USMNT midweek viewing guide: Champions League on the line

Midweek USMNT action is here. Let’s get into it!

Note: MLS games are only available on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV unless otherwise noted.

Monday

Eldense vs Eibar, 1p: Konrad de la Fuente misses this Eibar match, he’s been injured since his Eibar debut on August 12.

Tuesday

Swansea vs Bournemouth, 2:30p : Will Tyler Adams be healthy enough to make his Bournemouth debut in this Carabao Cup match?

: Will Tyler Adams be healthy enough to make his Bournemouth debut in this Carabao Cup match? Bristol City vs Norwich, 2:45p : Josh Sargent is dealing with what is apparently a serious ankle injury from Norwich’s weekend game. They play Bristol in the Carabao Cup.

: Josh Sargent is dealing with what is apparently a serious ankle injury from Norwich’s weekend game. They play Bristol in the Carabao Cup. Fulham vs Tottenham , 2:45p on ESPN+ : Tim Ream, Antonee Robinson, and Fulham meet Ange Postecoglou’s Spurs in the Carabao Cup.

: Tim Ream, Antonee Robinson, and Fulham meet Ange Postecoglou’s Spurs in the Carabao Cup. Internacional vs Bolívar, 6p on beIN Sports, beIN Sports en Español, Fubo (free trial), Sling: Johnny Cardoso and Internacional hold a 1-0 lead in the Copa Libertadores quarterfinal. If they can hold on to that lead at home, they’re into the semis.

Also in action:

Reggiana vs Palermo, 2:30p : Danish-American left back Kristoffer Lund recently joined Palermo in Serie B from Häcken in Denmark’s top flight.

: Danish-American left back Kristoffer Lund recently joined Palermo in Serie B from Häcken in Denmark’s top flight. Plymouth vs Crystal Palace, 2:45p : Chris Richards and Palace Championship side Plymouth Argle in the Carabao Cup.

: Chris Richards and Palace Championship side Plymouth Argle in the Carabao Cup. Panathinaikos vs Braga, 3p on Paramount+, ViX: Erik Palmer-Brown and Panathinaikos trail Braga 1-2 in Champions League qualifying, looking to turn things around now that they’re back at home.

Wednesday

PSV vs Rangers, 3p on Paramount+, TUDN, Fubo, ViX : Sergiño Dest, Ricardo Pepi, Malik Tillman and PSV played a fun 2-2 draw away at Ibrox. Now it’s the second leg at home, and PSV need to take care of business in order to seal Champions League qualification.

: Sergiño Dest, Ricardo Pepi, Malik Tillman and PSV played a fun 2-2 draw away at Ibrox. Now it’s the second leg at home, and PSV need to take care of business in order to seal Champions League qualification. Inter Miami vs Nashville SC, 7:30p : DeAndre Yedlin, Drake Callender, and Ben Cremaschi play alongside Messi as Inter Miami meets Walker Zimmerman and Shaq Moore in MLS play, after defeating them in the Leagues Cup Final.

: DeAndre Yedlin, Drake Callender, and Ben Cremaschi play alongside Messi as Inter Miami meets Walker Zimmerman and Shaq Moore in MLS play, after defeating them in the Leagues Cup Final. New England Revolution vs NY Red Bulls, 7:30p: DeJuan Jones, Noel Buck, Esmir Bajraktarevic and the Revs face John Tolkin and the Red Bulls.

Also in action:

Sampdoria vs Venezia, 2:30p on Fox Soccer Plus, Fubo : Tanner Tessmann, Gianluca Busio, and Venezia have a regular-season Serie B match.

: Tanner Tessmann, Gianluca Busio, and Venezia have a regular-season Serie B match. Nottingham Forest vs Burnley, 2:45p : Matt Turner and Forest meet Luca Koleosho and Burnley in the Carabao Cup.

: Matt Turner and Forest meet Luca Koleosho and Burnley in the Carabao Cup. Sheffield United vs Lincoln, 2:45p : Auston Trusty and Sheffield United are heavy favorites against League One side Lincoln City in the Carabao Cup.

: Auston Trusty and Sheffield United are heavy favorites against League One side Lincoln City in the Carabao Cup. AEK Athens vs Antwerp, 3p on Paramount+, ViX : Sam Vines and Antwerp hold a 1-0 lead in this Champions League qualifier.

