USMNT film room: Weekend rundown

Let’s go on a journey. Lots of soccer was played over the past two weeks, and the video clips have been gathered. Let’s run through them to see what developments there have been in the USMNT player pool:

Friday

Folarin Balogun started and played 67 minutes in Monaco’s 0-1 loss to Nice. Balogun missed not one, but two penalties in this game. Really rough outing for the 22-year-old striker. We’ll look to see him bounce back the next time he’s out.

Saturday

Christian Pulisic started for AC Milan and played 80 minutes in their 1-0 win over Hellas Verona. Pulisic’s pressing helped set up the game’s only goal.

Christian Pulisic doesn't get credited with an assist -- but good work defensively before this Rafael Leão opening goal against Verona.



(via @CBSSportsGolazo) pic.twitter.com/U0u0pW21Ij — USMNT Only (@usmntonly) September 23, 2023

Jordan Pefok started and played 64 minutes in Gladbach’s 0-1 loss to RB Leipzig. Daniel Smith posted a clip highlighting the new role Pefok is playing since he’s joined Gladbach from Union Berlin.

Slightly overhit this, but he’s been dropping and distributing quite a bit. Much different than what he did for Union. pic.twitter.com/805Qg8DkW5 — Daniel (@DanielSmith1022) September 23, 2023

Matt Turner started for Nottingham Forest and played their entire 0-2 loss to Manchester City. Here’s City’s first goal.

Phil Foden is on the scoresheet for Manchester City!



@USANetwork pic.twitter.com/YNfU75kYh1 — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) September 23, 2023

Alex Méndez subbed on for Vizela in the 84th minute of their 2-2 draw with Estoril. He got the game-tying assist in the 12th minute of stoppage time!

Alex Mendez corner kick assist to level the match just before the final whistle pic.twitter.com/i7QbIY8gHx — USMNTvsHaters (@USMNTvsHaters) September 23, 2023

Weston McKennie started and played 59 minutes in Juventus’s 2-4 loss to Sassuolo. Chiesa’s cross to McKennie at the back post forced the defender into an own goal.

Juventus are back in this one!



The ball from Chiesa was so good the defender had to finish it. pic.twitter.com/VGFZ8GKw2j — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) September 23, 2023

Tim Weah subbed on for McKennie in the second half. Weah sent in a cross that led to a Juve goal (his cross is in the air when this clip starts).

Cometh the hour, cometh the man!



Federico Chiesa drills home Juventus' equalizer against Sassuolo. pic.twitter.com/GBiqyDZM94 — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) September 23, 2023

Luca de la Torre played all of Celta Vigo’s heartbreaking 2-3 loss to FC Barcelona. Luca got to the ball in the nick of time to provide the assist that opened the scoring.

Luca de la Torre assist vs Barcelona on Saturday pic.twitter.com/OR7w7unmKP — Every Frame (@EveryFrame3) September 27, 2023

Later in that game, Luca had a great chance in the box, only to send it over the bar.

Luca has to put this on frame. https://t.co/BPjjpL69MM — Daniel (@DanielSmith1022) September 23, 2023

On Barcelona’s game winner, Luca is marking João Cancelo just outside the box. When Cancelo makes his run into the box, Luca passes him off to a defender, and seconds later the ball is in the net.

Ricardo Pepi subbed into PSV’s 4-0 drubbing of Almere City in the 73rd minute. Pepi left his defender on the ground and rounded the keeper to score PSV’s fourth goal.

RICARDO PEPI ROUNDS THE KEEPER TO MAKE IT 4-0 FOR PSV! pic.twitter.com/WOAyCER6jJ — USMNT Only (@usmntonly) September 23, 2023

In MLS action, Caleb Wiley was involved in both of Atlanta United’s first two goals against CF Montreal. Here, Wiley plays two quick passes in the buildup that help unlock the defense.

XANDE CANNOT STOP SCORING pic.twitter.com/0CLgPWvYbu — x - Atlanta United FC (@ATLUTD) September 24, 2023

On Atlanta’s second, Wiley raced away down the left side and made a great cutback pass which led to the goal.

