USMNT midweek viewing guide: The CHAAAAMPIOOONS

Midweek USMNT action is here. Let’s get into it!

Note: MLS games are only available on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV unless otherwise noted.

Monday

Nottingham Forest vs Burnley, 2:45p on USA, Universo, Fubo, Sling: Matt Turner and Forest meet Luca Koleosho and Burnley in Premier League action. Will Turner retain his starting spot, or will he be usurped by Vlachodimos, Forest’s new signing from Benfica?

Also in action:

FC Eindhoven vs ADO Den Haag, 2p: Justin Che and Den Haag are on the road in the Eerste Divisie.

Tuesday

AC Milan vs Newcastle United , 12:45p on Paramount+, TUDN, Fubo, ViX : Christian Pulisic and Yunus Musah kick off Champions League action with a home match against Newcastle.

: Christian Pulisic and Yunus Musah kick off Champions League action with a home match against Newcastle. Feyenoord vs Celtic, 3p on Paramount+, ViX : Cameron Carter-Vickers and Celtic travel to the Netherlands for their Champions League opener. Carter-Vickers injured his hamstring in mid-August, but it wasn’t thought to be serious at the time.

: Cameron Carter-Vickers and Celtic travel to the Netherlands for their Champions League opener. Carter-Vickers injured his hamstring in mid-August, but it wasn’t thought to be serious at the time. PSG vs Borussia Dortmund, 3p on Paramount+, ViX: Gio Reyna is back in training with Dortmund, who travel to Paris to begin Champions League play at the Parc des Princes.

Also in action:

Cardiff City vs Coventry, 2:45p : Haji Wright and Coventry are on the road in the Championship.

: Haji Wright and Coventry are on the road in the Championship. FC Barcelona vs Antwerp, 3p on Paramount+, TUDN, Univision, Fubo, ViX : Sam Vines is not registered for Champions League with Antwerp due to an administrative error. An absolutely brutal blow for the 24-year-old left back.

: Sam Vines is not registered for Champions League with Antwerp due to an administrative error. An absolutely brutal blow for the 24-year-old left back. Huracán vs Gimnasia, 8p on Paramount+, Fanatiz, AFA Play, ViX: Alan Soñora and Joel Soñora have joined Huracán in Argentina’s top flight, and could feature in this Copa de la Liga Profesional match.

Wednesday

Real Madrid vs Union Berlin, 12:45p on Paramount+, TUDN, Fubo, ViX : Brenden Aaronson and Union begin Champions League with an intimidating matchup at the Santiago Bernabéu.

: Brenden Aaronson and Union begin Champions League with an intimidating matchup at the Santiago Bernabéu. Arsenal vs PSV, 3p on Paramount+, ViX : A Premier League team that had three Americans in their squad this summer (Balogun, Turner, Trusty), has a Champions League matchup with an Eredivisie side that had zero Americans at the time, but includes three now (Sergiño Dest, Ricardo Pepi, and Malik Tillman).

: A Premier League team that had three Americans in their squad this summer (Balogun, Turner, Trusty), has a Champions League matchup with an Eredivisie side that had zero Americans at the time, but includes three now (Sergiño Dest, Ricardo Pepi, and Malik Tillman). Inter Miami vs Toronto FC, 7:30p: Messi, DeAndre Yedlin, Drake Callender, Benja Cremaschi, and Inter Miami continue to fight for a playoff spot, this time against Canadian opposition.

Also in action:

Norwich vs Leicester City , 3p on ESPN2, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+ ( free trial ), Fubo, Sling : Josh Sargent is most likely still injured and will miss this Championship match.

: Josh Sargent is most likely still injured and will miss this Championship match. CF Montréal vs FC Cincinnati, 7:30p : Brandon Vázquez, Lucho Acosta, Matt Miazga, Roman Celentano and FC Cincinnati make the trek to Montreal.

: Brandon Vázquez, Lucho Acosta, Matt Miazga, Roman Celentano and FC Cincinnati make the trek to Montreal. Charlotte FC vs Philadelphia Union, 7:30p : Jack McGlynn and the Union visit Charlotte in MLS action.

: Jack McGlynn and the Union visit Charlotte in MLS action. Columbus Crew vs Chicago Fire, 7:30p : Aidan Morris and the Crew welcome Brian Gutiérrez, Chris Brady and the Fire into Columbus.

: Aidan Morris and the Crew welcome Brian Gutiérrez, Chris Brady and the Fire into Columbus. DC United vs Atlanta United , 7:30p : Ted Ku-DiPietro and DC face Miles Robinson, Caleb Wiley, and the Five Stripes.

: Ted Ku-DiPietro and DC face Miles Robinson, Caleb Wiley, and the Five Stripes. NYCFC vs Orlando City, 7:30p : Keaton Parks, James Sands, Richy Ledezma, and NYCFC meet Orlando at home.

