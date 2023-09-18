 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

USMNT film room: Weekend rundown

Come get your video clips! Recapping USMNT players in action this weekend.

By Justin Moran
/ new
PSV Eindhoven v NEC Nijmegen - Dutch Eredivisie Photo by Boer van den Boom/BSR Agency/Getty Images

Let’s go on a journey. Lots of soccer was played over the past two weeks, and the video clips have been gathered. Let’s run through them to see what developments there have been in the USMNT player pool:

Saturday

Weston McKennie started for Juventus in their 3-1 win over Lazio, making his 100th appearance for the club. Wes was involved in Juve’s first goal, and he played an even bigger role in their second.

The cherry on top was his long ball assist to Vlahovic (tremendous work by the striker to take that pass and score). McKennie was subbed off after 72 minutes.

Auston Trusty made his Premier League debut, subbing on for Sheffield United in the 86th minute of their 1-2 loss to Tottenham. Remarkably, Sheffield United led 1-0 when Trusty was subbed on, and Spurs’ goals at 90+8 and 90+11 to win made it the latest comeback in Premier League history.

Sergiño Dest started in PSV’s 4-0 win over NEC Nijmegen, and nearly provided an assist with this rabona cross before being subbed off in the 63rd minute.

Ricardo Pepi subbed on for PSV in the 83rd minute of their win and immediately stirred up a controversy. After PSV won a penalty, teammates Bakayoko and Mexico international Chucky Lozano both wanted to take the penalty when Ricardo entered the discussion. Captain André Ramalho confirmed that Pepi was indeed the designated penalty-taker with Luuk de Jong out of the game, which didn’t sit will with Lozano.

Pepi buried the penalty to increase PSV’s lead to 4.

Minutes later, Lozano was even further aggrieved when Pepi took a chip shot in the box instead of squaring it. It will be interesting to see if these two players form good on-field chemistry despite this rocky start.

Miles Robinson played the full 90 minutes in Atlanta United’s 5-2 win over an Inter Miami side that was without Leo Messi. Miles tried to defend Leo Campana’s goal here, but it’s hard to fault him for the outcome. Incredible skill and strike from Campana.

Caleb Wiley also played all 90 minutes for the Five Stripes. He provided this assist to Brooks Lennon.

Tyler Wolff subbed on for Atlanta in the 81st minute, and scored in the 89th, running up the score.

Drake Callender played the full match in net for Inter Miami. Here are the five goals he allowed.

Chris Brady played the full 90 minutes in Chicago Fire’s 0-0 draw with CF Montreal. The 19-year-old made 4 saves, denying Montreal the win despite them having by far the better chances in the game.

Julian Gressel played 80 minutes in the Columbus Crew’s 3-4 loss to Orlando City, scoring a goal.

Jack McGlynn played the full 90 and recorded an assist in the Philadelphia Union’s 2-2 draw with FC Cincinnati.

Brandon Vázquez played 90 minutes for FC Cincy in that same match, scoring a goal of his own.

Paul Arriola started in FC Dallas’s 1-1 draw with the Seattle Sounders, providing an assist before coming off in the 70th minute.

Reed Baker-Whiting started for the Sounders and got the assist on their tying goal before being subbed out in the 89th minute.

Cole Bassett started for the Colorado Rapids and scored in their 2-1 win over the New England Revolution.

Ryan Hollingshead started in LAFC’s 4-2 El Trafico win over the LA Galaxy, scoring a goal before he was subbed out in the 77th minute.

Timothy Tillman subbed on for LAFC in the 69th minute and scored 15 minutes later.

Jeremy Ebobisse started for the San Jose Earthquakes and scored this early goal against the Houston Dynamo before being subbed out in the 89th minute.

Alejandro Zendejas subbed on in the 75th minute of Club América’s win over Chivas, scoring the final goal in their 4-0 win.

Sunday

Folarin Balogun came off the bench for Monaco in the 66th minute and scored almost immediately, helping them earn a 2-2 draw with Lorient.

Who impressed? Who needs to improve? Hit the comments to let us know your favorite moments from this weekend.

More From Stars and Stripes FC

Loading comments...