they face league leading Real Madrid, who have been predictably dominant in their opening two matches.

Saturday

Bournemouth v Tottenham Hotspur - 7:30a on USA Network

Tyler Adams has officially joined Bournemouth ,but remains out with a hamstring injury that seems likely to keep him sidelined through the upcoming international break. Bournemouth are looking for their first win on the season and taking on a Spurs side that have top six aspirations coming off a 2-0 win over Manchester United.

Koln v Wolfsburg - 9:30a on ESPN+

Kevin Paredes was a time wasting sub for Wolfsburg last weekend in their 2-0 win over Heidenheim, coming on in the 89th minute. The good news is he looks recovered from a hamstring pull that had sidelined him in the preseason.

Bochum v Borussia Dortmund - 9:30a on ESPN+

Gio Reyna has only just returned to training and also seems likely to be out through the upcoming international break. His Dortmund teammates picked up a late goal last weekend to win 1-0 and will now face Bochum.

Heidenheim v Hoffenheim - 9:30a on ESPN+

John Brooks and Hoffenheim lost their opener 2-1 to Freiburg last weekend and will look to pickup their first points of the season Saturday against newly promoted Heidenheim. Brooks started and went the full 90 last weekend.

Darmstadt v Union Berlin - 9:30a on ESPN+

Brenden Aaronson started and played 76 minutes of Union Berlin’s 4-1 win over Mainz last weekend, but Jordan Pefok was an unused substitute in the match. The team will look to keep things rolling against a Darmstadt side that lost their opener 1-0.

Arsenal FC v Fulham FC - 10a on USA Network

Tim Ream received a rather harsh red card last weekend in Fulham’s 3-0 loss to Brentford and will miss the match this weekend as Antonee Robinson and the rest of the squad take on Arsenal. Arsenal have won their first two matches though both were decided by just a goal.

Brentford v Crystal Palace - 10a on Peacock

Chris Richards has not made it off the bench for Crystal Palace in their first two matches and could be in for a long season if things don’t change. The club has split their first two and face a Brentford side coming off a 3-0 win over Fulham.

Manchester United v Nottingham Forest - 10a on Peacock

Matt Turner and Nottingham Forest picked up their first points of the 2023-24 campaign with a 2-1 win over Sheffield United last weekend and now face Manchester United. Man U are coming off a 2-0 loss to Tottenham after an opening weekend win over Wolverhampton.

Borussia Mönchengladbach v Bayer Leverkusen - 12:30p on ESPN+

Joe Scally and Borussia Mönchengladbach escaped with a draw with Augsburg last weekend. After jumping out to a 3-1 lead, ‘Gladbach allowed Augsburg to score three unanswered to take the lead themselves before picking up a tying penalty kick goal in the dying minutes of the match.

PSV Eindhoven v Go Ahead Eagles - 12:45p on ESPN+

Sergino Dest stepped right into the starting lineup for PSV on Tuesday following his transfer from FC Barcelona. Dest got the start at left back in PSV’s 2-2 draw against Rangers in the away leg of their Champions League qualifier. Dest played 81 minutes for PSV while Ricardo Pepi and Malik Tillman were unused substitutes for their side. The team returns to league action this weekend where they have won their first two matches and are facing a Go Ahead Eagles side that lost their opener 5-1 to AZ Alkmar and then defeated FC Volendam 4-1 despite playing the second half of the match down a man.

AC Milan v Torino - 2:45p on Paramount+

Christian Pulisic scored a screamer in AC Milan’s opener last weekend as the team went on to win 2-0. Yunus Musah, who also joined the side this summer, was ineligible to play due to a red card picked up in last season’s finale with Valencia. Milan’s opponent this weekend played to a scoreless draw with Cagliari last weekend.

Free MLS matches on Apple TV:

Miles Robinson and Atlanta United face fellow centerback Walker Zimmerman and Nashville SC at 7:30p.

DC United host the Philadelphia Union’s Quinn Sullivan and Jack McGlynn at 7:30p.

CF Montreal and New England kick off at 7:30p.

Jesus Ferreira and FC Dallas take on in state rival Austin FC at 8:30p.

Sporting Kansas City play host to Cade Cowell and the San Jose Earthquakes at 8:30p.

Sunday

Mainz v Eintracht Frankfurt - 9:30a

Paxten Aaronson was held out due to illness last weekend as Eintracht Frankfurt defeated Darmstadt 1-0. Aaronson also missed the previous weekend’s DFB-Pokal match due to illness so it sounds like he must have had something pretty rough. Hopefully he will be recovered and available this weekend as Frankfurt travel to Mainz.

Juventus v Bologna - 12:30 on Paramount+

Tim Weah started for Juventus and played the opening 45 minutes coming off at halftime for USMNT and club teammate Weston McKennie. Weah had picked up a knock in the first half and it seems like the substitution may have been precautionary as his side was up 3-0 at the half.

Minnesota United v Seattle Sounders - 4:30p on Fox

Jordan Morris and the Seattle Sounders are coming off a 2-0 loss to Atlanta United and will look to get back to their winning ways against a Minnesota side that sit just five points back in ninth place, holding on to the final playoff spot in the Western Conference.

Which matches are you watching? Hit the comments and discuss.