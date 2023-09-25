USMNT midweek viewing guide: Libertadores semi, Open Cup final

Midweek USMNT action is here. Let’s get into it!
Note: MLS games are only available on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV unless otherwise noted.
Monday
- Coventry vs Huddersfield, 3p on ESPN+: Haji Wright and Coventry meet English-Jamaican-American left back Jaheim Headley and Huddersfield in the Championship.
Also in action:
- Panathinaikos vs AEK Athens, 2p: Erik Palmer-Brown has Greek Super League action with Panathinaikos.
Tuesday
- Juventus vs Lecce, 2:45p on Paramount+: Tim Weah, Weston McKennie, and Juve are at home in Serie A.
- Salford vs Burnley, 2:45p: Luca Koleosho and Burnley are on the road against a League Two club (fourth division) in the Carabao Cup.
- Manchester United vs Crystal Palace, 3p on ESPN+ (free trial): Chris Richards and Palace visit Old Trafford for a Carabao Cup match.
Also in action:
- Venezia vs Palermo 2:30p on FOX Deportes, FOX Soccer Plus, Fubo: Tanner Tessmann, Gianluca Busio, and Venezia host Kristoffer Lund and Palermo in Serie B.
- Bradford City vs Middlesbrough, 2:45p: Jonathan Tomkinson and Bradford City from League Two (fourth division) host Middlesbrough from the Championship in this Carabao Cup match.
- Lille vs Reims, 3p on beIN Sports USA, beIN Sports en Español, Fubo, Sling TV, Fanatiz: Amir Richardson and Reims are on the road against Tim Weah’s old club in Ligue 1 play.
Wednesday
- Cagliari vs AC Milan, 12:30p on Paramount+: Christian Pulisic, Yunus Musah, and AC Milan meet Cagliari away in Serie A.
- PSV vs Go Ahead Eagles, 12:45p on ESPN+: Sergiño Dest, Ricardo Pepi, Malik Tillman, and PSV have a home Eredivisie match.
- Fluminense vs Internacional, 8:30p on beIN Sports, beIN Sports en Español, Fubo (free trial), Sling TV, Fanatiz: Johnny Cardoso and Internacional have reached the semifinals of Copa Libertadores! This is the first leg (away), they’ll return home for the second leg next week.
- Inter Miami vs Houston Dynamo, 8:30p on Paramount+, Peacock, CBS Sports Network, Telemundo, UNIVERSO, Fubo, Fanatiz: Messi, Drake Callender, Benja Cremaschi, DeAndre Yedlin, and Miami are looking to hoist another trophy as they host the US Open Cup final.
Also in action:
- SC Imst vs LASK Linz, 12:30p: George Bello and LASK are on the road in Austrian cup play against a third-division club.
- Bournemouth vs Stoke City, 2:45p: Tyler Adams will probably not be back from injury in time for Bournemouth’s Carabao Cup match with Championship side Stoke.
- Fulham vs Norwich City, 2:45p: Tim Ream, Antonee Robinson, and Fulham meet Norwich in the Carabao Cup. Norwich are without Josh Sargent due to injury.
- Antwerp vs Gent, 2:45p: Sam Vines and Antwerp host Gent in Belgian league play.
- Philadelphia Union vs FC Dallas, 7:30p: Jack McGlynn and the Philadelphia Union meet Jesús Ferreira, Paul Arriola, and FC Dallas in MLS.
- LAFC vs Tigres, 11:00p: Timothy Tillman, Kellyn Acosta, Ilie Sánchez, and LAFC host Liga MX club Tigres in the Campeones Cup. Tigres won the first-ever Campeones Cup in 2018, but MLS clubs have won the last three.
Thursday
- Celta Vigo vs Alavés, 1p on ESPN+: Luca de la Torre and Celta are at home for this La Liga match.
- Club Brugge vs Genk, 2:45p: Mark McKenzie and Genk have a tough task on the road against Brugge in Belgian league play.
Also in action:
- Asteras Tripolis vs Panathinaikos, 1:30p: Erik Palmer-Brown and Panathinaikos are on the road in the Greek Super League.
- AZ vs Heracles, 2p on ESPN+: Djordje Mihailovic looks for minutes as AZ play an Eredivisie home game.
Friday
- Hoffenheim vs Borussia Dortmund, 2:30p on ESPN+: John Brooks and Hoffenheim face Dortmund in the Bundesliga. Will Gio Reyna be healthy enough to play?
Also in action:
- MVV Maastricht vs ADO Den Haag, 2p: Justin Che and Den Haag play away in the Eerste Divisie.
- Kortrijk vs Cercle Brugge, 2:45p: English dual-national winger Alex Mighten has made his debut for Kortrijk (on loan from Nottingham Forest).
That’s it! Did I miss anything? Let me know in the comments below. Let’s see who impresses this week!
Loading comments...