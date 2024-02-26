USMNT midweek viewing guide: Playing the best in the world

Midweek USMNT action is here. Let’s get into it!
Monday
- Coventry vs Maidstone United, 2:45p on ESPN+ (free trial): Haji Wright and Coventry meet Maidstone United in the FA Cup round of 16. Maidstone are on a Cinderella run, as the sixth-division side already knocked Ipswich Town (3rd in the Championship) out of the FA Cup.
Also in action:
- Jong PSV vs Dordrecht, 2p: Korede Osundina and Dordrecht continue their push for promotion playoffs, meeting PSV’s reserves, who are not far from relegation places.
- Mirándes vs Huesca, 2:30p: Jonathan Gómez and Mirándes, who are 4 points above relegation from La Liga 2, meet 19th-place Huesca, who are in the first relegation position.
Tuesday
- Hajduk Split vs Varazdin, 12p: Rokas Pukštas and Split are in Croatia’s FA Cup quarterfinal.
- Orlando City vs Cavalry FC, 6p on FS2, Fubo TV (free trial), Sling, ViX: Duncan McGuire and Orlando hold a 3-0 lead over Canadian club Cavalry from the away leg in Concacaf Champions Cup.
- Philadelphia Union vs Saprissa, 8:15p on FS2, TUDN, Fubo TV, Sling: Jack McGlynn, Quinn Sullivan, and the Union lead Saprissa 3-2 after the away leg in Concacaf Champions Cup.
Also in action:
- Bournemouth vs Leicester, 2:30p on ESPN+: Tyler Adams has been injured for months; he and Bournemouth meet Leicester in the FA Cup round of 16.
- Lecco vs Como, 2:30p: Niko Gioacchini and 5th-place Como visit dead-last Lecco, 20th in Serie B.
- Palermo vs Ternana, 2:30p: Kristoffer Lund and 4th-place Palermo host 18th-place Ternana.
- Houston Dynamo vs St. Louis City, 10:30p on FS2, Fubo TV, Sling, ViX: Aziel Jackson and St. Louis hold a 2-1 lead over the Dynamo in Concacaf Champions Cup as they return to Houston for the second leg.
Wednesday
- Venezia vs Cittadella, 2:30p: Tanner Tessmann, Gianluca Busio, and 2nd-place Venezia host Cittadella (7th in Serie B).
- Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United, 2:45p on ESPN+: Gio Reyna, Matt Turner, and Forest host United in the FA Cup round of 16.
- FC Cincinnati vs Cavalier SC, 7p: Miles Robinson, Lucho Acosta, Matt Miazga, Roman Celentano, and FC Cincy beat Jamaican club Cavalier SC 2-0 on the road. It looks like smooth sailing as they finish out this Concacaf Champions Cup.
Also in action:
- Celtic vs Dundee FC, 2:45p: Cameron Carter-Vickers and Celtic are 2 points back of Rangers in the Scottish Premiership. They host 6th-place Dundee FC.
- Nashville SC vs Moca FC, 9:15p on FS2, Fubo, Sling: Walker Zimmerman, Shaq Moore, Tyler Boyd, and Nashville beat Dominican club Moca 3-0 on the road. Now they return home for the Concacaf Champions Cup second leg.
- Tijuana vs Monterrey, 10p on ViX: Brandon Vázquez and Rayados (third in Liga MX) visit Xolos who are 16th of 18.
Thursday
- New England Revolution vs Independiente de la Chorrera, 8:15p on FS2, Fubo, Sling: DeJuan Jones, Noel Buck, Esmir Bajraktarevic, and the Revs beat Panamanian club CA Independiente 1-0 on the road. They return home for the second leg of Concacaf Champions Cup.
Also in action:
- Huracán vs Rosario Central, 7:15p on Paramount+ (free trial using code GOAT), Fubo, Fanatiz, AFA Play: Alan Soñora and Huracán (11th of 14 in Argentina) host 7th-place Rosario Central.
Friday
- Lazio vs AC Milan, 2:45p on Paramount+: Christian Pulisic, Yunus Musah, and Milan are third in Serie A, visiting 7th-place Lazio.
- Monaco vs PSG, 3p on beIN Sports USA, beIN SPORTS en Español, Fubo, Sling, Fanatiz (free trial): Folarin Balogun scored in his last 2 games against PSG - a fantastic solo 95th-minute equalizer in January 2023, and a 76th-minute consolation goal in November.
Also in action:
- Volendam vs NEC Nijmegen, 2p: Zach Booth and last-place Volendam host NEC, who are 7th in the Eredivisie.
- ADO Den Haag vs Jong Ajax, 2p: Justin Che and third-place Den Haag host Ajax’s reserves (15th) in the Eerste Divisie.
- Westerlo vs Charleroi, 2:45p: Bryan Reynolds, Griffin Yow, and 10th-place Westerlo visit Charleroi, who are 13th (relegation playoff zone) in Belgium’s top tier.
- Celta Vigo vs Almería, 3p on ESPN Deportes, ESPN+, Fubo: Luca de la Torre and 17th-place Celta must get 3 points as they host last-place Almería in La Liga.
- West Brom vs Coventry, 3p on ESPN+: Haji Wright and 9th-place Coventry visit 5th-place West Brom in the Championship, who are missing Daryl Dike due to injury.
That’s it! Did I miss anything that matters? Let me know in the comments below. Let’s see who impresses this week!
