USMNT midweek viewing guide: Back to the grind

Midweek USMNT action is here. Let’s get into it!
Tuesday
No actual USMNT action taking place Tuesday, but there are a few international games of note:
- England vs Belgium, 3:45p on ViX: No USMNT interests here, but England-Belgium is a scintillating matchup, even in a friendly.
- Germany vs Netherlands, 3:45p on FS2, FuboTV (free trial), Sling TV, ViX: Germany and the Netherlands could be a fun matchup to watch.
- Spain vs Brazil, 4:30p on ViX: Two legendary sides go head-to-head in this friendly.
- Argentina vs Costa Rica, 10;45p on FOX Deportes, CBS Sports Network, FuboTV, Fanatiz: Here’s a chance to get a look at how Lionel Messi and Argentina look against Concacaf opposition.
Also in action:
- Côte d’Ivoire vs Uruguay, 3:30p: The USMNT’s Copa America group stage opponents meet West African opponents Ivory Coast in a friendly.
- Wales vs Poland, 3:45p on FuboTV, ViX: Not USMNT-related, but this UEFA Nations League final could be a fun watch.
- Ukraine vs Iceland, 3:45p on FuboTV, ViX: Another UEFA Nations League final that doesn’t have any USMNT connections, but could be enjoyable.
Friday
- Huddersfield vs Coventry, 11a: Haji Wright and Coventry (8th) meet relegation-zone Huddersfield (22nd of 24 in the Championship).
- Norwich City vs Plymouth Argyle, 11a on ESPN+ (free trial): Josh Sargent and sixth-place Norwich look to maintain promotion playoff position against Plymouth (18th).
- América vs San Luis, 10p: Alejandro Zendejas and América are second in the Liga MX Clausura with 12 games played; San Luis are 13th of 18.
Also in action:
- Cardiff vs Sunderland, 11a: Ethan Horvath and 11th-place Cardiff meet Sunderland (12th) in the Championship.
- QPR vs Birmingham, 11a: It’s a battle to stay above the relegation zone as Reggie Cannon and 20th-place QPR host 21st-place Birmingham in the Championship.
- ADO Den Haag vs Groningen, 3p: Justin Che and Den Haag (4th in the Eerste Divisie) host 3rd-place Groningen, where Ricardo Pepi played last season.
- Den Bosch vs Dordrecht, 3p: Gedion Zelalema and 19th-place Den Bosch welcome Korede Osundina and 5th-place Dordrecht into town for this Eerste Divisie matchup.
- FC Eindhoven vs Cambuur, 3p: Agustín Anello and Cambuur (10th in the Eerste Divisie) visit 14th-place FC Eindhoven.
- Gent vs Standard Liège, 3:45p: The Belgian club season has reached the point where they separate into three groups. Marlon Fossey and Gent are the top team in the second group, with a Conference League playoff spot on the line.
- North Carolina FC vs Hartford Athletic, 7p on ESPN+: 20-year-old on-loan FC Dallas goalkeeper Antonio Carrera has started one of North Carolina FC’s first three matches to start the USL Championship season.
- Huracán vs River Plate, 7:30p on Paramount+, Fanatiz: Alan Soñora and Huracán face a tough test in this Argentine league match against one of the best clubs in South America.
That’s it! Did I miss anything that matters? Let me know in the comments below. Let’s see who impresses this week!
