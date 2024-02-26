 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

USMNT midweek viewing guide: Playing the best in the world

Folarin Balogun looks to repeat his strong showings against PSG; Reyna and Turner look for minutes in the FA Cup; Pulisic and Musah visit Lazio.

By Justin Moran
Paris Saint-Germain v AS Monaco - Ligue 1 Uber Eats

Midweek USMNT action is here. Let’s get into it!

Monday

  • Coventry vs Maidstone United, 2:45p on ESPN+ (free trial): Haji Wright and Coventry meet Maidstone United in the FA Cup round of 16. Maidstone are on a Cinderella run, as the sixth-division side already knocked Ipswich Town (3rd in the Championship) out of the FA Cup.

Also in action:

  • Jong PSV vs Dordrecht, 2p: Korede Osundina and Dordrecht continue their push for promotion playoffs, meeting PSV’s reserves, who are not far from relegation places.
  • Mirándes vs Huesca, 2:30p: Jonathan Gómez and Mirándes, who are 4 points above relegation from La Liga 2, meet 19th-place Huesca, who are in the first relegation position.

Tuesday

  • Hajduk Split vs Varazdin, 12p: Rokas Pukštas and Split are in Croatia’s FA Cup quarterfinal.
  • Orlando City vs Cavalry FC, 6p on FS2, Fubo TV (free trial), Sling, ViX: Duncan McGuire and Orlando hold a 3-0 lead over Canadian club Cavalry from the away leg in Concacaf Champions Cup.
  • Philadelphia Union vs Saprissa, 8:15p on FS2, TUDN, Fubo TV, Sling: Jack McGlynn, Quinn Sullivan, and the Union lead Saprissa 3-2 after the away leg in Concacaf Champions Cup.

Also in action:

  • Bournemouth vs Leicester, 2:30p on ESPN+: Tyler Adams has been injured for months; he and Bournemouth meet Leicester in the FA Cup round of 16.
  • Lecco vs Como, 2:30p: Niko Gioacchini and 5th-place Como visit dead-last Lecco, 20th in Serie B.
  • Palermo vs Ternana, 2:30p: Kristoffer Lund and 4th-place Palermo host 18th-place Ternana.
  • Houston Dynamo vs St. Louis City, 10:30p on FS2, Fubo TV, Sling, ViX: Aziel Jackson and St. Louis hold a 2-1 lead over the Dynamo in Concacaf Champions Cup as they return to Houston for the second leg.

Wednesday

  • Venezia vs Cittadella, 2:30p: Tanner Tessmann, Gianluca Busio, and 2nd-place Venezia host Cittadella (7th in Serie B).
  • Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United, 2:45p on ESPN+: Gio Reyna, Matt Turner, and Forest host United in the FA Cup round of 16.
  • FC Cincinnati vs Cavalier SC, 7p: Miles Robinson, Lucho Acosta, Matt Miazga, Roman Celentano, and FC Cincy beat Jamaican club Cavalier SC 2-0 on the road. It looks like smooth sailing as they finish out this Concacaf Champions Cup.

Also in action:

  • Celtic vs Dundee FC, 2:45p: Cameron Carter-Vickers and Celtic are 2 points back of Rangers in the Scottish Premiership. They host 6th-place Dundee FC.
  • Nashville SC vs Moca FC, 9:15p on FS2, Fubo, Sling: Walker Zimmerman, Shaq Moore, Tyler Boyd, and Nashville beat Dominican club Moca 3-0 on the road. Now they return home for the Concacaf Champions Cup second leg.
  • Tijuana vs Monterrey, 10p on ViX: Brandon Vázquez and Rayados (third in Liga MX) visit Xolos who are 16th of 18.

Thursday

  • New England Revolution vs Independiente de la Chorrera, 8:15p on FS2, Fubo, Sling: DeJuan Jones, Noel Buck, Esmir Bajraktarevic, and the Revs beat Panamanian club CA Independiente 1-0 on the road. They return home for the second leg of Concacaf Champions Cup.

Also in action:

  • Huracán vs Rosario Central, 7:15p on Paramount+ (free trial using code GOAT), Fubo, Fanatiz, AFA Play: Alan Soñora and Huracán (11th of 14 in Argentina) host 7th-place Rosario Central.

Friday

Also in action:

  • Volendam vs NEC Nijmegen, 2p: Zach Booth and last-place Volendam host NEC, who are 7th in the Eredivisie.
  • ADO Den Haag vs Jong Ajax, 2p: Justin Che and third-place Den Haag host Ajax’s reserves (15th) in the Eerste Divisie.
  • Westerlo vs Charleroi, 2:45p: Bryan Reynolds, Griffin Yow, and 10th-place Westerlo visit Charleroi, who are 13th (relegation playoff zone) in Belgium’s top tier.
  • Celta Vigo vs Almería, 3p on ESPN Deportes, ESPN+, Fubo: Luca de la Torre and 17th-place Celta must get 3 points as they host last-place Almería in La Liga.
  • West Brom vs Coventry, 3p on ESPN+: Haji Wright and 9th-place Coventry visit 5th-place West Brom in the Championship, who are missing Daryl Dike due to injury.

That’s it! Did I miss anything that matters? Let me know in the comments below. Let’s see who impresses this week!

