USMNT midweek viewing guide: New faces in Mexico

Midweek USMNT action is here. Let’s get into it!
Monday
- Jong AZ vs Dordrecht, 2p: Korede Osundina and Dordrecht visit Jong AZ in the Eerste Divisie.
- VVV-Venlo vs ADO Den Haag, 2p: Justin Che and Den Haag visit VVV-Venlo in Eerste Divisie action.
- FC Dallas vs Inter Miami, 6p on MLSsoccer.com: Jesús Ferreira, Bernard Kamungo, Paul Arriola, Nkosi Tafari, Paxton Pomykal, and the Huntsmen face Benja Cremaschi, Drake Callender, Julian Gressel, DeAndre Yedlin, Noah Allen, and Inter Miami in a preseason friendly at the Cotton Bowl.
Tuesday
- Celta Vigo vs Real Sociedad, 3:30p on ESPN+ (free trial): Luca de la Torre and Celta meet Sociedad in a Copa del Rey quarterfinal.
Wednesday
- Feyenoord vs PSV, 2p on GolTV USA, GolTV Español, Fubo (free trial), Fanatiz: Sergiño Dest, Malik Tillman, Ricardo Pepi and PSV visit Feyenoord in the KNVB Cup round of 16.
- Bayern Munich vs Union Berlin, 2:30p on ESPN+: Brenden Aaronson and Union go to Munich to face Bayern in the Bundesliga.
- Fulham vs Liverpool, 3p on ESPN+: Antonee Robinson, Tim Ream, and Fulham host Liverpool in the Carabao Cup. Liverpool has a 2-1 lead on aggregate from the first leg.
- Monterrey vs Querétaro, 8p on ViX: New arrival Brandon Vázquez and Monterrey host Querétaro in Liga MX.
Also in action:
- RWD Molenbeek vs Eupen, 9a: Gaga Slonina and Eupen visit RWDN in Belgium’s top tier.
- OH Leuven vs Antwerp, 2:30p on ESPN+: Sam Vines and Antwerp visit Leuven in a Belgian cup quarterfinal.
- Leeds vs Norwich City, 2:45p: Josh Sargent and Norwich visit Leeds in the Championship.
- Juárez vs América, 10p on FS2, FOX Deportes, Fubo, Sling, ViX: Alejandro Zendejas and América visit Bravos in Liga MX.
Thursday
- Bournemouth vs Swansea, 2:45p on ESPN+: Tyler Adams is still out injured for Bournemouth, who meet Swansea in the FA Cup.
Friday
- Eintracht Frankfurt vs Mainz, 2:30p on ESPN+: Paxten Aaronson and Frankfurt host Mainz in Bundesliga play.
- Bristol City vs Nottingham Forest, 2:45p on ESPN+: Matt Turner and Forest visit Bristol City in the FA Cup.
- Sheffield Wednesday vs Coventry, 2:45p on ESPN+: Haji Wright and Coventry City visit Sheffield Wednesday in the FA Cup.
- Tijuana vs Chivas, 10p: New signing Cade Cowell and Chivas go on the road to face Tijuana Xolos in Liga MX.
Also in action:
- Hannover vs Nürnberg, 12:30p: Nathaniel Brown will join Frankfurt this summer, but for now he and Nürnberg visit Hannover in the 2. Bundesliga.
- ADO Den Haag vs Emmen, 2p: Justin Che and Den Haag host Emmen in the Eerste Divisie.
- Eibar vs Mirándes, 2:30p: Konrad de la Fuente and Eibar meet Jonathan Gómez and Mirándes in La Liga 2.
- Catanzaro vs Palermo, 2:30p: Kristoffer Lund and Palermo visit Catanzaro in Serie B.
- Cercle Brugge vs Standard Liège, 2:45p: Marlon Fossey and Standard visit Cercle Brugge in Belgium’s top tier.
- Banfield vs Huracán, 7:15p on ViX, Fanatiz, AFA Play: Alan Soñora and Huracán host Banfield in Argentina’s Copa de la Liga Profesional.
That’s it! Did I miss anything that matters? Let me know in the comments below. Let’s see who impresses this week!