: Keaton Parks, James Sands, Richy Ledezma, and NYCFC meet Orlando at home. NY Red Bulls vs Austin FC, 7:30p : John Tolkin and the Red Bulls meet Owen Wolff and Austin.

: John Tolkin and the Red Bulls meet Owen Wolff and Austin. Sporting KC vs Nashville SC, 8:30p : Walker Zimmerman and Shaq Moore lead Nashville against SKC in MLS play.

: Walker Zimmerman and Shaq Moore lead Nashville against SKC in MLS play. St. Louis City vs LAFC, 8:30p : Niko Gioacchini and St. Louis face off with Kellyn Acosta, Timothy Tillman, Ilie Sánchez, Aaron Long, and LAFC.

: Niko Gioacchini and St. Louis face off with Kellyn Acosta, Timothy Tillman, Ilie Sánchez, Aaron Long, and LAFC. Colorado Rapids vs Seattle Sounders, 9:30p : Jordan Morris, Obed Vargas, and the Sounders travel to Colorado. Cristian Roldan hasn’t played in almost 2 months due to a concussion.

: Jordan Morris, Obed Vargas, and the Sounders travel to Colorado. Cristian Roldan hasn’t played in almost 2 months due to a concussion. Real Salt Lake vs FC Dallas, 9:30p : Diego Luna leads RSL against Jesús Ferreira, Paul Arriola, and the Huntsmen.

: Diego Luna leads RSL against Jesús Ferreira, Paul Arriola, and the Huntsmen. LA Galaxy vs Minnesota United, 10:30p : Jalen Neal and the Galaxy host Minnesota United in Carson.

: Jalen Neal and the Galaxy host Minnesota United in Carson. Portland Timbers vs San Jose Earthquakes, 10:30p: Cade Cowell, Niko Tsakiris, and the Quakes visit Providence Park.

Thursday

Zrinjski Mostar vs AZ, 12:45p on Paramount+, ViX : Djordje Mihailovic and AZ are on the road in Bosnia and Herzegovina to begin Europa Conference League.

: Djordje Mihailovic and AZ are on the road in Bosnia and Herzegovina to begin Europa Conference League. Genk vs Fiorentina vs 12:45p on Paramount+, ViX : Mark McKenzie and Genk meet Serie A foes in Europa Conference League.

: Mark McKenzie and Genk meet Serie A foes in Europa Conference League. Eintracht Frankfurt vs Aberdeen, 12:45p on Paramount+, ViX : Paxten Aaronson and Frankfurt welcome Scottish visitors for their Conference League opener.

: Paxten Aaronson and Frankfurt welcome Scottish visitors for their Conference League opener. Athletico Paranaense vs Internacional, 6:30p on Paramount+, ViX: Johnny Cardoso and Internacional visit Athletico-PR in Brazil’s top flight.

Also in action:

LASK Linz vs Liverpool , 12:45p on Paramount+, TUDN, Fubo, ViX : George Bello and LASK will have some defending to do as Liverpool comes into town for Europa League.

: George Bello and LASK will have some defending to do as Liverpool comes into town for Europa League. Panathinaikos vs Villarreal , 12:45p on Paramount+, ViX : Erik Palmer-Brown and Panathinaikos host La Liga club Villarreal in Europa Lg.

: Erik Palmer-Brown and Panathinaikos host La Liga club Villarreal in Europa Lg. Qarabağ vs Molde, 12:45p on Paramount+, ViX: Christian Cappis recently moved to Molde, and could take part in their Europa League action.

Friday

Monaco vs Nice, 3p on beIN Sports, beIN Sports beIN Sports Español, Fubo (free trial), Sling, Fanatiz: Folarin Balogun and Monaco face Nice at home in Ligue 1.

Also in action:

ADO Den Haag vs Telstar, 2p : Justin Che and Den Haag meet Sebastian Soto’s old club, Telstar, in the Eerste Divisie.

: Justin Che and Den Haag meet Sebastian Soto’s old club, Telstar, in the Eerste Divisie. Palermo vs Cosenza, 2:30p : Kristoffer Lund continues life in Serie B with new club Palermo.

: Kristoffer Lund continues life in Serie B with new club Palermo. Standard Liège vs Westerlo, 2:45p : Marlon Fossey and Standard face Bryan Reynolds and Westerlo in Belgium’s top flight.

: Marlon Fossey and Standard face Bryan Reynolds and Westerlo in Belgium’s top flight. Cartagena vs Eibar, 3p: Konrad de la Fuente may not be healthy for Eibar yet as they play away in LaLiga 2.

That’s it! Did I miss anything? Let me know in the comments below. Let’s see who impresses this week!