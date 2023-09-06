USMNT film room: Let’s play catch up

Let’s go on a journey. Lots of soccer was played over the past two weeks, and the video clips have been gathered. Let’s run through them to see what developments there have been in the USMNT player pool:

Thursday August 24th

Mark McKenzie went 90 minutes for Genk in a 2-1 win over Adana Demirspor in the first leg of Europa Conference League qualifying. McKenzie got his head on a corner, which gave him the assist on Genk’s late winner! A week later, Genk advanced on penalties, so they will play in Conference League this season.

GOL | Genk 2-1 Adana Demirspor



⚽️ 90+3’ Munoz pic.twitter.com/hJeEiIjOZh — s8 (@trivelaspors35) August 24, 2023

That night, we got some highlights of 13-year-old Cavan Sullivan from the recent Concacaf U-15 tournament.

Cavan Sullivan is a special talent



(via @footy_access) pic.twitter.com/srP0dhd67N — USMNT Only (@usmntonly) August 25, 2023

Friday August 25th

Malik Tillman threaded a lovely through-ball for an assist in PSV’s closed-door friendly with Monaco. A harbinger of things to come for young Malik.

Found this vid of Malik Tillman’s assist during the closed door match vs Monaco. The vision and accuracy of that pass pic.twitter.com/bspi6wWXTG — USMNTvsHaters (@USMNTvsHaters) August 25, 2023

Saturday August 26th

Antonee Robinson went 90 minutes in Fulham’s 2-2 draw with Arsenal. Tim Ream missed the game due to a red card suspension. Jedi was beaten to the ball by Eddie Nketiah for the Gunners’ second.

Eddie Nketiah for the LEAD! Arsenal have turned the tide in the second half. #ARSFUL on @USANetwork pic.twitter.com/UK4toLyVlM — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) August 26, 2023

Matt Turner went 90 for Nottingham Forest in their 2-3 loss to Manchester United. We have a full comp thanks to @mericanwigends, plus this diving save here.

Matt Turner vs. Man Utd

pic.twitter.com/3UCsj945sB — americanwigends (@mericanwigends) August 30, 2023

Josh Sargent started for Norwich against Huddersfield, scored a goal, and got subbed out due to injury, all within the first 15 minutes of the game. An impressive trifecta, but a huge bummer to see Sarge go off injured, after he started the season so impressively.

SARGENT GOAL‼️ Was subbed off later due to an injury he sustained on this play pic.twitter.com/Lv1BG6wgbf — USMNTvsHaters (@USMNTvsHaters) August 26, 2023

Duane Holmes went 85 minutes and scored the winning goal for Preston in their 2-1 victory over Swansea City. We have his clips thanks to Greg Velasquez of the Scuffed Podcast.

alls i'm sayin is if this dude's shirt said tillman or aaronson or paredes we'd all be pretty excited https://t.co/Erf8slAICA pic.twitter.com/vrBU0zso60 — ol velasquez (@away_goals) August 29, 2023

Over in Italy, Tanner Tessmann went 90 minutes for Venezia in their 1-1 draw with Cosenza. Tessmann lost the ball, which immediately led to Cosenza’s only goal.

Tessmann getting dispossessed in a dangerous area leads to a Cosenza golazo pic.twitter.com/PAldwghGEj — Kranks (@dis_possessed) August 26, 2023

Christian Pulisic went 90 minutes and scored again for AC Milan in their 4-1 win over Torino. Pulisic seems to be loving life in Serie A so far.

Christian Pulisic vs Torino (H)



Another goal, Another MOTM performance.



He was everywhere pic.twitter.com/FI1DVHdLMl — Milan Comps (@CompsACM) August 28, 2023

Yunus Musah subbed on in the 66th minute in the same game and gave us one of his trademark bursts through the midfield to set up a Pulisic shot that was saved. There’s a higher-quality video here that doesn’t show as much of the field and doesn’t include Musah’s initial turn and burst.

This is absurd from Musah pic.twitter.com/NCA5PTijEa — Evan Ream (@EvanReam) August 26, 2023

Back on U.S. soil, Miles Robinson went 90 and scored a header in Atlanta United’s 4-0 romp over Nashville SC.

Dunk on 'em Miles Robinson



Robinson skies for the header to put @ATLUTD up, 3-0. pic.twitter.com/PShPxqlPi0 — Major League Soccer (@MLS) August 27, 2023

Jack McGlynn went 90 minutes and scored a goal for the Philadelphia Union in their 3-1 win over DC United.

