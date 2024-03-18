2024 US Soccer jerseys officially released

The United States will have a new look beginning this week. Today, U.S. Soccer and Nike revealed the 2024 home and away jerseys for U.S. Soccer teams. The USMNT, USWNT, youth and extended national teams will all wear the jerseys, beginning this Thursday when the USMNT takes the field against Jamaica in the Concacaf Nations League semifinals.

Introducing...



The and kits for 2024



Full Details » https://t.co/SHTUKiDRiN pic.twitter.com/RRtw0GD48F — U.S. Soccer (@ussoccer) March 18, 2024

The 2024 jerseys have names this time around, with the home jersey being dubbed the American Classic kit and the away named the American Icon kit. The American Classic home jerseys is predominantly white, with red, white, and blue trim resembling a flag design on the collar and sleeve cuffs. The jersey is paired with navy shorts and white socks.

The American Icon away jersey is predominantly blue, with a pattern at the bottom that takes inspiration from the 2014 away jersey, more affectionately known as the Bomb Pop jersey. The jerseys will be paired with red shorts and red socks.

The teams will also have a prematch top that utilizes a Nike template currently seen on the 2024 prematch tops for the NWSL. A wavy pattern of red and blue create a cool look, with the Volkswagen sponsor on the front of the prematch tops.

Both jerseys utilize the “One Nation, One Team” messaging on the inside back neck. For the first team, each of the 27 national teams under U.S. Soccer’s umbrella will wear the same jersey. For the first time, U.S. Soccer included Extended National Team players in the reveal of their jerseys.

The jerseys will be available for purchase on Thursday, the same day they will be debuted in the Concacaf Nations League semifinals by the USMNT.

Grid View Nike







































































Hit the comments to discuss the full release of the 2024 U.S. Soccer jerseys.