THAT'S OUR MVP pic.twitter.com/1fLNMwNXvV — x - Atlanta United FC (@ATLUTD) September 24, 2023

17-year-old Mexican-American winger Fidel Barajas went on a solo run to open the scoring for Charleston Battery against FC Tulsa in the USL Championship. Barajas is age-eligible for this year’s U17 World Cup, but can’t play for the US there because he was provisionally cap-tied to Mexico at the Concacaf U17 Championship.

¡QUÉ GOLAZO DE FIDEL BARAJAS (2006)!pic.twitter.com/QwR3gOQICV — Football Report (@FootballReprt) September 24, 2023

Barajas scored again in the 40th minute to make it a first-half brace. He was named to the USL’s Team of the Week.

John Tolkin played all of the New York Red Bulls’ 5-3 win over DC United. He got an assist on the go-ahead goal in the 59th minute off a corner kick:

Sean Nealis heads #RBNY into the lead.



First lead of the game, up 4-3. pic.twitter.com/MBle6fGqNE — Major League Soccer (@MLS) September 24, 2023

Tolkin added an insurance goal in stoppage time to close out the game.

John Tolkin makes it and seals the three points on the road in rainy DC. #RBNY pic.twitter.com/00aJsWt626 — Major League Soccer (@MLS) September 24, 2023

Lucho Acosta (who is not yet USMNT-eligible) started and played 85 minutes in FC Cincinnati’s 3-0 win over Charlotte FC. Lucho had a busy night. It started with a bicycle kick that was saved by the keeper.

Lucho Acosta sets himself up, but Kahlina comes up big to keep this one level!



Watch live now on #MLSSeasonPass on @AppleTV: https://t.co/z9oIkPVheY pic.twitter.com/mmnmiaEWS3 — Major League Soccer (@MLS) September 24, 2023

Next came an assist to give Cincy a 2-goal lead.

Lucho Acosta ➡️ Aaron Boupendza @fccincinnati double their lead early in the second half! pic.twitter.com/6xK1MnwMd6 — Major League Soccer (@MLS) September 24, 2023

And lastly, a winding solo run and goal to cap off the night at 3-0.

Brian Gutiérrez played 90 minutes in the Chicago Fire’s 2-2 draw with the New England Revolution. He scored the Fire’s opening goal with a first-time finish.

Brian Gutiérrez with the immediate response to finish and level it 1-1. #CF97



Watch live NOW for free on #MLSSeasonPass on @AppleTV: https://t.co/bQWG38QGgT pic.twitter.com/LYqt5Pm2ue — Major League Soccer (@MLS) September 24, 2023

Guti also got an assist to give the Fire a 2-1 lead.

A perfect start to the second half. #CF97



Gastón Giménez finishes a nice team move to take the lead. pic.twitter.com/92gGhfaJzZ — Major League Soccer (@MLS) September 24, 2023

Noel Buck started and played 62 minutes for the Revs in that same game. Buck set up the tying goal just before he was subbed off.

Carles Gil has his shot deflected up and in for his 9th goal of the season. #NERevs



2-2 in Chicago. pic.twitter.com/bAHVF3w048 — Major League Soccer (@MLS) September 24, 2023

Jesús Ferreira played all of FC Dallas’ 1-1 draw with the Columbus Crew. He provided the assist on the tying goal for Dallas.

Jesús to Jáder.



Obrian heads home @FCDallas' equalizer. pic.twitter.com/JC53ktZTuQ — Major League Soccer (@MLS) September 24, 2023

21-year-old Aziel Jackson subbed on in the 59th minute of St. Louis City’s 2-1 win over Minnesota United. Jackson got the assist on the game-winning goal for St. Louis.

What a finish from Njabulo Blom for his first MLS goal. #AllForCity pic.twitter.com/oOtOBsD3dW — Major League Soccer (@MLS) September 24, 2023

Brian White played all of the Vancouver Whitecaps’ 1-2 loss to Real Salt Lake. He scored the opening goal for the ‘Caps.

Brian White gets from the corner kick to head #VWFC in front on the road early.



