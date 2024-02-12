USMNT midweek viewing guide: Picking up steam

Midweek USMNT action is here. Let’s get into it!
Monday
- Juventus vs Udinese, 2:45p on Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo: Weston McKennie, Tim Weah, and Juve host Udinese in Serie A.
- Crystal Palace vs Chelsea, 3p on USA, Universo, Fubo, Sling: Chris Richards and Crystal Palace welcome Chelsea into Selhurst Park for a Premier League match.
Tuesday
- Chivas vs Forge FC, 10p on FS2, TUDN, Fubo, Sling: Cade Cowell’s 2 goals and 1 assist powered Chivas past Forge in the away leg of Concacaf Champions Cup. Cowell and Chivas hold a 3-1 aggregate lead going into the home leg, as the Canadian club makes the trip to Guadalajara.
Also in action:
- Gil Vicente vs Vizela, 10:30a: Alex Méndez and Vizela visit Gil Vicente in Liga Portugal.
- Norwich City vs Watford, 2:45p: Josh Sargent and the Canaries host Watford in the Championship.
- West Brom vs Cardiff, 3p: Daryl Dike suffered an injury with West Brom at the weekend; Ethan Horvath joined Cardiff just recently from Nottingham Forest.
- Gimnasia LP vs Hurácan, 5:15p on Paramount+, Fubo, Fanatiz, AFA Play: Alan Soñora and Hurácan are on the road in Copa de la Liga Profesional play.
Wednesday
- Plymouth Argyle vs Coventry, 2:45p: Haji Wright and Coventry visit Plymouth in the Championship.
- América vs Real Estelí, 10:15p on FS2, Fubo, Sling, ViX: Alejandro Zendejas and América host Nicaraguan club Real Estelí, having lost the away leg, 1-2. Las Águilas will need to make a comeback at home to advance in the Concacaf Champions Cup.
Also in action:
- Preston vs Middlesbrough, 2:45p: Matthew Hoppe and Boro visit Preston (Duane Holmes is injured) in the Championship.
- Stoke City vs QPR, 2:45p: Reggie Cannon and QPR visit Geoff Cameron’s old club in the Championship.
- Tigres vs Vancouver Whitecaps, 8p on FS2, Fubo, Sling: Brian White and the ‘Caps visit Tigres in Concacaf Champions Cup. The Whitecaps drew 1-1 at home in the first leg.
Thursday
- AC Milan vs Rennes, 3p on Paramount+, TUDN, CBS Sports Network, UniMás, Fubo (free trial), ViX: Christian Pulisic, Yunus Musah and Milan begin their Europa League campaign at home against French opposition in the round of 32.
- Real Betis vs Dinamo Zagreb, 3p on Paramount+, ViX: Johnny Cardoso and Betis host Croatian powerhouse Zagreb in the Europa Conference League round of 32.
Also in action:
- Inter Miami vs Newell’s Old Boys, 7:30p on MLS Season Pass: Drake Callender, Julian Gressel, Noah Allen, DeAndre Yedlin, and Inter Miami continue their preseason world tour, this time hosting Messi’s childhood club Newell’s in a Miami friendly.
- Monterrey vs Comunicaciones, 10:15p on FS2, Fubo, Sling: Brandon Vázquez and Rayados dominated Comunicaciones 4-1 in the first leg of this Concacaf Champions Cup tie. The scoreline could be even more dramatic with Monterrey at home for the second leg.
Friday
- PSV vs Heracles, 2p on ESPN+ (free trial): Sergiño Dest, Malik Tillman, Ricardo Pepi, and PSV host Heracles in the Eredivisie.
Also in action:
- Hannover vs Greuther Fürth, 12:30p on ESPN+: US U23 defender Maxi Dietz, Julian Green, and Fürth visit Hannover in the 2. Bundesliga.
- Westerlo vs Standard Liège, 2:45p: Bryan Reynolds, Griffin Yow, and Westerlo face off with Marlon Fossey and Standard in Belgium’s top division.
- Mazatlán vs Chivas, 10p: Cade Cowell and Chivas visit Mazatlán in Liga MX.
That’s it! Did I miss anything that matters? Let me know in the comments below. Let’s see who impresses this week!