#DOOP make it ✌️ inside 13 minutes.



Jack McGlynn finishes at the back post. pic.twitter.com/Y4Onp2rocj — Major League Soccer (@MLS) August 26, 2023

In the same game, Ted Ku-DiPietro subbed on in the 74th minute for DC and blasted a long-range goal.

.@dcunited bring one back late.



The substitute Ted Ku-DiPietro blasts it into the roof of the net. pic.twitter.com/1mJ7SQ3w4H — Major League Soccer (@MLS) August 27, 2023

Lucho Acosta went 84 minutes and was Man of the Match in FC Cincinnati’s 3-0 win over New York City FC. Brandon Vázquez also went 90 for FC Cincy. Lucho set up Cincy’s first, showed some skill with a nutmeg, and picked up two assists. His first assist is below (Vázquez was also involved early with a bit of hold-up play), and the second assist is here.

New USMNT callup Benja Cremaschi subbed on in the 72nd minute and picked up an assist for Inter Miami’s second in their 2-0 win over the New York Red Bulls. Although really, Messi deserves the assist and the goal on this one.

Messi --> Cremaschi --> MESSI



OUT. OF. THIS. WORLD. pic.twitter.com/NzBKniNExm — Major League Soccer (@MLS) August 27, 2023

We also have clips from the San Jose Earthquakes’ 0-3 loss to Sporting KC. Cade Cowell’s clips are below, and there are also compilations for Niko Tsakiris and recent Quakes signing Matthew Hoppe.

Sunday August 27th

Luca Koleosho went 68 minutes for Burnley FC in their 1-3 loss to Aston Villa. He put in some nice work here to create a shot for Burnley.

Luca Koleosho key pass vs Aston Villa on Sunday pic.twitter.com/M7g33r9Hv8 — breadcrumbs (@brdcrmz) August 29, 2023

Tim Weah started and went 81 minutes for Juventus in their 1-1 draw with Bologna. He showed some flair with this backheel, and also uncorked this rocket of a shot.

Tim Weah almost scored this laser beam on Sunday pic.twitter.com/xIvYFLXbZI — breadcrumbs (@brdcrmz) August 29, 2023

Weston McKennie subbed on for Weah in the 81st minute and showed some skill of his own.

Controllo e giocata di Wes pic.twitter.com/f0Tqrs3PLe — JuventusFC (@juventusfc) August 29, 2023

In Spain’s second division, Jonathan Gómez subbed on for Mirandés in the 63rd minute in their 0-1 loss to Espanyol. JoGo got to do some 1v1 defending in space here.

Jonathan Gómez with some 1v1 defending in space vs Espanyol yesterday pic.twitter.com/Z47ZguqopR — breadcrumbs (@brdcrmz) August 28, 2023

Monday August 28th

Alex Mighten scored for Nottingham Forest’s U-21s against Arsenal. Mighten has since been loaned out to Kortrijk in Belgium.

Wednesday August 30th

Tanner Tessmann went 90 and scored an 89th minute free kick winner for Venezia over Andrea Pirlo’s Sampdoria. We have a compilation courtesy of Kranks, as well as extended clips here.

Tanner Tessmann vs Sampdoria 8/30/23 (1 GOAL)



Includes:

the goal

some free kicks

some long passes

some good ball control

some line-breaking passes

a good drive forward

and morepic.twitter.com/mz1YXGXiiC — Kranks (@dis_possessed) August 31, 2023

Sergiño Dest went the full 90 in PSV’s 5-1 thrashing of Rangers to secure their Champions League place. Serg played a nifty backheel to set up PSV’s first, and put another pass on a plate for Saibari.

Nice stuff here from Sergino Dest pic.twitter.com/ezVflAoFU0 — Takes (@USMNTTAKES) August 30, 2023

Dest’s U.S. teammate Malik Tillman subbed on in the 87th minute to make his PSV debut.

Malik Tillman 8' cameo vs Rangers (his PSV debut)pic.twitter.com/uzguxtJdnw — breadcrumbs (@brdcrmz) August 31, 2023

Lucho Acosta played 89 minutes in FC Cincinnati’s comeback 2-1 win over Atlanta United. Lucho sent this sweet volley past Miles Robinson for Cincy’s first.

