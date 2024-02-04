USMNT midweek viewing guide: Popping up in new surroundings

Midweek USMNT action is here. Let’s get into it!
Monday
- GAIS vs SønderjyskE, 8am: José Gallegos and SønderjyskE play a friendly against Swedish club Göteborgs Atlet- och Idrottssällskap.
Tuesday
- Coventry vs Sheffield Wednesday, 2:45p: Haji Wright and Coventry host Sheffield Wednesday in the FA Cup.
- Comunicaciones vs Monterrey, 8p on FS2, TUDN, Fubo, Sling, ViX: Brandon Vázquez gets a taste of Concacaf Champions Cup from the Liga MX side as Monterrey goes on the road in Quetzaltenango, Guatemala (known as “Xelaju” or “Xela”).
- Real Estelí vs América, 10p on FS2, TUDN, Fubo, Sling: Alejandro Zendejas and América also travel for a Concacaf Champions Cup game, heading to Nicaragua.
Also in action:
- NEC Nijmegen vs ADO Den Haag, 2p: Justin Che and Den Haag go on the road in a KNVB Cup quarterfinal.
- Real Salt Lake vs Fredrikstad, 2p: Diego Luna and RSL take on Norwegian club Fredrikstad in The Atlantic Cup (being played in Portugal).
- Rangers vs Aberdeen, 3p on Paramount+: Dante Polvara and Aberdeen visit Rangers in Scottish Premiership action.
Wednesday
- Mainz vs Union Berlin, 12:30p on ESPN+: Brenden Aaronson and Union visit Mainz in the Bundesliga.
- Nottingham Forest vs Bristol City, 2;45p: Gio Reyna, Matt Turner, and Forest meet Bristol in the FA Cup.
- Saarbrücken vs Mönchengladbach, 2:45p on ESPN+: Jordan Pefok, Joe Scally, and Gladbach visit Saarbrücken in a DFB Pokal quarterfinal.
- Forge FC vs Chivas, 8p on ViX: Cade Cowell and Chivas visit Canadian club Forge in the Concacaf Champions Cup.
Also in action:
- Vissel Kobe vs Inter Miami, 6a on MLS Season Pass: Drake Callender, Julian Gressel, Noah Allen, DeAndre Yedlin, and Inter Miami will look to turn things around after their high-profile poor start to preseason so far. Ben Cremaschi is out after having surgery for a sports hernia.
- Cambuur vs Vitesse, 12:45p on beIN Sports Connect, Fubo, Sling, Fanatiz: Two players who were just loaned out face off in a KNVB Cup quarterfinal in the Netherlands. Agustín Anello just joined Cambuur on loan from Sparta Rotterdam, and Eintracht Frankfurt just loaned Paxten Aaronson to Vitesse.
- Strasbourg vs Le Havre, 2:30p: Emmanuel Sabbi and Le Havre visit Strasbourg in the Coupe de France round of 16.
- Hibernian vs Celtic, 3p on Paramount+: Cameron Carter-Vickers and Celtic visit Hibs in the Scottish Premiership.
- Vancouver Whitecaps vs Tigres, 10p on ViX: Brian White and the ‘Caps host Tigres in Concacaf Champions Cup.
Thursday
- Rouen vs Monaco, 2:45p on FOX Deportes, FOX Soccer Plus, beIN Sports Connect, Fubo (free trial), Sling, Fanatiz: Folarin Balogun and Monaco visit third-division Rouen in the Coupe de France round of 16.
Also in action:
- Odds BK vs FC Dallas, 7:30a: Jesús Ferreira, Bernard Kamungo, Nkosi Tafari, and FC Dallas visit Norwegian club Odd for a preseason friendly in Marbella, Spain.
- Malmö vs FC Dallas, 11a: Jesús Ferreira, Bernard Kamungo, Nkosi Tafari, and FC Dallas play a second preseason friendly, also in Marbella.
- Vizela vs Benfica, 3:45p on Fubo: Alex Méndez and Vizela host powerhouse Benfica in a Taça de Portugal quarterfinal.
- Huracán vs Independiente, 6p on Paramount+, Fanatiz, AFA Play: Alan Soñora and Huracán host Soñora’s old club Independiente in the Copa de la Liga Profesional.
Friday
- Cádiz vs Real Betis, 3p on ESPN Deportes, ESPN+ (free trial), Fubo: Johnny Cardoso and Betis visit Cádiz in La Liga.
Also in action:
- Odense BK vs Seattle Sounders, 7a: Obed Vargas, Josh Atencio, Reed-Baker-Whiting, and the Sounders play OB (Emmanuel Sabbi’s old club) in a friendly in Marbella, Spain.
- Real Salt Lake vs KÍ, 8a: Diego Luna and RSL meet Faroe Islands club Klaksvik at the Atlantic Cup in Portugal.
- Wehen Wiesbaden vs Nürnberg, 12:30p: Nathaniel “Nene” Brown and Nürnberg play Wiesbaden in the 2. Bundesliga.
- Roda JC vs Dordrecht, 2p: Korede Osundina and Dordrecht visit Roda in the Eerste Divisie.
- Como vs Brescia, 2:30p: New arrival Niko Gioacchini and Como host Brescia in Serie B.
- St. Truiden vs Kortrijk, 2:45p: Kahveh Zahiroleslam and St. Truiden host Kortrijk in Belgium’s top tier.
That’s it! Did I miss anything that matters? Let me know in the comments below. Let’s see who impresses this week!
