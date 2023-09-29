USMNT weekend viewing guide: Look who’s back

We’ve got a four day weekend, with Gio Reyna looking to register his first minutes of the season and a duo of Yanks looking to close out the weekend on a positive note. In the middle of it all (as he usually is), Tyler Adams will look to make his league debut with his new club. Here’s what we’ll be tracking involving USMNT players this weekend:

Friday

Hoffenheim v Borussia Dortmund - 2:30p on ESPN+

Gio Reyna finally made the bench last weekend, but did not appear in Borussia Dortmund’s 1-0 win over Wolfsburg. Hopefully he’ll take the next step this weekend and see some minutes as his team head to Hoffenheim to face John Brooks and company. Dortmund haven’t been particularly convincing this season. All of their matches have been competitive, but they haven’t lost yet either, so they are just two points back of Bayern Munich and Bayer Leverkusen for the league lead. Brooks and Hoffenheim are just ahead of BVB, having lost their season opener to Freiburg but winning their past four, including last weekend’s 2-0 win over Union Berlin.

Saturday

Wolfsburg v Eintracht Frankfurt - 9:30a on ESPN+

Kevin Paredes was not included in the squad last weekend for Wolfsburg as they fell to Dortmund 1-0. Wolfsburg will face Eintracht Frankfurt, where Paxten Aaronson made the bench last weekend but did not appear in the team’s scoreless draw with Freiburg. Frankfurt won their opener but have drawn the last four league matches. Their offense has been a struggle as they haven’t scored more than one goal in any league match this season.

Bochum v Borussia Mönchengladbach - 9:30a on ESPN+

Bochum and Borussia Mönchengladbach are both still searching for their first win of the season, with defense being the culprit in both cases. Joe Scally and ‘Gladbach have given up 13 goals through 5 matches. Scally was pulled at half two weeks ago after ‘Gladbach had already given up three goals to Darmstadt, but was back in the starting lineup last weekend in the team’s 1-0 loss to RB Leipzig. Jordan Pefok has started the last two matches for ‘Gladbach and he did score in the comeback draw with Darmstadt.

Heidenheim v Union Berlin - 9:30a on ESPN+

Brenden Aaronson was pulled at the half last weekend as Union Berlin lost to Hoffenheim 2-0. It was Berlin’s third straight loss while giving up at least two goals and it’s been a rough stretch for a team that had aspirations of qualifying for Champions League play for a second straight year.

Manchester United v Crystal Palace - 10a on USA Network

Chris Richards was back on the bench last weekend after starting and giving up a penalty to Aston Villa the week before. Richards was back in the lineup midweek as Palace lost to Manchester United in EFL Cup play and now the two teams will meet again for the second time in four days as they get back to league play.

AFC Bournemouth v Arsenal - 10a on Peacock

Tyler Adams has returned to health and is available for Bournemouth for the first time in league play this season as they take on Arsenal on Saturday morning. Adams made his Bournemouth debut on Wednesday, picking up 20 minutes off the bench in the team’s 2-0 win over Stoke City in EFL Cup action. Bournemouth certainly need the reinforcements, as they are still looking for their first win on the season and sit just outside of the relegation zone. Their three draws are thus far enough to keep them ahead of hapless Luton Town, Burnley, and Sheffield United. Bournemouth will certainly have their work cut out for them this weekend as they take on an Arsenal side that has intentions of competing for the league title again this season.

AC Milan v Lazio - Noon on Paramount+

Christian Pulisic started yet again and picked up an assist in AC Milan’s 3-1 win over Cagliari in midweek league play on Wednesday. Pulisic has started all six league matches for Milan and has two goals and assist so far this season.

PSV v Volendam - 12:45p on ESPN+

Sergiño Dest continues to regularly start for PSV while Ricardo Pepi and Malik Tillman are clearly in backup roles for their club. PSV are a perfect 6-0-0 to start the season while their opponent this weekend have just one point through five matches.

Free MLS on AppleTV matches:

John Tolkin and the New York Red Bulls will take on Chris Brady and the Chicago Fire at 7:30p.

Toronto FC wind down their season as they take on Matt Miazga and a FC Cincinnati side that are closing in on the supporters shield at 7:30p.

Minnesota United host Cade Cowell and the San Jose Earthquakes at 8:30p.

St. Louis City are closing in on the Western Conference title as they face a Sporting Kansas City side that need some help to make the MLS Playoffs. This match will also be played at 8:30p.

The Colorado Rapids close out the evening hosting Austin FC at 9:30p.

Sunday

Nottingham Forest v Brentford - 9a on USA Network

Matt Turner and Nottingham Forest will look to get back on track following their 2-0 loss to Manchester City last weekend. Forest currently sit near the middle of the table with seven points and will face a Brentford side that are a point behind them in the standings. Turner has been a reliable starter for Forest, though there is competition looming.

Atalanta v Juventus - Noon on Paramount+

Weston McKennie continues to get starts at right wing-back and be relieved by Timothy Weah in the lineup. It’s not an ideal situation for USMNT fans to see their players splitting 90’s but McKennie has looked sharp in his minutes and Weah has provided some danger off the bench. Juventus bounced back from their 4-2 loss to Sassuolo with a midweek 1-0 victory over Lecce and now face an Atalanta side that they are just a point ahead of in the Serie A standings.

LAFC v Real Salt Lake - 8p on FS1

Kellyn Acosta, Timothy Tilman and LAFC have an outside shot of capturing the Western Conference title but would need St Louis to stumble significantly down the stretch. In reality, the two teams kicking off on Sunday night are mathematically closer to missing out on the playoffs in a crowded race with just 7 points separating the nine teams in second through tenth places. Real Salt Lake are just two points behind LAFC and five points ahead of Sporting Kansas City.

Monday

Fulham FC v Chelsea FC - 3p on USA Network

The Fulham duo of Tim Ream and Antonee Robinson will take on Chelsea on Monday. Fulham have had an up and down start to the season and are currently 2-2-2. Chelsea have been even more unpredictable and currently sit three points below Fulham in 14th place, and it looks like they may be a truly mediocre team.

Las Palmas v Celta Vigo - 3p on ESPN Deportes and ESPN+

Luca de la Torre picked up a yellow card in the 15th minute and a second in the 68th on Thursday in Celta Vigo’s 1-1 draw with Alaves and he will be suspended for Monday’s match against Las Palmas. Celta Vigo have just one win on the season and are looking like they may have another relegation fight on their lands this season. They visit Las Palmas this weekend who are also sitting on one win and five points.

Let us know what you’re watching this weekend and follow along in the comments section below.