Watch live NOW for free on #MLSSeasonPass on @AppleTV: https://t.co/mCr6jOvmWS pic.twitter.com/bOBxvXT4wx — Major League Soccer (@MLS) September 24, 2023

Cole Bassett played all of the Colorado Rapids 2-3 loss to the Portland Timbers. He got an assist to bring the Rapids within one, but they couldn’t make up the deficit.

A great response for #Rapids96.



Diego Rubio heads one back to make it a one-goal game. pic.twitter.com/lrv83nuxUH — Major League Soccer (@MLS) September 24, 2023

Shaq Moore played all of Nashville SC’s 1-1 draw with the San Jose Earthquakes. Shaq set up Nashville’s only goal in the game.

Mukhtar Moore Bunbury@NashvilleSC strike early in the second half. pic.twitter.com/viYRKm7L5F — Major League Soccer (@MLS) September 24, 2023

Matthew Hoppe subbed on in the 61st minute, and scored the tying goal for San Jose.

No stopping this Matthew Hoppe hit. pic.twitter.com/8bSjgALUpr — Major League Soccer (@MLS) September 24, 2023

Hoppe also set up a chance that could’ve given San Jose the win, but it wasn’t to be.

Nearly gets an assist and then a goal off the deflection pic.twitter.com/POAx7RXk1c — americanwigends (@mericanwigends) September 24, 2023

Sunday

A day after Brian Gutiérrez’s Man of the Match performance for the Fire, some highlights of his popped up on Twitter.

A player profile for Brian Gutiérrez :

Position: LM/CAM/RM

Age: 20

Strengths:

◦Dribbling

◦Vision

◦Flair

◦Composure

◦Technique

Weaknesses

◦Acceleration

Similar player: Dušan Tadić

Overall Potential: 85/100

One the most tailor-made talents for Europe the #USMNT MLS pool… pic.twitter.com/QmLFdfigb4 — Joshua N. (@joshua_reports) September 24, 2023

Gaga Slonina played all of Eupen’s 1-2 loss to Genk. Gaga did well to save a penalty, only for it to straight past him into the net on the rebound.

Gaga Slonina penalty save, goal on the rebound

vs Gent on Sunday pic.twitter.com/VhQ97clvfH — Every Frame (@EveryFrame3) September 27, 2023

Drake Callender played all of Inter Miami’s 1-1 draw with Orlando City. Duncan McGuire started and played 84 minutes for Orlando. Here, Callender saves McGuire’s shot (second part of the below clip).

Pedro Gallese and Drake Callendar trade saves. pic.twitter.com/o6AJnnVLHH — Major League Soccer (@MLS) September 25, 2023

McGuire would get his revenge later in the game, slotting the ball between Callender’s legs to score.

The impressive rookie season for Duncan McGuire continues!



His 9th goal @OrlandoCitySC equalizes the score against Inter Miami. pic.twitter.com/O6P188gejz — Major League Soccer (@MLS) September 25, 2023

20-year-old Mexican-American winger Jonny Pérez sent in a late cross that was headed home for the LA Galaxy’s tying goal in a late-night comeback against Austin FC.

OMG #MLSAfterDark NEVER DISAPPOINTS!



Michael Barrios flies in for the #LAGalaxy 94th-minute equalizer on a dime from Jonathan Pérez. pic.twitter.com/AwIDcQSmOq — Major League Soccer (@MLS) September 25, 2023

Tuesday

Weston McKennie started and played 86 minutes in Juventus’ 1-0 win over Lecce. Once again, McKennie was a big part of the action. His cross set up the game’s only goal.

Weston McKennie ➡️ Adrien Rabiot ➡️ Arkadiusz Milik ⚽



The Polish international makes his first start of the season count. pic.twitter.com/BUT3A9xJB2 — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) September 26, 2023

Chris Richards started and played all of Crystal Palace’s 0-3 loss to Manchester United. Richards made an excellent tackle to block this shot in the box. Unfortunately, the ensuing corner was headed home by Casemiro.

Chris Richards goal-saving tackle vs Manchester United pic.twitter.com/jAuEJKeRqy — Every Frame (@EveryFrame3) September 27, 2023

Who impressed? Who needs to improve? Hit the comments to let us know your favorite moments from this weekend.