USMNT midweek viewing guide: The clock is ticking

Midweek USMNT action is here. Let’s get into it!

Monday

Al Hilal vs Inter Miami, 1p on MLS Season Pass : Benja Cremaschi, Drake Callender, Julian Gressel, DeAndre Yedlin, Noah Allen, and Inter Miami have a preseason friendly against Al Hilal (who are without Neymar due to injury) in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Jong Ajax vs Dordrecht, 2p: Korede Osundina and Dordrecht visit Ajax's reserves in the Eerste Divisie.

Tuesday

Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal, 2:30p on Peacock : Matt Turner and Forest host the Gunners in Premier League action.

: Matt Turner and Forest host the Gunners in Premier League action. Fulham vs Everton , 2:45p on Peacock : Antonee Robinson, Tim Ream, and Fulham welcome Everton to Craven Cottage in another Premier League match.

: Antonee Robinson, Tim Ream, and Fulham welcome Everton to Craven Cottage in another Premier League match. Crystal Palace vs Sheffield United, 3p on Peacock: Chris Richards and Palace host Auston Trusty and Sheffield United in the Premier League.

Also in action:

Vancouver Whitecaps vs Haugesund, 8a : Brian White and the Whitecaps have a preseason friendly in Spain against Norway first-division club Haugesund.

: Brian White and the Whitecaps have a preseason friendly in Spain against Norway first-division club Haugesund. Westerlo vs Cercle Brugge, 2:30p : Bryan Reynolds, Griffin Yow, and Westerlo meet Cercle Brugge in Belgium’s first division.

: Bryan Reynolds, Griffin Yow, and Westerlo meet Cercle Brugge in Belgium’s first division. St, Pauli vs Fortuna Düsseldorf, 2:45p on ESPN+ : Manager Fabian Hürzeler are still undefeated atop the 2. Bundesliga table with 10 wins and 9 draws. This DFB Pokal quarterfinal features another 2. Bundesliga side, Düsseldorf, who currently sit 5th.

: Manager Fabian Hürzeler are still undefeated atop the 2. Bundesliga table with 10 wins and 9 draws. This DFB Pokal quarterfinal features another 2. Bundesliga side, Düsseldorf, who currently sit 5th. Coventry vs Bristol City, 2:45p : Haji Wright and Coventry host Bristol City in the Championship.

: Haji Wright and Coventry host Bristol City in the Championship. Huracán vs Talleres, 5:15p on Paramount+, Fanatiz, AFA Play : Alan Soñora Huracán play against his brother Joel’s old team, Talleres, in the Copa de la Liga Profesional.

: Alan Soñora Huracán play against his brother Joel’s old team, Talleres, in the Copa de la Liga Profesional. Chivas vs Toluca, 10:05p on UNIVERSO, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Fubo: Cade Cowell and Chivas host Toluca in Liga MX.

Wednesday

OH Leuven vs Genk, 12:45p : Mark McKenzie and Genk visit Leuven in Belgium’s top tier.

: Mark McKenzie and Genk visit Leuven in Belgium’s top tier. Charleroi vs Eupen, 12:45p : Gaga Slonina and Eupen meet Charleroi, also in the Belgian first division.

: Gaga Slonina and Eupen meet Charleroi, also in the Belgian first division. Standard Liège vs Antwerp, 3p on ESPN+: Sam Vines has left Antwerp to return to the Colorado Rapids in MLS, but Marlon Fossey is still playing in Belgium’s first tier with Standard.

Thursday

Al Nassr vs Inter Miami, 1p on MLS Season Pass : Benja Cremaschi, Drake Callender, Julian Gressel, DeAndre Yedlin, Noah Allen, and Inter Miami play another preseason friendly in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. This time they face an Al Nassr side that features Cristiano Ronaldo, Sadio Mané, Marcelo Brozović, and Aymeric Laporte. Benja Cresmaschi just underwent surgery for a sports hernia, so he will not appear in this match.

West Ham vs Bournemouth, 2:30p on Peacock : Tyler Adams is not expected to play for Bournemouth in this Premier League match, still out injured.

: Tyler Adams is not expected to play for Bournemouth in this Premier League match, still out injured. St. Truiden vs Gent, 2:30p: Kahveh Zahiroleslam and St. Truiden meet Gent in Belgium’s top tier.

Friday

Heidenheim vs Borussia Dortmund, 2:30p on ESPN+: If Gio Reyna is going to find a new club, he will need to do so quickly, as most of the top European leagues’ transfer windows will be closing or already closed by the time Dortmund meet Lennard Maloney and Heidenheim in the Bundesliga.

Also in action:

LASK Linz vs RB Salzburg, 12p : George Bello and LASK meet heavyweights Salzburg in Austria’s cup quarterfinal.

: George Bello and LASK meet heavyweights Salzburg in Austria’s cup quarterfinal. Dordrecht vs Groningen, 2p : Korede Osundina and Dordrecht face Ricardo Pepi’s old club Groningen in the Eerste Divisie.

: Korede Osundina and Dordrecht face Ricardo Pepi’s old club Groningen in the Eerste Divisie. TOP Oss vs ADO Den Haag, 2p : Justin Che and Den Haag travel to meet TOP Oss in the Eerste Divisie.

: Justin Che and Den Haag travel to meet TOP Oss in the Eerste Divisie. Palermo vs Bari, 2:30p: Kristoffer Lund and Palermo host Bari in Serie B.

That’s it! Did I miss anything that matters? Let me know in the comments below. Let’s see who impresses this week!