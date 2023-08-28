USMNT midweek viewing guide: Champions League on the line

Midweek USMNT action is here. Let’s get into it!
Note: MLS games are only available on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV unless otherwise noted.
Monday
- Eldense vs Eibar, 1p: Konrad de la Fuente misses this Eibar match, he’s been injured since his Eibar debut on August 12.
Tuesday
- Swansea vs Bournemouth, 2:30p: Will Tyler Adams be healthy enough to make his Bournemouth debut in this Carabao Cup match?
- Bristol City vs Norwich, 2:45p: Josh Sargent is dealing with what is apparently a serious ankle injury from Norwich’s weekend game. They play Bristol in the Carabao Cup.
- Fulham vs Tottenham, 2:45p on ESPN+: Tim Ream, Antonee Robinson, and Fulham meet Ange Postecoglou’s Spurs in the Carabao Cup.
- Internacional vs Bolívar, 6p on beIN Sports, beIN Sports en Español, Fubo (free trial), Sling: Johnny Cardoso and Internacional hold a 1-0 lead in the Copa Libertadores quarterfinal. If they can hold on to that lead at home, they’re into the semis.
Also in action:
- Reggiana vs Palermo, 2:30p: Danish-American left back Kristoffer Lund recently joined Palermo in Serie B from Häcken in Denmark’s top flight.
- Plymouth vs Crystal Palace, 2:45p: Chris Richards and Palace Championship side Plymouth Argle in the Carabao Cup.
- Panathinaikos vs Braga, 3p on Paramount+, ViX: Erik Palmer-Brown and Panathinaikos trail Braga 1-2 in Champions League qualifying, looking to turn things around now that they’re back at home.
Wednesday
- PSV vs Rangers, 3p on Paramount+, TUDN, Fubo, ViX: Sergiño Dest, Ricardo Pepi, Malik Tillman and PSV played a fun 2-2 draw away at Ibrox. Now it’s the second leg at home, and PSV need to take care of business in order to seal Champions League qualification.
- Inter Miami vs Nashville SC, 7:30p: DeAndre Yedlin, Drake Callender, and Ben Cremaschi play alongside Messi as Inter Miami meets Walker Zimmerman and Shaq Moore in MLS play, after defeating them in the Leagues Cup Final.
- New England Revolution vs NY Red Bulls, 7:30p: DeJuan Jones, Noel Buck, Esmir Bajraktarevic and the Revs face John Tolkin and the Red Bulls.
Also in action:
- Sampdoria vs Venezia, 2:30p on Fox Soccer Plus, Fubo: Tanner Tessmann, Gianluca Busio, and Venezia have a regular-season Serie B match.
- Nottingham Forest vs Burnley, 2:45p: Matt Turner and Forest meet Luca Koleosho and Burnley in the Carabao Cup.
- Sheffield United vs Lincoln, 2:45p: Auston Trusty and Sheffield United are heavy favorites against League One side Lincoln City in the Carabao Cup.
- AEK Athens vs Antwerp, 3p on Paramount+, ViX: Sam Vines and Antwerp hold a 1-0 lead in this Champions League qualifier.
- Atlanta United vs FC Cincinnati, 7:30p: Miles Robinson, Caleb Wiley, and the Five Stripes meet Brandon Vázquez, Lucho Acosta, Matt Miazga, Roman Celentano and FC Cincy.
- NYCFC vs CF Montréal, 7:30p: Keaton Parks, James Sands, Richy Ledezma and the Pigeons welcome Montréal into the Big Apple.
- Toronto FC vs Philadelphia Union, 7:30p: Sean Johnson is out with a broken hand for TFC; Jack McGlynn will look to continue his good form with the Union.
- Austin FC vs Seattle Sounders, 8:30p: Owen Wolff and Austin meet up with Jordan Morris, Cristian Roldan, Obed Vargas and the Sounders.
- Chicago Fire vs Vancouver Whitecaps, 8:30p: Brian Gutiérrez, Chris Brady and the Fire host the ‘Caps.
- Houston Dynamo vs Columbus Crew, 8:30p: Aidan Morris and the Crew are on the road in H-Town.
- St. Louis City vs FC Dallas, 8:30p: Jesús Ferreira, Paul Arriola, and the Huntsmen travel to St. Louis.
- Toluca vs Monterrey, 9p: Mauricio Isais and Toluca meet Rayados in Liga MX.
- Portland Timbers vs Real Salt Lake, 10:30p: Eryk Williamson has been injured almost 5 months for the Timbers, so Diego Luna and RSL supply the USMNT interest in this game.
- San Jose Earthquakes vs LA Galaxy, 10:30p: Cade Cowell, Matthew Hoppe, Niko Tsakiris, and the Quakes will try to score the goals; Jalen Neal and the Galaxy will try to stop them.
Thursday
- Brann vs AZ, 1p: Djordje Mihailovic and AZ are tied 1-1 in this Europa Conference League qualifier.
- Demirspor vs Genk, 2p: Mark McKenzie and Genk lead 2-1 in their own Europa Conference League qualifying match.
- Eintracht Frankfurt vs Levski Sofia, 2:30p: Paxten Aaronson and Frankfurt are tied 1-1 with Bulgarian opposition with a Europa Conference League place on the line.
Also in action:
- Zrinjski Mostar vs LASK Linz, 2p: George Bello and LASK lead their Europa League qualifier, 2-1.
Friday
- Borussia Dortmund vs Heidenheim, 2:30p on ESPN+ (free trial): Gio Reyna may not feature for BVB, but Lennard Maloney probably will for Heidenheim.
- Roma vs AC Milan, 2:45p on Paramount+: Christian Pulisic and Yunus Musah look to continue an exciting start to the Serie A campaign.
Also in action:
- Vizela vs Gil Vicente, 3:15 on GolTV, GolTV Español, Fubo, Fanatiz: Alex Méndez and Vizela host Gil Vicente in Liga Portugal action.
- Almería vs Celta Vigo, 4p on ESPN Deportes, ESPN+, Fubo: Luca de la Torre came off injured in Celta’s match against Real Madrid last weekend.
That’s it! Did I miss anything? Let me know in the comments below. Let’s see who impresses this week!
Loading comments...