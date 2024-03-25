USMNT midweek viewing guide: Back to the grind

Midweek USMNT action is here. Let’s get into it!

Tuesday

No actual USMNT action taking place Tuesday, but there are a few international games of note:

Germany vs Netherlands, 3:45p on FS2, FuboTV ( free trial ), Sling TV, ViX: Germany and the Netherlands could be a fun matchup to watch.

Argentina vs Costa Rica, 10;45p on FOX Deportes, CBS Sports Network, FuboTV, Fanatiz: Here's a chance to get a look at how Lionel Messi and Argentina look against Concacaf opposition.

Also in action:

Côte d’Ivoire vs Uruguay, 3:30p: The USMNT’s Copa America group stage opponents meet West African opponents Ivory Coast in a friendly.

Ukraine vs Iceland, 3:45p on FuboTV, ViX: Another UEFA Nations League final that doesn't have any USMNT connections, but could be enjoyable.

Friday

Huddersfield vs Coventry, 11a: Haji Wright and Coventry (8th) meet relegation-zone Huddersfield (22nd of 24 in the Championship).

Haji Wright and Coventry (8th) meet relegation-zone Huddersfield (22nd of 24 in the Championship). Norwich City vs Plymouth Argyle, 11a on ESPN+ ( free trial ): Josh Sargent and sixth-place Norwich look to maintain promotion playoff position against Plymouth (18th).

Josh Sargent and sixth-place Norwich look to maintain promotion playoff position against Plymouth (18th). América vs San Luis, 10p: Alejandro Zendejas and América are second in the Liga MX Clausura with 12 games played; San Luis are 13th of 18.

Also in action:

QPR vs Birmingham, 11a: It's a battle to stay above the relegation zone as Reggie Cannon and 20th-place QPR host 21st-place Birmingham in the Championship.

Den Bosch vs Dordrecht, 3p: Gedion Zelalema and 19th-place Den Bosch welcome Korede Osundina and 5th-place Dordrecht into town for this Eerste Divisie matchup.

Gent vs Standard Liège, 3:45p: The Belgian club season has reached the point where they separate into three groups. Marlon Fossey and Gent are the top team in the second group, with a Conference League playoff spot on the line.

Huracán vs River Plate, 7:30p on Paramount+, Fanatiz: Alan Soñora and Huracán face a tough test in this Argentine league match against one of the best clubs in South America.

That’s it! Did I miss anything that matters? Let me know in the comments below. Let’s see who impresses this week!