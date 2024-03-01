USMNT weekend viewing guide: Marching on

It’s a busy start to the month of March in USMNT club action, with three games already on Friday afternoon. There’s a full slate on Saturday as well and a handful of matches on Sunday. Let’s get right to the Friday matches:

Friday

Lazio v AC Milan - 2:45p on Paramount+

Christian Pulisic started yet again and Yunus Musah came off the bench as AC Milan played Atalanta to a draw, they now face 8th place Lazio, who are coming off a 2-0 loss to Fiorentina.

Monaco v PSG - 3p on beIN Sports

Folarin Balogun had an eventful match last Sunday as he scored a goal and failed to convert a penalty in Monaco’s 3-2 win over Lens. The goal was Balogun’s first in three months, his last goal coming in late November in Monaco’s 5-2 loss to this weekend’s opponent, PSG. PSG are once again running away with the league title, holding an 11 point advantage in the standings.

Celta Vigo v Almeria - 3p on ESPN Deportes and ESPN+

Luca de la Torre picked up an assist last Sunday, but Celta Vigo failed to take the opportunity to distance themselves from relegation side Cadiz as they settled for a 2-2 draw. Celta Vigo play a second straight relegation team this weekend as they take on an Almeria side still looking for their first win on the season.

Saturday

Union Berlin v Borussia Dortmund - 9:30a on ESPN+

Brenden Aaronson parlayed his goal two weeks ago into his first start in six weeks last weekend as Union Berlin drew with Heidenheim 2-2. Berlin will take on a Dortmund side that fell to Hoffenheim last weekend and are now just one point ahead of RB Leipzig for the final Champions League qualifying position.

Mainz v Borussia Mönchengladbach - 9:30a on ESPN+

Jordan Pefok scored last weekend in Borussia Mönchengladbach’s 5-2 drubbing of Bochum. The goal was Pefok’s fifth on the season, his third since returning from injury in January. Joe Scally also started last weekend’s match and went the full 90 minutes at left back. This Saturday, ‘Gladbach face relegation-threatened Mainz who are ten points from safety.

Heidenheim v Eintracht Frankfurt - 9:30a on ESPN+

Lennard Maloney started for Heidenheim last weekend in his team’s 2-2 draw with Union Berlin, while Timothy Chandler picked up his first minute of the Bundesliga season which was enough to pick up the assist as Frankfurt snatched a late draw with Wolfsburg.

Fulham v Brighton & Hove Albion - 10a on Peacock

Antonee Robinson started yet again but Tim Ream was an unused substitute last weekend in Fulham’s 2-1 win over Manchester United. They face 7th place Brighton this weekend, the team is coming off a midweek loss to Wolverhampton in the FA Cup and a 1-1 draw with Everton last weekend.

Nottingham Forest v Liverpool - 10a on Peacock

Matt Turner was in goal on Wednesday in FA Cup action but Forest fell to Manchester United 1-0 when they gave up a late goal off a set piece. Turner will likely be back to the bench this weekend as Selz seems to be the preferred keeper at this time for league matches though he did give up four goals last weekend to Aston Villa. Gio Reyna was a late sub in the match and has seen just 39 minutes of action in five matches since joining Forest. Forest have the unenviable task of going up against a Liverpool side looking to maintain their one point advantage for the league title.

Tottenham Hotspur v Crystal Palace - 10a on Peacock

Chris Richards picked up his first goal for Crystal Palace as the team defeated Burnley 3-0 to move into 13th place. Palace now face Tottenham who are currently in fifth place, five points back of Aston Villa for Champions League qualification though with a game in hand.

Wolfsburg v Stuttgart - 12:30p on ESPN+

Kevin Paredes has five straight starts for Wolfsburg, the last three coming in the midfield. However, Wolfsburg have settled for draws in six of their last seven, a streak broken only by their 1-0 loss to Union Berlin three weeks ago. This weekend Wolfsburg face a Stuttgart side that are in third place and six points ahead of fourth place Borussia Dortmund though they are coming off a draw with relegation threatened Koln.

Inter Miami v Orlando City SC - 4:30p on Fox

Inter Miami needed a late goal from Lionel Messi to salvage a 1-1 draw with ten man LA Galaxy last weekend while Orlando City settled for a scoreless draw with Montreal. Duncan McGuire did start the match for OCSC, returning to the starting lineup after his debacle of a transfer which Blackburn managed to botch in epic fashion.

MLS Free on Apple TV matches:

FC Dallas take on Montreal at 8:30p

Sporting Kansas City and the Philadelphia Union kick off at 8:30p

The Colorado Rapids look to bounce back from a 4-1 loss to Portland when they take on Nashville SC at 9:30p

Sunday

PSV Eindhoven v Feyenoord - 8:30a on ESPN+

PSV embarrassed PEC Zwolle last weekend 7-1 as Sergino Dest picked up an assist on the opening goal and Malik Tillman assisted Ricardo Pepi on the last goal. Things should be a fair bit tougher for PSV this weekend as they take on second place Feynoord. PSV won their first matchup this season 2-1.

Atletico Madrid v Real Betis - 10:15a on ESPN+

Johnny Cardoso has made himself right at home as he had another man of the match level performance last weekend, including scoring his first goal for Real Betis, in a 3-2 win over Athletic Club. Betis are now in 6th place, though a full ten points back of this weekend’s opponent, 4th place Atletico Madrid.

Hoffenheim v Werder Bremen - 11:30a on ESPN+

John Brooks started again last weekend for Hoffenheim as they defeated Borussia Dortmund 3-2. Brooks picked up a late yellow in the match, the third straight match he’s played where he has received a yellow in the 89th minute or later. Hoffenheim are currently in 7th place, tied on points at 30 with this weekends opponent Werder Bremen.

Napoli v Juventus - 2:45p on Paramount+

Weston McKennie notched two more assists last weekend in Juventus’ 3-2 win over Frosinone but had to leave the match late and is expected to miss several weeks due to a separated shoulder, a recurrence of an injury that has previously sidelined McKennie for short stints. Tim Weah came on as a sub and played the final 28 minutes of the match. This weekend Juventus take on a Napoli side that are in ninth place but just eight points out of Champions League qualification.

As always, hit the comments section below and let us know what you’re watching this weekend.