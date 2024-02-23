USMNT weekend viewing guide: Winter wonders

MLS is Back this weekend, which adds to a crowded USMNT club schedule. However, without any action on Friday, we’ll be starting things off with Saturday morning’s matches. On Sunday, it will be a very early start if you’re looking to catch the Juventus duo in action.

Saturday

Union Berlin v Heidenheim - 9:30a on ESPN+

Seven months into his tenure with Union Berlin, Brenden Aaronson picked up his first goal for the team. Aaronson came on as a sub with 24 minutes to play in the match and scored in the 84th minute to give his team the 1-0 win and move them to 13th in the table, 8 points out of the relegation zone. Union will now face Lennard Maloney and Heidenheim, who fell to Bayer Leverkusen 2-1 last weekend. Maloney again started and played 90 in the loss as Heidenheim are in tenth place in the Bundesliga.

Borussia Mönchengladbach v Bochum - 9:30a on ESPN+

Joe Scally started but only played 60 minutes last week, and Jordan Pefok went the full 90 but was held scoreless in Borussia Mönchengladbach’s 2-0 loss to RB Leipzig. ‘Gladbach are just one spot removed from the relegation playoff position, though they do have a six point advantage on Köln. Their opponent this weekend is Bochum, who sit three points ahead of ‘Gladbach in 11th place thanks to their 3-2 win over Bayern Munich last weekend.

Aston Villa v Nottingham Forest - 10a on USA Network

Neither Matt Turner nor Giovanni Reyna saw the field last weekend in Nottingham Forest’s 2-0 win over West Ham. Forest are now four points clear of the relegation zone, though they still have an impending trial for breaches of Financial Fair Play that could see them docked points. This weekend, they will face fourth place Aston Villa, who snapped a two match losing streak by beating Fulham 2-1 last weekend.

Crystal Palace v Burnley - 10a on Peacock

Chris Richards started at centerback for Crystal Palace again last weekend in the team’s 1-1 draw with Everton. Palace took the lead in the 66th minute, but conceded with six minutes left and were forced to settle for the draw. It was Richards’ 12th straight start for Crystal Palace. This weekend they will face a Burnley side that is headed for relegation, tied with Sheffield United for last place with just 13 points through 25 matches this season.

Manchester United v Fulham FC - 10a on Peacock

Tim Ream and Antonee Robinson both started again last weekend for Fulham in the team’s 2-1 loss to Aston Villa. Robinson played the full 90’ and picked up the assist on Fulham’s goal. Fulham are in 12th place, again comfortably clear of the relegation zone. They face a Manchester United side that looks to have found their form recently having won their past five matches and not having lost a match since December.

PEC Zwolle v PSV Eindhoven - 2p on ESPN+

The American trio of Sergiño Dest, Malik Tillman, and Ricardo Pepi started last weekend in PSV Eindhoven’s 2-0 win over Heracles with Tillman picking up an assist on the second goal. Dest and Tillman also started midweek in PSV’s 1-1 draw with Borussia Dortmund in Champions League Round of 16 action, with Tillman drawing the penalty that de Jong would convert to draw level. PSV continue to be undefeated in their Eredivisie campaign and are facing 10th place PEC Zwolle on Saturday.

LAFC v Seattle Sounders - 4:30p on Fox

Timmy Tillman, Aaron Long and LAFC kick off their season on Saturday afternoon against Jordan Morris, Cristian Roldan and the Seattle Sounders.

Free on Apple TV Offerings

DC United v New England Revolution - 7:30p

Orlando City SC v CF Montreal - 7:30p

Sunday

Juventus v Frosinone - 6:30a on Paramount+

It will be an early morning if you want to get up and see if Weston McKennie, Tim Weah and Juventus can get themselves back on track. The team had to twice come back against relegation-threatened Hellas Verona and settle for a draw. When they take the field against Frosinone, they will be looking for their first win in five matches. They’ve let any hope of a league title slip away, though they do maintain a nine point lead for Champions League qualification. McKennie started and played the full match, while Weah saw only a handful of minutes off the bench.

Lens v Monaco - 7a on beIN Sports

Folarin Balogun was back in the starting lineup for Monaco, but they lost to Toulouse last weekend and fell out of Champions League position and into fifth place in Ligue 1. They now face sixth place Lens, who are just two points behind them in the league standings.

Cadiz v Celta Vigo - 8a on ESPN Deportes and ESPN+

Luca de la Torre and Celta Vigo suffered a late loss to FC Barcelona last weekend as they gave up a goal in the seventh minute of stoppage time and fell 2-1. They are sitting just outside of the relegation zone as they have a three point advantage of their opponent this weekend, Cadiz, who are coming off back to back 2-0 losses to Osasuna and Real Betis.

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Sheffield United - 8:30a on USA Network

Auston Trusty started on the bench last weekend for Sheffield United, but would come in 30 minutes into the game with his team already down a man and two goals after defender Mason Holgate was sent off just thirteen minutes into the game. Sheffield conceded twice before replacing the lost defensive player. Sheffield played level for the next 45 minutes but conceded three times in the last 15, including an own goal, to keep up their horrendous pace that has them on track to allow an historic number of goals. With Holgate’s red card suspension, it seems likely that Trusty will get another opportunity this weekend as Sheffield take on Wolves, who are coming off a 2-1 win over Tottenham.

Eintracht Frankfurt v Wolfsburg - 9:30a on ESPN+

Kevin Paredes looks like he has secured a regular role with Wolfsburg as he started in the midfield again last weekend in the team’s 1-1 draw with Borussia Dortmund. However, Wolfsburg have gone winless in their past seven matches and have fallen to 12th place in the Bundesliga standings heading into their matchup with Eintracht Frankfurt, who are in 6th place.

Borussia Dortmund v Hoffenheim - 11:30a on ESPN+

John Brooks has been in and out of the Hoffenheim lineup recently and was an unused substitute last weekend after missing the prior match due to yellow card suspension. Hoffenheim lost the match 1-0 to Union Berlin and are winless in their last eight matches. They are now facing a Dortmund side that has been inconsistent this season and unable to take advantage of Bayern Munich’s down year as they currently sit in fourth place a full 17 points back of league leading Bayer Leverkusen.

AC Milan v Atalanta - 2:45p on Paramount+

Christian Pulisic did not start last weekend, but came on at the half with AC Milan already down 2-0 and attempted to will his side to a win. He picked up an assist on their first goal and scored a very nice goal of his own to draw things level, only to see the Milan defense give up two more goals at the end of the second half to fall 4-2. With the loss, Milan fell 11 points back of league leading Inter. Midweek, AC Milan closed out Stade Rennais 5-3 on aggregate, though they lost the second leg of the Europa League match 3-2. Pulisc started and went 61 minutes in the match. Their opponent this weekend is Atalanta, who are one position behind AC Milan in the Serie A table though trailing by seven points. Atalanta have won six straight matches across all competitions, including a 2-1 win over AC Milan in the Coppa Italia six weeks ago.

Free on Apple TV Offerings

FC Cincinnati v Toronto FC - 2:30p