LUCHO ACOSTA pic.twitter.com/NCBWjCAFAR — Major League Soccer (@MLS) August 31, 2023

Brandon Vázquez also went 90 for Cincy. Acosta got the hockey assist on Vázquez’s winner (below). The next day, Lucho was named MLS Player of the Month.

Acosta Barreal Vazquez



Two goals in 5 minutes and @fccincinnati stun Atlanta! pic.twitter.com/PajPtGChhh — Major League Soccer (@MLS) August 31, 2023

DeAndre Yedlin and Drake Callender both went the full 90 in Inter Miami’s 0-0 draw with Nashville. Yedlin wasn’t able to prevent this shot, but Callender came up massive to make the save.

Noel Buck subbed in at 66 minutes in the New England Revolution’s 1-0 win over the New York Red Bulls. He made a nice touch and turn to unleash this shot that was saved.

Jordan Morris went 64 minutes in the Seattle Sounders’ 2-1 win over Austin FC. Morris’s header supplied Seattle’s first goal.

And to close out the night, Tyler Boyd went 90 minutes in the LA Galaxy’s 3-2 win over San Jose. He scored this solo goal in the process.

No stopping this Tyler Boyd curler. pic.twitter.com/ODhpYlEOuL — Major League Soccer (@MLS) August 31, 2023

Thursday August 31st

Paxten Aaronson got his first start for Eintracht Frankfurt, playing 83 minutes in their 2-0 win over Levsi Sofia to qualify for Europa Conference League.

Paxten Aaronson vs Levski Sofia

Conference League qualifier (his first start for Eintracht Frankfurt)pic.twitter.com/TcLq45HqkP — breadcrumbs (@brdcrmz) September 1, 2023

That same day, we got some Johnny Cardoso highlights courtesy of Sanjiv (@USMNTvideos).

Friday

Christian Pulisic played 76 minutes in AC Milan’s 2-1 win over Roma. He had a volley that was saved by a tremendous reaction from Rui Patricio.

Christian Pulisic vs Roma on Friday pic.twitter.com/JZmzC7xiGZ — breadcrumbs (@brdcrmz) September 3, 2023

Luca de la Torre went 90 in Celta Vigo’s 3-2 win over Almería. Luca’s good pressing set up Celta’s second goal.

Luca de la Torre vs Almería on Friday pic.twitter.com/wInBz2SkCd — breadcrumbs (@brdcrmz) September 5, 2023

Saturday

John Brooks played the full 90 in Hoffenheim’s 3-1 win over Wolfsburg. He scored a goal against his old team (below), and also made a mistake that led to Wolfsburg’s goal.

John Brooks' goal vs Wolfsburg yesterday pic.twitter.com/04HNzkXyir — breadcrumbs (@brdcrmz) September 3, 2023

On the Wolfsburg side, Kevin Paredes subbed on in the 68th minute in their attempt to mount a comeback.

Luca Koleosho played 68 minutes in Burnley’s 2-5 loss to Tottenham. He assisted the game’s first goal. We have a traditional comp here, as well as these highlights from Burnley’s social media.

Tim Ream and Antonee Robinson both went 90 minutes in Fulham’s 1-5 loss to Man City. Ream scored an equalizer for the Cottagers before City pulled away.

Haji Wright went 90 minutes in Coventry’s 3-3 draw with Watford. He picked up an assist, and also pulled off this piece of skill to set up his own shot.

Again, thank you to Greg Velasquez of the Scuffed Podcast for keeping the Duane Holmes candle burning. Holmes subbed on at halftime for Preston against Stoke with the score 0-0 and assisted the second in their 2-0 win.

got 45 min over the weekend an did some cookin. october call up i'm certain of it pic.twitter.com/qs4d9nIC56 — ol velasquez (@away_goals) September 4, 2023

Sergiño Dest went 84 minutes in PSV’s 4-0 win over Waalwijk. He looks like he’s getting back in the groove again (granted, against one of the worst teams in the Dutch top flight). It’s great to see.

Sergiño Dest had some fun vs Waalwijk on Saturday pic.twitter.com/UsV8i6oBft — breadcrumbs (@brdcrmz) September 6, 2023

Malik Tillman subbed on in the 71st minute for PSV, and promptly scored his first goal for the club.

