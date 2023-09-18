USMNT film room: Weekend rundown

Let’s go on a journey. Lots of soccer was played over the past two weeks, and the video clips have been gathered. Let’s run through them to see what developments there have been in the USMNT player pool:

Saturday

Weston McKennie started for Juventus in their 3-1 win over Lazio, making his 100th appearance for the club. Wes was involved in Juve’s first goal, and he played an even bigger role in their second.

Good work from Weston McKennie in the buildup to Juve's second goal!



The cherry on top was his long ball assist to Vlahovic (tremendous work by the striker to take that pass and score). McKennie was subbed off after 72 minutes.

WESTON MCKENNIE ASSIST TO VLAHOVIC!



What a performance from McKennie today. Involved in all three Juventus goals before coming off for Tim Weah.



Auston Trusty made his Premier League debut, subbing on for Sheffield United in the 86th minute of their 1-2 loss to Tottenham. Remarkably, Sheffield United led 1-0 when Trusty was subbed on, and Spurs’ goals at 90+8 and 90+11 to win made it the latest comeback in Premier League history.

AUSTON TRUSTY PREMIER LEAGUE DEBUT Huge moment for 25-year-old USMNT defender, who—like Matt Turner—made move from Arsenal to lesser EPL side in hope of seeing the pitch in England's top flight. Hopefully first of many appearances for Philly Union Product.

Sergiño Dest started in PSV’s 4-0 win over NEC Nijmegen, and nearly provided an assist with this rabona cross before being subbed off in the 63rd minute.

Look at what Dest casually pulled off in a competitive game. Destinho

Ricardo Pepi subbed on for PSV in the 83rd minute of their win and immediately stirred up a controversy. After PSV won a penalty, teammates Bakayoko and Mexico international Chucky Lozano both wanted to take the penalty when Ricardo entered the discussion. Captain André Ramalho confirmed that Pepi was indeed the designated penalty-taker with Luuk de Jong out of the game, which didn’t sit will with Lozano.

Ricardo Pepi and Chucky Lozano arguing over who gets to take the penalty.



Pepi ended up taking it and scoring. pic.twitter.com/qIWXBlpPa4 — Takes (@USMNTTAKES) September 16, 2023

Pepi buried the penalty to increase PSV’s lead to 4.

RICARDO PEPI CONVERTS THE PENALTY FOR PSV

Minutes later, Lozano was even further aggrieved when Pepi took a chip shot in the box instead of squaring it. It will be interesting to see if these two players form good on-field chemistry despite this rocky start.

If people want to be upset at Pepi it should be for this, not a pk that the bench and captain decided he should take.



Had Lozano open but tried shooting. Happens.



PSV are going to wreck plenty of teams in the Eredivisie this season- they look good.



pic.twitter.com/MprHO0GEmy — herculez gomez (@herculezg) September 16, 2023

Miles Robinson played the full 90 minutes in Atlanta United’s 5-2 win over an Inter Miami side that was without Leo Messi. Miles tried to defend Leo Campana’s goal here, but it’s hard to fault him for the outcome. Incredible skill and strike from Campana.

Caleb Wiley also played all 90 minutes for the Five Stripes. He provided this assist to Brooks Lennon.

Nice assist here from Caleb Wiley

Tyler Wolff subbed on for Atlanta in the 81st minute, and scored in the 89th, running up the score.

That'll do it.



Tyler Wolff makes it 5-2 in style to @ATLUTD! pic.twitter.com/klsZ4QOIMb — Major League Soccer (@MLS) September 16, 2023

Drake Callender played the full match in net for Inter Miami. Here are the five goals he allowed.

FIVE GOALS. @ALTUTD went off for 5 goals in front of 70k to get the dub.

Chris Brady played the full 90 minutes in Chicago Fire’s 0-0 draw with CF Montreal. The 19-year-old made 4 saves, denying Montreal the win despite them having by far the better chances in the game.

Julian Gressel played 80 minutes in the Columbus Crew’s 3-4 loss to Orlando City, scoring a goal.

Julian Gressel taps it in for #Crew96 to take the lead over Orlando.

Jack McGlynn played the full 90 and recorded an assist in the Philadelphia Union’s 2-2 draw with FC Cincinnati.

Jack McGlynn ('03) with a quintessential Jack McGlynn play for an assist on this goal.

Brandon Vázquez played 90 minutes for FC Cincy in that same match, scoring a goal of his own.

Paul Arriola started in FC Dallas’s 1-1 draw with the Seattle Sounders, providing an assist before coming off in the 70th minute.

Reed Baker-Whiting started for the Sounders and got the assist on their tying goal before being subbed out in the 89th minute.

Alex Roldan on the volley!



All tied up in Texas. pic.twitter.com/6LuuuuqlO1 — Major League Soccer (@MLS) September 17, 2023

Cole Bassett started for the Colorado Rapids and scored in their 2-1 win over the New England Revolution.

Cole Bassett gives #Rapids96 the lead to start the second half.



Watch live now on #MLSSeasonPass on @AppleTV: https://t.co/BaQnaAiUcT pic.twitter.com/yyMAoMguSY — Major League Soccer (@MLS) September 17, 2023

Ryan Hollingshead started in LAFC’s 4-2 El Trafico win over the LA Galaxy, scoring a goal before he was subbed out in the 77th minute.

Have a hit, Ryan Hollingshead!



3 goals in the past 10 minutes in El Trafico. pic.twitter.com/1hsYxUzNPF — Major League Soccer (@MLS) September 17, 2023

Timothy Tillman subbed on for LAFC in the 69th minute and scored 15 minutes later.

That might do it from Los Angeles...



Timothy Tillman finishes an #LAFC counter to make it 4-2! pic.twitter.com/LdcIclYhze — Major League Soccer (@MLS) September 17, 2023

Jeremy Ebobisse started for the San Jose Earthquakes and scored this early goal against the Houston Dynamo before being subbed out in the 89th minute.

Two minutes! ⚡️



Espinoza → Ebobisse for an early @SJEarthquakes lead. pic.twitter.com/2qSs10rwvT — Major League Soccer (@MLS) September 17, 2023

Alejandro Zendejas subbed on in the 75th minute of Club América’s win over Chivas, scoring the final goal in their 4-0 win.

¡Otro más para el 4ME, una joya para Alejandro Zendejas! #ElClásicoDeMéxico

Sunday

Folarin Balogun came off the bench for Monaco in the 66th minute and scored almost immediately, helping them earn a 2-2 draw with Lorient.

