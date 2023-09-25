USMNT midweek viewing guide: Libertadores semi, Open Cup final

Midweek USMNT action is here. Let’s get into it!

Note: MLS games are only available on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV unless otherwise noted.

Monday

Coventry vs Huddersfield, 3p on ESPN+: Haji Wright and Coventry meet English-Jamaican-American left back Jaheim Headley and Huddersfield in the Championship.

Also in action:

Panathinaikos vs AEK Athens, 2p: Erik Palmer-Brown has Greek Super League action with Panathinaikos.

Tuesday

Juventus vs Lecce, 2:45p on Paramount+ : Tim Weah, Weston McKennie, and Juve are at home in Serie A.

: Tim Weah, Weston McKennie, and Juve are at home in Serie A. Salford vs Burnley, 2:45p : Luca Koleosho and Burnley are on the road against a League Two club (fourth division) in the Carabao Cup.

: Luca Koleosho and Burnley are on the road against a League Two club (fourth division) in the Carabao Cup. Manchester United vs Crystal Palace, 3p on ESPN+ (free trial): Chris Richards and Palace visit Old Trafford for a Carabao Cup match.

Also in action:

Venezia vs Palermo 2:30p on FOX Deportes, FOX Soccer Plus, Fubo: Tanner Tessmann, Gianluca Busio, and Venezia host Kristoffer Lund and Palermo in Serie B.

Tanner Tessmann, Gianluca Busio, and Venezia host Kristoffer Lund and Palermo in Serie B. Bradford City vs Middlesbrough, 2:45p : Jonathan Tomkinson and Bradford City from League Two (fourth division) host Middlesbrough from the Championship in this Carabao Cup match.

: Jonathan Tomkinson and Bradford City from League Two (fourth division) host Middlesbrough from the Championship in this Carabao Cup match. Lille vs Reims, 3p on beIN Sports USA, beIN Sports en Español, Fubo, Sling TV, Fanatiz: Amir Richardson and Reims are on the road against Tim Weah’s old club in Ligue 1 play.

Wednesday

Cagliari vs AC Milan , 12:30p on Paramount+ : Christian Pulisic, Yunus Musah, and AC Milan meet Cagliari away in Serie A.

: Christian Pulisic, Yunus Musah, and AC Milan meet Cagliari away in Serie A. PSV vs Go Ahead Eagles, 12:45p on ESPN+ : Sergiño Dest, Ricardo Pepi, Malik Tillman, and PSV have a home Eredivisie match.

: Sergiño Dest, Ricardo Pepi, Malik Tillman, and PSV have a home Eredivisie match. Fluminense vs Internacional, 8:30p on beIN Sports, beIN Sports en Español, Fubo ( free trial ), Sling TV, Fanatiz : Johnny Cardoso and Internacional have reached the semifinals of Copa Libertadores! This is the first leg (away), they’ll return home for the second leg next week.

: Johnny Cardoso and Internacional have reached the semifinals of Copa Libertadores! This is the first leg (away), they’ll return home for the second leg next week. Inter Miami vs Houston Dynamo, 8:30p on Paramount+, Peacock, CBS Sports Network, Telemundo, UNIVERSO, Fubo, Fanatiz: Messi, Drake Callender, Benja Cremaschi, DeAndre Yedlin, and Miami are looking to hoist another trophy as they host the US Open Cup final.

Also in action:

SC Imst vs LASK Linz, 12:30p : George Bello and LASK are on the road in Austrian cup play against a third-division club.

: George Bello and LASK are on the road in Austrian cup play against a third-division club. Bournemouth vs Stoke City, 2:45p : Tyler Adams will probably not be back from injury in time for Bournemouth’s Carabao Cup match with Championship side Stoke.

: Tyler Adams will probably not be back from injury in time for Bournemouth’s Carabao Cup match with Championship side Stoke. Fulham vs Norwich City, 2:45p : Tim Ream, Antonee Robinson, and Fulham meet Norwich in the Carabao Cup. Norwich are without Josh Sargent due to injury.

: Tim Ream, Antonee Robinson, and Fulham meet Norwich in the Carabao Cup. Norwich are without Josh Sargent due to injury. Antwerp vs Gent, 2:45p : Sam Vines and Antwerp host Gent in Belgian league play.

: Sam Vines and Antwerp host Gent in Belgian league play. Philadelphia Union vs FC Dallas, 7:30p : Jack McGlynn and the Philadelphia Union meet Jesús Ferreira, Paul Arriola, and FC Dallas in MLS.

: Jack McGlynn and the Philadelphia Union meet Jesús Ferreira, Paul Arriola, and FC Dallas in MLS. LAFC vs Tigres, 11:00p: Timothy Tillman, Kellyn Acosta, Ilie Sánchez, and LAFC host Liga MX club Tigres in the Campeones Cup. Tigres won the first-ever Campeones Cup in 2018, but MLS clubs have won the last three.

Thursday

Celta Vigo vs Alavés, 1p on ESPN+ : Luca de la Torre and Celta are at home for this La Liga match.

: Luca de la Torre and Celta are at home for this La Liga match. Club Brugge vs Genk, 2:45p: Mark McKenzie and Genk have a tough task on the road against Brugge in Belgian league play.

Also in action:

Asteras Tripolis vs Panathinaikos, 1:30p : Erik Palmer-Brown and Panathinaikos are on the road in the Greek Super League.

: Erik Palmer-Brown and Panathinaikos are on the road in the Greek Super League. AZ vs Heracles, 2p on ESPN+: Djordje Mihailovic looks for minutes as AZ play an Eredivisie home game.

Friday

Hoffenheim vs Borussia Dortmund, 2:30p on ESPN+: John Brooks and Hoffenheim face Dortmund in the Bundesliga. Will Gio Reyna be healthy enough to play?

Also in action:

MVV Maastricht vs ADO Den Haag, 2p : Justin Che and Den Haag play away in the Eerste Divisie.

: Justin Che and Den Haag play away in the Eerste Divisie. Kortrijk vs Cercle Brugge, 2:45p: English dual-national winger Alex Mighten has made his debut for Kortrijk (on loan from Nottingham Forest).

That’s it! Did I miss anything? Let me know in the comments below. Let’s see who impresses this week!