: Sam Vines and Antwerp hold a 1-0 lead in this Champions League qualifier. Atlanta United vs FC Cincinnati, 7:30p : Miles Robinson, Caleb Wiley, and the Five Stripes meet Brandon Vázquez, Lucho Acosta, Matt Miazga, Roman Celentano and FC Cincy.

: Miles Robinson, Caleb Wiley, and the Five Stripes meet Brandon Vázquez, Lucho Acosta, Matt Miazga, Roman Celentano and FC Cincy. NYCFC vs CF Montréal, 7:30p : Keaton Parks, James Sands, Richy Ledezma and the Pigeons welcome Montréal into the Big Apple.

: Keaton Parks, James Sands, Richy Ledezma and the Pigeons welcome Montréal into the Big Apple. Toronto FC vs Philadelphia Union, 7:30p : Sean Johnson is out with a broken hand for TFC; Jack McGlynn will look to continue his good form with the Union.

: Sean Johnson is out with a broken hand for TFC; Jack McGlynn will look to continue his good form with the Union. Austin FC vs Seattle Sounders, 8:30p : Owen Wolff and Austin meet up with Jordan Morris, Cristian Roldan, Obed Vargas and the Sounders.

: Owen Wolff and Austin meet up with Jordan Morris, Cristian Roldan, Obed Vargas and the Sounders. Chicago Fire vs Vancouver Whitecaps, 8:30p : Brian Gutiérrez, Chris Brady and the Fire host the ‘Caps.

: Brian Gutiérrez, Chris Brady and the Fire host the ‘Caps. Houston Dynamo vs Columbus Crew, 8:30p : Aidan Morris and the Crew are on the road in H-Town.

: Aidan Morris and the Crew are on the road in H-Town. St. Louis City vs FC Dallas, 8:30p : Jesús Ferreira, Paul Arriola, and the Huntsmen travel to St. Louis.

: Jesús Ferreira, Paul Arriola, and the Huntsmen travel to St. Louis. Toluca vs Monterrey, 9p : Mauricio Isais and Toluca meet Rayados in Liga MX.

: Mauricio Isais and Toluca meet Rayados in Liga MX. Portland Timbers vs Real Salt Lake, 10:30p : Eryk Williamson has been injured almost 5 months for the Timbers, so Diego Luna and RSL supply the USMNT interest in this game.

: Eryk Williamson has been injured almost 5 months for the Timbers, so Diego Luna and RSL supply the USMNT interest in this game. San Jose Earthquakes vs LA Galaxy, 10:30p: Cade Cowell, Matthew Hoppe, Niko Tsakiris, and the Quakes will try to score the goals; Jalen Neal and the Galaxy will try to stop them.

Thursday

Brann vs AZ, 1p : Djordje Mihailovic and AZ are tied 1-1 in this Europa Conference League qualifier.

: Djordje Mihailovic and AZ are tied 1-1 in this Europa Conference League qualifier. Demirspor vs Genk, 2p : Mark McKenzie and Genk lead 2-1 in their own Europa Conference League qualifying match.

: Mark McKenzie and Genk lead 2-1 in their own Europa Conference League qualifying match. Eintracht Frankfurt vs Levski Sofia, 2:30p: Paxten Aaronson and Frankfurt are tied 1-1 with Bulgarian opposition with a Europa Conference League place on the line.

Also in action:

Zrinjski Mostar vs LASK Linz, 2p: George Bello and LASK lead their Europa League qualifier, 2-1.

Friday

Borussia Dortmund vs Heidenheim, 2:30p on ESPN+ ( free trial ) : Gio Reyna may not feature for BVB, but Lennard Maloney probably will for Heidenheim.

: Gio Reyna may not feature for BVB, but Lennard Maloney probably will for Heidenheim. Roma vs AC Milan, 2:45p on Paramount+: Christian Pulisic and Yunus Musah look to continue an exciting start to the Serie A campaign.

Also in action:

Vizela vs Gil Vicente, 3:15 on GolTV, GolTV Español, Fubo, Fanatiz : Alex Méndez and Vizela host Gil Vicente in Liga Portugal action.

: Alex Méndez and Vizela host Gil Vicente in Liga Portugal action. Almería vs Celta Vigo, 4p on ESPN Deportes, ESPN+, Fubo: Luca de la Torre came off injured in Celta’s match against Real Madrid last weekend.

That’s it! Did I miss anything? Let me know in the comments below. Let’s see who impresses this week!