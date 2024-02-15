USMNT drops to 13th in FIFA world rankings

The FIFA world rankings were updated today, and the United States Men’s National Team has dropped just 1 spot. In the February 2024 world rankings, the USMNT dropped to 13th, just one spot above Colombia, who will face the United States in a pre-Copa América friendly in June.

The top 10 in the world remained unchanged, with all of them remaining idle during the month of January: Argentina, France, England, Belgium, Brazil, the Netherlands, Portugal, Spain, Italy, and Croatia.

The USMNT only lost 3.57 points between December and today’s rankings, which dropped them just below Morocco, who gained 1.70 points due to their participation in the Africa Cup of Nations. Most of the movement in the rankings were based on the results of the Africa Cup of Nations, won by Ivory Coast, and the Asian Cup, won by Qatar for the second consecutive time.

Despite dropping a spot in the rankings, the USMNT remain the top ranked team in Concacaf. Mexico is 15th, followed by Panama (44), Canada (50), and Costa Rica (54). Jamaica, who the USMNT will face in the semifinals of the Concacaf Nations League, are at 57th.

