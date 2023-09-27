 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

USMNT film room: Weekend rundown

Come get your video clips! Recapping USMNT players in action this weekend.

By Justin Moran
Almere City v PSV - Dutch Eredivisie Photo by Photo Prestige/Soccrates/Getty Images

Let’s go on a journey. Lots of soccer was played over the past two weeks, and the video clips have been gathered. Let’s run through them to see what developments there have been in the USMNT player pool:

Friday

Folarin Balogun started and played 67 minutes in Monaco’s 0-1 loss to Nice. Balogun missed not one, but two penalties in this game. Really rough outing for the 22-year-old striker. We’ll look to see him bounce back the next time he’s out.

Saturday

Christian Pulisic started for AC Milan and played 80 minutes in their 1-0 win over Hellas Verona. Pulisic’s pressing helped set up the game’s only goal.

Jordan Pefok started and played 64 minutes in Gladbach’s 0-1 loss to RB Leipzig. Daniel Smith posted a clip highlighting the new role Pefok is playing since he’s joined Gladbach from Union Berlin.

Matt Turner started for Nottingham Forest and played their entire 0-2 loss to Manchester City. Here’s City’s first goal.

Alex Méndez subbed on for Vizela in the 84th minute of their 2-2 draw with Estoril. He got the game-tying assist in the 12th minute of stoppage time!

Weston McKennie started and played 59 minutes in Juventus’s 2-4 loss to Sassuolo. Chiesa’s cross to McKennie at the back post forced the defender into an own goal.

Tim Weah subbed on for McKennie in the second half. Weah sent in a cross that led to a Juve goal (his cross is in the air when this clip starts).

Luca de la Torre played all of Celta Vigo’s heartbreaking 2-3 loss to FC Barcelona. Luca got to the ball in the nick of time to provide the assist that opened the scoring.

Later in that game, Luca had a great chance in the box, only to send it over the bar.

On Barcelona’s game winner, Luca is marking João Cancelo just outside the box. When Cancelo makes his run into the box, Luca passes him off to a defender, and seconds later the ball is in the net.

Ricardo Pepi subbed into PSV’s 4-0 drubbing of Almere City in the 73rd minute. Pepi left his defender on the ground and rounded the keeper to score PSV’s fourth goal.

In MLS action, Caleb Wiley was involved in both of Atlanta United’s first two goals against CF Montreal. Here, Wiley plays two quick passes in the buildup that help unlock the defense.

On Atlanta’s second, Wiley raced away down the left side and made a great cutback pass which led to the goal.

17-year-old Mexican-American winger Fidel Barajas went on a solo run to open the scoring for Charleston Battery against FC Tulsa in the USL Championship. Barajas is age-eligible for this year’s U17 World Cup, but can’t play for the US there because he was provisionally cap-tied to Mexico at the Concacaf U17 Championship.

Barajas scored again in the 40th minute to make it a first-half brace. He was named to the USL’s Team of the Week.

John Tolkin played all of the New York Red Bulls’ 5-3 win over DC United. He got an assist on the go-ahead goal in the 59th minute off a corner kick:

Tolkin added an insurance goal in stoppage time to close out the game.

Lucho Acosta (who is not yet USMNT-eligible) started and played 85 minutes in FC Cincinnati’s 3-0 win over Charlotte FC. Lucho had a busy night. It started with a bicycle kick that was saved by the keeper.

Next came an assist to give Cincy a 2-goal lead.

And lastly, a winding solo run and goal to cap off the night at 3-0.

Brian Gutiérrez played 90 minutes in the Chicago Fire’s 2-2 draw with the New England Revolution. He scored the Fire’s opening goal with a first-time finish.

Guti also got an assist to give the Fire a 2-1 lead.

Noel Buck started and played 62 minutes for the Revs in that same game. Buck set up the tying goal just before he was subbed off.

Jesús Ferreira played all of FC Dallas’ 1-1 draw with the Columbus Crew. He provided the assist on the tying goal for Dallas.

21-year-old Aziel Jackson subbed on in the 59th minute of St. Louis City’s 2-1 win over Minnesota United. Jackson got the assist on the game-winning goal for St. Louis.

Brian White played all of the Vancouver Whitecaps’ 1-2 loss to Real Salt Lake. He scored the opening goal for the ‘Caps.

Cole Bassett played all of the Colorado Rapids 2-3 loss to the Portland Timbers. He got an assist to bring the Rapids within one, but they couldn’t make up the deficit.

Shaq Moore played all of Nashville SC’s 1-1 draw with the San Jose Earthquakes. Shaq set up Nashville’s only goal in the game.

Matthew Hoppe subbed on in the 61st minute, and scored the tying goal for San Jose.

Hoppe also set up a chance that could’ve given San Jose the win, but it wasn’t to be.

Sunday

A day after Brian Gutiérrez’s Man of the Match performance for the Fire, some highlights of his popped up on Twitter.

Gaga Slonina played all of Eupen’s 1-2 loss to Genk. Gaga did well to save a penalty, only for it to straight past him into the net on the rebound.

Drake Callender played all of Inter Miami’s 1-1 draw with Orlando City. Duncan McGuire started and played 84 minutes for Orlando. Here, Callender saves McGuire’s shot (second part of the below clip).

McGuire would get his revenge later in the game, slotting the ball between Callender’s legs to score.

20-year-old Mexican-American winger Jonny Pérez sent in a late cross that was headed home for the LA Galaxy’s tying goal in a late-night comeback against Austin FC.

Tuesday

Weston McKennie started and played 86 minutes in Juventus’ 1-0 win over Lecce. Once again, McKennie was a big part of the action. His cross set up the game’s only goal.

Chris Richards started and played all of Crystal Palace’s 0-3 loss to Manchester United. Richards made an excellent tackle to block this shot in the box. Unfortunately, the ensuing corner was headed home by Casemiro.

Who impressed? Who needs to improve? Hit the comments to let us know your favorite moments from this weekend.

