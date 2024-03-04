USMNT midweek viewing guide: Things are heating up

Midweek USMNT action is here. Let’s get into it!

Monday

Sheffield United vs Arsenal, 3p on USA, Universo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, FuboTV, Sling: Auston Trusty and last-place Sheffield host Trusty’s former club, Arsenal, who are third, 5 points off Liverpool at the top of the Premier League.

Also in action:

Instituto AC vs Huracán, 7p on Paramount+ (free trial w/ code GOAT), FuboTV, Fanatiz (free trial): Alan Soñora and 10th-place Huracán visit Instituto, who are 5th in Argentina’s top tier.

Tuesday

Coventry vs Rotherham, 2:45p: Haji Wright and 9th-place Coventry host dead-last Rotherham, 24th in the Championship.

Also in action:

Orlando City vs Tigres, 9p on FS2, FuboTV, Sling: Duncan McGuire and Orlando face Liga MX power Tigres in Concacaf Champions Cup.

Wednesday

Middlesbrough vs Norwich, 2:45p: Josh Sargent and 7th-place Norwich visit Middlesbrough, who are 14th in the Championship.

Chivas vs América, 10p on FS2, FuboTV, Sling: A rare Liga MX showdown with USMNT players on both sides, as Cade Cowell and Chivas host Alejandro Zendejas and América in Concacaf Champions Cup. With 10 games played in the Liga MX season, América are 4th and Chivas 9th.

Also in action:

Cardiff vs Huddersfield, 2:45p: Ethan Horvath and Cardiff (11th) host Huddersfield (21st) in the Championship.

Thursday

AC Milan vs Slavia Prague, 3p on Paramount+, CBS Sports Network, TUDN USA, FuboTV ( free trial ), ViX: Christian Pulisic, Yunus Musah, and Milan host Slavia Prague in the Europa League round of 16.

FC Cincinnati vs Monterrey, 7p: Brandon Vázquez and Rayados travel to Cincinnati to play in Concacaf Champions Cup, where Vázquez scored 43 goals over the past four seasons. His homecoming will pit him against Miles Robinson, Lucho Acosta, Matt Miazga, and Roman Celentano.

Brandon Vázquez and Rayados travel to Cincinnati to play in Concacaf Champions Cup, where Vázquez scored 43 goals over the past four seasons. His homecoming will pit him against Miles Robinson, Lucho Acosta, Matt Miazga, and Roman Celentano. Nashville SC vs Inter Miami, 9p on TUDN USA, FuboTV: Walker Zimmerman, Shaq Moore, Tyler Boyd, and Nashville will look to contain Lionel Messi and American sidekicks Drake Callender, Julian Gressel, Noah Allen, and DeAndre Yedlin as Inter Miami come into town for Concacaf Champions Cup.

Friday

Go Ahead Eagles vs PSV, 2p on ESPN+ (free trial): Sergiño Dest, Malik Tillman, Ricardo Pepi, and first-place PSV visit Go Ahead Eagles, who are 6th in the Eredivisie.

Also in action:

Braunschweig vs Hansa Rostock, 12:30p: It’s a 2. Bundesliga relegation battle as Johan Gómez and Braunschweig (16th of 18) host Hansa Rostock (17th).

Roda JC vs ADO Den Haag, 2p: Justin Che and 3rd-place Den Haag are looking for promotion to the Eredivisie, and they face challenger Roda JC, who are second, one point ahead of them.

VfB Stuttgart vs Union Berlin, 2:30p on ESPN+: Brenden Aaronson and 14th-place Union visit Stuttgart, who are third in the Bundesliga (4 points behind Bayern for second).

Brenden Aaronson and 14th-place Union visit Stuttgart, who are third in the Bundesliga (4 points behind Bayern for second). Mechelen vs Westerlo, 2:45p: Bryan Reynolds, Griffin Yow, and 11th-place Westerlo visit Mechelen, who are 8th in Belgium’s top tier.

That’s it! Did I miss anything that matters? Let me know in the comments below. Let’s see who impresses this week!