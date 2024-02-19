USMNT midweek viewing guide: Champions are back in business

Midweek USMNT action is here. Let’s get into it!
Monday
- Everton vs Crystal Palace, 3p on USA, Universo, Fubo, Sling, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo: Chris Richards and Palace visit Everton in Premier League action.
Also in action:
- NAC Breda vs Cambuur, 2p: Agustín Anello and Cambuur visit Breda in the Eerste Divisie.
Tuesday
- PSV vs Borussia Dortmund, 3p on Paramount+, TUDN USA, UniMás, Fubo (free trial), and ViX: For anyone who has been frustrated with Dortmund recently and wanted to root against them, here’s your chance. PSV Americano, featuring Sergiño Dest, Ricardo Pepi, and Malik Tillman face Dortmund in the Champions League round of 16.
- Deportivo Saprissa vs Philadelphia Union, 10p on FS2, TUDN, Fubo, Sling: Jack McGlynn, Quinn Sullivan, and the Union visit Costa Rican powerhouse Saprissa in the Concacaf Champions Cup.
Also in action:
-
Cardiff City vs Blackburn Rovers, 2:45p: Ethan Horvath and Cardiff face
Duncan McGuirejust kidding, Blackburn weren’t able to finalize his loan from Orlando City.
- St. Louis City vs Houston Dynamo, 8p on FS2, Fubo, Sling: Aziel Jackson and St. Louis meet the Dynamo in Concacaf Champions Cup play. Houston are without a serious USMNT prospect, but do feature Panamanian international Adalberto Carrasquilla.
- Necaxa vs Chivas, 10p: Cade Cowell and Chivas visit Necaxa in Liga MX.
Wednesday
- Inter Miami vs Real Salt Lake, 8p on MLS Season Pass: Drake Callender, Julian Gressel, Noah Allen, DeAndre Yedlin, and Miami host Diego Luna, Fidel Barajas, and RSL to kick off the 2024 MLS season.
- Independiente de La Chorerra vs New England Revolution, 8p on TUDN, Fubo: DeJuan Jones, Noel Buck, Esmir Bajraktarevic, and the Revs travel to La Chorrera, Panama to face CAI in Concacaf Champions Cup.
Also in action:
- Cavalry FC vs Orlando City, 10p on FS2, TUDN, Fubo, Sling: Ah, there’s Duncan McGuire. He and Orlando City journey north to meet Canadian side Cavalry in the Concacaf Champions Cup.
- América vs Mazátlan, 10p on TUDN, UniMás, Fubo: Alejandro Zendejas and Club América host Mazátlan in Liga MX.
Thursday
- Rennes vs AC Milan, 12:45p on Paramount+, TUDN, CBS Sports Network, Fubo, ViX: Christian Pulisic, Yunus Musah, and Milan make the return trip to Rennes, having won 3-0 at home in the first leg. If they advance on aggregate, they move into the Europa League round of 16.
- Dinamo Zagreb vs Real Betis, 12:45p on Paramount+, ViX: Johnny Cardoso and Betis have their work cut out for them, having lost 0-1 to Zagreb in the first leg at home. They’ll need to mount a comeback if they hope to advance past the Europa Conference League round of 32.
Also in action:
- Moca FC vs Nashville SC, 7p on FS2, Fubo, Sling: Walker Zimmerman, Shaq Moore, new arrival Tyler Boyd, and Nashville SC travel to the Dominican Republic to open their Concacaf Champions Cup campaign.
- Cavalier SC vs FC Cincinnati, 9p on FS2, Fubo, Sling: Brandon Vázquez has left FC Cincy for the Rayados of Monterrey, but Cincinnati still has USMNT-relevant players like Miles Robinson, Lucho Acosta, Matt Miazga, and Roman Celentano. They travel to Jamaica to open Concacaf Champions Cup play.
Friday
- Utrecht vs Heracles, 2p: Taylor Booth and Utrecht host Luca de la Torre’s old club, Heracles Almelo, in Eredivisie action.
- Coventry vs Preston, 2:45p: Haji Wright and Coventry face Duane Holmes and Preston North End in the Championship.
- Juárez vs Monterrey, 10p on FS2, FOX Deportes, Fubo, Sling: Brandon Vázquez and Monterrey face the Bravos of Juárez in Liga MX.
Also in action:
- Holstein Kiel vs St. Pauli, 12:30p on ESPN+: Manager Fabian Hürzeler and St. Pauli are tied with Holstein Kiel atop the 2. Bundesliga table. Born in Houston, Hürzeler has led St. Pauli to just 1 loss in 21 league matches this season. Former FC Dallas homegrown defender Nico Carrera is on the books at Holstein Kiel, but has only played for their reserves this season (in the fourth-tier Regionalliga).
- Charleroi vs Genk, 2:45p on ESPN+ (free trial): Mark McKenzie and Genk visit Charleroi in Belgium’s top tier.
That’s it! Did I miss anything that matters? Let me know in the comments below. Let’s see who impresses this week!
