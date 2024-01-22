USMNT midweek viewing guide: New faces in Mexico

Midweek USMNT action is here. Let’s get into it!

Monday

Jong AZ vs Dordrecht, 2p : Korede Osundina and Dordrecht visit Jong AZ in the Eerste Divisie.

: Korede Osundina and Dordrecht visit Jong AZ in the Eerste Divisie. VVV-Venlo vs ADO Den Haag, 2p : Justin Che and Den Haag visit VVV-Venlo in Eerste Divisie action.

: Justin Che and Den Haag visit VVV-Venlo in Eerste Divisie action. FC Dallas vs Inter Miami, 6p on MLSsoccer.com: Jesús Ferreira, Bernard Kamungo, Paul Arriola, Nkosi Tafari, Paxton Pomykal, and the Huntsmen face Benja Cremaschi, Drake Callender, Julian Gressel, DeAndre Yedlin, Noah Allen, and Inter Miami in a preseason friendly at the Cotton Bowl.

Tuesday

Celta Vigo vs Real Sociedad, 3:30p on ESPN+ (free trial): Luca de la Torre and Celta meet Sociedad in a Copa del Rey quarterfinal.

Wednesday

Feyenoord vs PSV, 2p on GolTV USA, GolTV Español, Fubo ( free trial ), Fanatiz : Sergiño Dest, Malik Tillman, Ricardo Pepi and PSV visit Feyenoord in the KNVB Cup round of 16.

: Sergiño Dest, Malik Tillman, Ricardo Pepi and PSV visit Feyenoord in the KNVB Cup round of 16. Bayern Munich vs Union Berlin, 2:30p on ESPN+ : Brenden Aaronson and Union go to Munich to face Bayern in the Bundesliga.

: Brenden Aaronson and Union go to Munich to face Bayern in the Bundesliga. Fulham vs Liverpool , 3p on ESPN+ : Antonee Robinson, Tim Ream, and Fulham host Liverpool in the Carabao Cup. Liverpool has a 2-1 lead on aggregate from the first leg.

: Antonee Robinson, Tim Ream, and Fulham host Liverpool in the Carabao Cup. Liverpool has a 2-1 lead on aggregate from the first leg. Monterrey vs Querétaro, 8p on ViX: New arrival Brandon Vázquez and Monterrey host Querétaro in Liga MX.

Also in action:

RWD Molenbeek vs Eupen, 9a : Gaga Slonina and Eupen visit RWDN in Belgium’s top tier.

: Gaga Slonina and Eupen visit RWDN in Belgium’s top tier. OH Leuven vs Antwerp, 2:30p on ESPN+ : Sam Vines and Antwerp visit Leuven in a Belgian cup quarterfinal.

: Sam Vines and Antwerp visit Leuven in a Belgian cup quarterfinal. Leeds vs Norwich City, 2:45p : Josh Sargent and Norwich visit Leeds in the Championship.

: Josh Sargent and Norwich visit Leeds in the Championship. Juárez vs América, 10p on FS2, FOX Deportes, Fubo, Sling, ViX: Alejandro Zendejas and América visit Bravos in Liga MX.

Thursday

Bournemouth vs Swansea, 2:45p on ESPN+: Tyler Adams is still out injured for Bournemouth, who meet Swansea in the FA Cup.

Friday

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Mainz, 2:30p on ESPN+ : Paxten Aaronson and Frankfurt host Mainz in Bundesliga play.

: Paxten Aaronson and Frankfurt host Mainz in Bundesliga play. Bristol City vs Nottingham Forest, 2:45p on ESPN+ : Matt Turner and Forest visit Bristol City in the FA Cup.

: Matt Turner and Forest visit Bristol City in the FA Cup. Sheffield Wednesday vs Coventry, 2:45p on ESPN+ : Haji Wright and Coventry City visit Sheffield Wednesday in the FA Cup.

: Haji Wright and Coventry City visit Sheffield Wednesday in the FA Cup. Tijuana vs Chivas, 10p: New signing Cade Cowell and Chivas go on the road to face Tijuana Xolos in Liga MX.

Also in action:

Hannover vs Nürnberg, 12:30p : Nathaniel Brown will join Frankfurt this summer, but for now he and Nürnberg visit Hannover in the 2. Bundesliga.

: Nathaniel Brown will join Frankfurt this summer, but for now he and Nürnberg visit Hannover in the 2. Bundesliga. ADO Den Haag vs Emmen, 2p : Justin Che and Den Haag host Emmen in the Eerste Divisie.

: Justin Che and Den Haag host Emmen in the Eerste Divisie. Eibar vs Mirándes, 2:30p : Konrad de la Fuente and Eibar meet Jonathan Gómez and Mirándes in La Liga 2.

: Konrad de la Fuente and Eibar meet Jonathan Gómez and Mirándes in La Liga 2. Catanzaro vs Palermo, 2:30p : Kristoffer Lund and Palermo visit Catanzaro in Serie B.

: Kristoffer Lund and Palermo visit Catanzaro in Serie B. Cercle Brugge vs Standard Liège, 2:45p : Marlon Fossey and Standard visit Cercle Brugge in Belgium’s top tier.

: Marlon Fossey and Standard visit Cercle Brugge in Belgium’s top tier. Banfield vs Huracán, 7:15p on ViX, Fanatiz, AFA Play: Alan Soñora and Huracán host Banfield in Argentina’s Copa de la Liga Profesional.

That’s it! Did I miss anything that matters? Let me know in the comments below. Let’s see who impresses this week!