Malik Tillman 21' cameo vs Waalwijk (1 goal) pic.twitter.com/rVmzVQJkg7 — breadcrumbs (@brdcrmz) September 5, 2023

Ricardo Pepi also subbed in at 71 minutes. His performance was a little quieter, although he did have some good combination play, and scored a goal that was called back for offside.

Ricardo Pepi 21' cameo vs Waalwijk pic.twitter.com/TSPfnhPVBY — breadcrumbs (@brdcrmz) September 5, 2023

Folarin Balogun subbed on in the 74th minute to make his Monaco debut in their 3-0 win over Lens. He generally looked sharp, although he was booked for a dive in the box.

Balogun vs Lens pic.twitter.com/voOw11QlGN — Every Frame (@EveryFrame3) September 5, 2023

Ted Ku-DiPietro played 73 minutes in DC United’s 4-0 win over the Chicago Fire. KDP scored this goal past US youth national keeper Chris Brady.

Christian Benteke adds to his goal, and assists Ted Ku-DiPietro to make it 2-0. #VamosUnited pic.twitter.com/xVJbSLZzdP — Major League Soccer (@MLS) September 3, 2023

Jesús Ferreira went 90 in FC Dallas’ 2-2 draw with Atlanta United, and Paul Arriola went 86 minutes. Ferreira outmuscled (fouled?) Miles Robinson before setting up Arriola for the game’s opening goal.

Jesús with the fight for the ball and Paul with the finish! pic.twitter.com/aGWGY1jkhc — FC Dallas (@FCDallas) September 3, 2023

Cade Cowell played 89 minutes in San Jose’s 1-1 draw with Minnesota United. Cowell scored from outside the box on a dribbler that Dayne St. Clair will surely want another chance at.

Cade Cowell tries his luck and #Quakes74 equalize. pic.twitter.com/VL9KqGRB1F — Major League Soccer (@MLS) September 3, 2023

Sunday

Paxten Aaronson subbed on for Frankfurt at 80 minutes and got the assist on the tying goal as it finished 1-1 with Köln.

Paxten Aaronson 20' cameo vs Köln (1 assist) pic.twitter.com/WfmwJcR8vM — breadcrumbs (@brdcrmz) September 5, 2023

Down in the 2. Bundesliga, Julian Green scored a banger for Greuther Fürth against Hannover.

HOLY JULIAN GREEN GOLAZO pic.twitter.com/cEQwib98x7 — USMNTvsHaters (@USMNTvsHaters) September 3, 2023

Sam Vines started for Antwerp and scored a long-range stunner against Union St-Gilloise. Unfortunately, Vines was subbed out due to injury only a few minutes later.

SAMMY USA pic.twitter.com/Fp0YNQ6Vrh — Royal Antwerp FC (@official_rafc) September 4, 2023

Justin Che played 78 minutes in ADO Den Haag’s 4-1 win over Jong AZ. He got his head on a corner to provide an assist for Den Haag’s fourth.

Justin Che assist for ADO Den Haag on Sunday: pic.twitter.com/mw3QFMZTZV — breadcrumbs (@brdcrmz) September 5, 2023

Weston McKennie started and played 82 minutes wide right in Juventus’ 2-0 win over Empoli.

McKennie wingbacking vs Empoli

pic.twitter.com/ztuBKk3YkI — americanwigends (@mericanwigends) September 4, 2023

Tim Weah subbed on for McKennie in the same wide position, and nearly provided an assist on a well-placed cross.

Tim Weah was so close to getting his first Serie A assist. pic.twitter.com/9teGm9DFUp — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) September 3, 2023

That day we got a compilation of the shots and crosses Gaga Slonina has faced in his time at Eupen so far.

Drake Callender went the full 90 in Inter Miami’s 3-1 win over LAFC. He made an incredible reaction save early on to keep the game scoreless.

Big-time stop by Drake Callender. pic.twitter.com/8lcNYG7aiB — Major League Soccer (@MLS) September 4, 2023

Aaron Long went 90 minutes for LAFC in that same game. Long made an incredible blunder to gift Inter Miami a goal.

Messi to Campana



Leonardo Campana makes it a 3-0 #InterMiamiCF lead. pic.twitter.com/tZ7N16JBkc — Major League Soccer (@MLS) September 4, 2023

Who impressed? Who needs to improve? Hit the comments to let us know your favorite moments from this rundown.