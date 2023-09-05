USMNT weekend viewing guide: Shifting pieces

Editor’s note: This weekend guide is clearly getting out super late, as the editors were offline for the holiday weekend. However, we still wanted to get it out so that you have a place to discuss all the USMNT performances from the weekend, so hit the comments and discuss!

There’s been some late movement in the transfer window as well as a few rumored moves that haven’t taken place. Here’s how things have sorted out and where you can catch the USMNT players in action ahead of the upcoming international window.

Saturday

Hoffenheim v Wolfsburg - 9:30a on ESPN+

John Brooks takes on his former team as Hoffenheim host Wolfsburg. Brooks has started both games to start the season though the team has given up four goals in their first two, splitting the pair. Kevin Paredes did not make it off the bench for Wolfsburg last weekend in their 2-1 win over Koln.

Chelsea v Nottingham Forest - 10a on USA Network

Matt Turner will once again have his work cut out for him as Nottingham Forest face Chelsea, having already faced Arsenal and Manchester United to start the season. Forest have also brought in another keeper to challenge Turner so he will need to stay sharp.

Manchester City v Fulham - 10a on Peacock

Antonee Robinson and Fulham played Arsenal to a 2-2 draw last weekend and now face title favorite Manchester City. Tim Ream missed last weekends match due to red card suspension but was in the side as they defeated Tottenham in EFL Cup play midweek.

Borussia Monchengladbach v Bayern Munich - 12:30p on ESPN+

Joe Scally and his new teammate Jordan Pefok, recently arrived from Berlin, will face Bayern Munich on Saturday. Gladbach are looking for their first win on the season while Bayern have predictably come out swinging, winning their first two matches 4-0 and 3-1.

RKC Waalwijk v PSV Eindhoven - 3p on ESPN

Sergino Dest has made himself right at home returning to the Netherlands, starting both matches of PSV’s 7-3 aggregate win over Rangers in Champions League qualifying. Ricardo Pepi and Malik Tillman did not see significant time in the two matches but will hope to see more playing time as PSV return to league play this weekend.

Sunday

Crystal Palace v Wolverhampton Wanderers - 9a on Peacock

There were recent rumors (in part fueled by Gregg Berhalter) that had Chris Richards on the move this transfer window with the most prominent rumors being a loan to Union Berlin or Stuttgart but the Bundesliga transfer window has closed and Richards remains with Palace at least for now. The club, which also signed Rob Holding from Arsenal, will face the Wolves on Sunday morning.

Eintracht Frankfurt v Koln - 9:30a on ESPN+

Paxten Aaronson saw 7’ off the bench last weekend in a 1-1 draw with Mainz and started midweek against Bulgarian side Levski Sofia as Frankfurt won 2-0 in Europa League qualifiers.

Union Berlin v RB Leipzig - 11:30a on ESPN+

Brenden Aaronson will miss out this weekend due to a red card picked up last weekend in Union Berlin’s 4-1 win over Darmstadt. It was Union’s second win to start the season by the same score line though things look to be a bit tougher this weekend as they face a Leipzig side with top four aspirations.

Juventus v Empoli - 2:45p on Paramount+

Timothy Weah started again at right back for Juventus last weekend and Weston McKennie once again came on as his substitute as the team drew 1-1 with Bologna. It seems that McKennie is also staying put for a bit despite transfer rumors so we will be keeping an eye on his involvement for a while.