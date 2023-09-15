USMNT weekend viewing guide: Back to start

USMNT players are returning from the international break, and many are returning to teams they have been with just a short time. There, they hope to resume their attempts to establish their spot or put a choke hold on them. There’s not much happening on Friday so we’ll start with Saturday morning’s matchups.

Saturday

Juventus v Lazio - 9a CBS Sports Network

Tim Weah and Weston McKennie have been splitting time at right wingback to start the season. Weah received the first two starts, with McKennie coming off the bench as a replacement, and then McKennie received the most recent start with Weah replacing him for the last 7 minutes. Juventus have seven points from their first three matches and face a Lazio side that lost their first two but are coming off a 2-1 win over Napoli.

Freiburg v Borussia Dortmund - 9:30a on ESPN+

Gio Reyna is reportedly recovered from his broken leg, appeared in a U-23 match for Borussia Dortmund, and is available for selection this weekend as they face Freiburg. Dortmund have drawn two of their first three matches and must get on track quickly.

Wolfsburg v Union Berlin - 9:30a on ESPN+

Kevin Paredes and Wolfsburg host Brenden Aaronson and Union Berlin Saturday morning. Paredes saw 22 minutes off the bench prior to the break, while Aaronson was serving a red card suspension due to the two borderline yellow cards he picked up in the first 21 minutes of Union’s 4-1 win over Darmstadt.

Fulham FC v Luton Town - 10a on Peacock

Tim Ream was Fulham’s lone goal scorer in the club’s 5-1 loss to Manchester City heading into the international break. It was an ugly loss, though not unexpected for Ream, Antonee Robinson, and Fulham, and now they will need to bounce back against a Luton Town side that seems to be a likely candidate for relegation.

Inter Milan v AC Milan - Noon on Paramount+

Christian Pulisic is off to a fantastic start with AC Milan and will look to continue it Saturday in a Milan derby that features two clubs tied for top of the table, both with a perfect nine points through three matches. Yunus Musah was an unused substitute in Milan’s last match before the break.

Celta Vigo v Mallorca - 12:30p on ESPN Deportes and ESPN+

Luca de la Torre suffered a broken nose while on international duty, but it seems unlikely that will keep him from missing time with his club. Celta Vigo picked up their first win of the season heading into the international break and will look to pick up where they left off.

PSV Eindhoven v NEC - 2p on ESPN+

Ricardo Pepi scored two goals while with the USMNT, but is still trying to break into regular minutes with his new club. He has just 25 minutes from two appearances in three matches so far. Meanwhile Malik Tillman scored his first goal for PSV in their 4-0 win before the break, and Sergiño Dest has started every match and played all but a handful of minutes since joining the club in late August.

Free on Apple TV:

It’s a New York derby as NYCFC face the New York Red Bulls at 3:30p

Charlotte FC and DC United kick off at 7:30p

The Philadelphia Union host Eastern Conference-leading FC Cincinnati at 7:30p

The San Jose Earthquakes and Real Salt Lake kick off at 10:30p for some MLS after dark action

Sunday

Bournemouth v Chelsea FC - 9a on USA Network

Tyler Adams remains out for this Sunday, but has returned to training for Bournemouth as they host Chelsea this weekend. Chelsea have picked up right where they left off last season: middle of the table with a win, a draw, and two losses. Meanwhile, it looks like Adams could be in for another relegation scrap as Bournemouth have just two points from their first four matches.

Darmstadt v Borussia Mönchengladbach - 11:30a on ESPN+

Joe Scally left USMNT camp between the team’s two matches due to family reasons and returns to a ‘Gladbach side looking to pick up their first win of the season against Darmstadt, who look like a strong bet for relegation come the end of the season. Jordan Pefok saw 31 minutes off the bench in his first appearance with ‘Gladbach.

Let us know what you’re tracking this weekend and how your favorite players are doing in the comments section below.