USMNT weekend viewing guide: Roster reflections

Of the 23 call-ups on the USMNT roster for the Nations League Finals next week, most are ready to take on the weekend with their clubs. There are a few exceptions - Kristopher Lund in Serie B, and Chris Richards and Tyler Adams with a weekend off - but it’s a busy weekend with a great representation of matches to watch the bulk of this month’s roster in action before they head for the international break. We’ll start with Saturday morning’s action:

Saturday

Union Berlin v Werder Bremen - 10:30a on ESPN+

It’s been a rough season for Brendan Aaronson, who saw 20 minutes off the bench last weekend as Union Berlin fell to Stuttgart. Aaronson has received just five starts and a little over 600 minutes for an underperforming Union Berlin side, and he’s now been left off the upcoming March roster as well. Aaronson has work to do yet this season and there will be decisions to make in June when Aaronson is scheduled to return to Leeds after the end of his loan.

Wolfsburg v Augsburg - 10:30a on ESPN+

Kevin Paredes was also left off the March 23-man roster, but was included in the strong U-23 roster that was brought in for Olympics preparation. Paredes got his 7th straight start for Wolfsburg last weekend in their 2-0 loss to league-leading Leverkusen.

Heidenheim v Borussia Mönchengladbach - 10:30a on ESPN+

Lennard Maloney remains out, but Jordan Pefok has five goals and three assists for Union Berlin in the Bundesliga this season, including three goals since the January restart. However, Pefok was left off the upcoming March roster and will need to continue to impress in Germany if he’s to break through before Copa America. Joe Scally was included in the USMNT roster for March and seems likely to get a start against Jamaica with Sergiño Dest serving a suspension.

Luton Town v Nottingham Forest - 11a on USA Network

Matt Turner and Gio Reyna are both struggling to find time at relegation-threatened Nottingham Forest, but both have also been called into the March camp and it seems likely they will play a significant role with the national team. Forest face a relegation scrap with Luton Town this weekend, a team they are ahead of by just three points in the race for safety.

Fulham FC v Tottenham Hotspur - 1:30p on USA Network

Tim Ream has been on the bench for Fulham’s past three matches, but Antonee Robinson continues to start and play nearly every minute for his side. The team fell 2-1 to Wolverhampton last weekend and now sit in 12th place. Both players were called in for the upcoming camp.

Hoffenheim v Stuttgart - 1:30p on ESPN+

John Brooks picked up a goal in the sixth minute last weekend to give his team the early lead but then was shown straight red 16 minutes later and had to watch from the showers as Hoffenheim fell to Eintracht Frankfurt 3-1. Brooks will now serve a suspension for the next three weeks.

Seattle Sounders v Colorado Rapids - 3:30p on Fox

There will be a heavy mix of former USMNT players on the field in Seattle on Saturday afternoon as Jordan Morris and Cristian Roldan face Zach Steffen, Sam Vines, and Djordje Mihailovic. Colorado are coming off a 2-1 win over Real Salt Lake, while Seattle’s game last weekend against Philadelphia was postponed due to weather.

Free MLS on Apple TV:

All MLS matches are free on Apple TV this weekend, catch your local flavor or your favorite USMNT fringe players.

Sunday

Juventus v Genoa - 7:30a on CBSSN and Paramount+

Weston McKennie picked up two more assists last weekend in Juventus’s 2-2 draw with Atalanta, which gives him four assists in his last two matches played for his club team. McKennie has nine assists in all competitions for Juve, though he is still looking for his first goal scored on the season. Tim Weah came off the bench yet again and saw just seven minutes. Both players have been called up for the Nations League matches and will play significant roles for the national team in March and moving into the Copa America this summer.

Sevilla v Celta Vigo - 9a on ESPN Deportes and ESPN+

Luca de la Torre started and went the full 90 in Celta Vigo’s 4-0 loss to Real Madrid last weekend. Celta had kept it to a one goal game for most of the match until the 79th minute when they gave up a first own goal, followed by a second own goal in the 88th and the icing on the cake in the 4th minute of stoppage time. The last goal was mercifully scored by Real Madrid. So, what we’re saying is that Celta Vigo players actually scored as many goals as Real Madrid’s team!

Monaco v Lorient - 10a on beIN Sports

Folarin Balogun started and played the full match last weekend as Monaco defeated Strasbourg 1-0. Monaco are undefeated in their past three and sit in third place. Their opponent this weekend is 15th place Lorient, who are tied with Nantes for the relegation playoff position.

Hellas Verona v AC Milan - 10a on Paramount+

Christian Pulisic scored the winning goal against Empoli last weekend and picked up another goal and an assist against Slavia Prague midweek in Europa League as Milan cruised to a 7-3 aggregate victory to advance to the quarterfinals. Pulisic now has 11 goals and 8 assists across all competitions for his club team this season. Yunus Musah hasn’t started a league match for Milan since early December, but did play the full 90 against Slavia Prague on Thursday. Milan are now in second place and facing a Hellas Verona side that is in 14th place but only two points ahead of 18th place Frosinone for relegation in a very crowded bottom third of the Serie A table which has seven teams within three points of relegation.

Borussia Dortmund v Eintracht Frankfurt - 12:30p on ESPN+

Timothy Chandler saw four minutes off the bench last weekend in Eintracht Frankfurt’s 3-1 win over ten man Hoffenheim. It was Chandler’s second appearance in three matches as well as his second appearance of the season. Frankfurt are seven points behind this weekend’s opponent, Borussia Dortmund, for fourth place and the final Champions League position.

Rayo Vallecano v Real Betis - 1:30p on ESPN Deportes and ESPN+

Johnny Cardoso came off the bench last weekend, his first substitute appearance since joining the starting lineup in January, as Real Betis fell to Villarreal 3-2. Betis are now in seventh place and face 16th place Rayo Vallecano, who are looking for their first La Liga win since January 2nd.

PSV Eindhoven v Twente - 3p on ESPN+

The PSV trio of Sergiño Dest, Malik Tillman, and Ricardo Pepi have all been called into the March Nations League camp, but first they will look to continue their undefeated Eredivisie campaign as they take on third place Twente, who have won three straight matches. PSV are coming in off a loss and exit from the Champions League Round of 16 and will now focus their full attention on closing out the Eredivisie title.

Atlanta United v Orlando City - 7p on FS1

Neither Atlanta nor Orlando City had a player selected for the Nations League roster, but each had a player selected for the 22-player U-23 roster as Caleb Wiley from Atlanta and Duncan McGuire of Orlando City will both look to cement an opportunity to represent the United States in Paris this Summer.

