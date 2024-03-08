USMNT weekend viewing guide: Spring returns

There are rumors that Tyler Adams is close to returning, adding to the weekly slate of games to watch and the growing list of midfield options for the USMNT playing abroad. Weston McKennie is reportedly back as well after missing just one week. There are a number of matches on Sunday as well, so don’t get caught off guard by the time change in America. Daylight Saving begins a couple weeks ahead of Europe, modifying match times from what we are used to for the next couple of weeks. Check out those Sunday match times and in this week’s edition of the weekend viewing guide:

Friday

Go Ahead Eagles v PSV Eindhoven - 2p on ESPN+

Malik Tillman picked up his sixth goal of the season in last weekend’s 2-2 draw with Feyenoord as PSV continued their unbeaten run. Tillman, Sergiño Dest, Ricardo Pepi and the rest of the PSV squad play the sixth place Go Ahead Eagles who they defeated 3-0 in their first matchup of the season last September.

Stuttgart v Union Berlin - 2:30p on ESPN+

Brenden Aaronson was back to his substitute role last weekend in Union Berlin’s 2-0 loss to Borussia Dortmund. Berlin face a third place Stuttgart side that are closing in on Champions League qualification and their best finish since 2008-09.

Saturday

Borussia Monchengladbach v Koln - 9:30a on ESPN+

Joe Scally was an unused substitute for Borussia Monchengladbach last weekend, the first time he failed to appear for the team this season, as the club settled for a draw with relegation candidate Mainz 1-1. Jordan Pefok started and played the full 90 minutes last weekend. Gladbach now face a Koln side that are just one point ahead of Mainz and are currently on pace to finish in the relegation playoff position.

Augsburg v Heidenheim - 9:30a on ESPN+

Lennard Maloney picked up an injury two weeks ago and is set to be out until late April. His Heidenheim teammates fell to Eintracht Frankfurt last weekend and now sit in eleventh place, eleven points clear of the relegation scrap, heading into their match against tenth place Augsburg.

Bournemouth v Sheffield United - 10a on Peacock

Tyler Adams is getting closer to a return for Bournemouth, he played in development squad match behind-closed-doors on Tuesday and reportedly could be available off the bench on Saturday as Bournemouth take on Auston Trusty and last placed Sheffield United. Trusty started last weekend at left back and was eventually shifted to left-centerback in a back five as Sheffield were crushed 6-0 by Arsenal. Sheffield are on pace to give up 101 goals on the season which would be a Premier League record, including seasons where teams played an additional four matches. The record for goals in a 38 match season is 89 goals conceded by Derby County in 2007-08.

Crystal Palace v Luton Town - 10a on USA Network

Chris Richards went the full 90 minutes at centerback again but Crystal Palace gave up three goals in the last 13 minutes of their match with Tottenham and lost 3-1. Palace are in fourteenth place, eight points ahead of this weekend’s opponent Luton Town who currently sit in the final relegation position.

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Fulham - 10a on Peacock

Tim Ream was on the bench last weekend, his second straight match without seeing any minutes as Antonee Robinson and Fulham defeated Brighton & Hove Albion 3-0. Fulham now face the Wolverhampton Wanderers looking for their third straight win against a top ten opponent.

Free MLS matches on Apple TV:

Toronto FC (Sean Johnson) v Charlotte FC - 2p

Columbus Crew (Aiden Morris) v Chicago Fire (Kellyn Acosta, Brian Gutierrez, Chris Brady) - 7:30p

Real Salt Lake (Diego Luna) v Colorado Rapids (Sam Vines, Zach Steffen, Djordje Mihailovic) - 9:30p

San Jose Earthquakes v Vancouver Whitecaps - 10:30p

Sunday

Brighton & Hove Albion v Nottingham Forest - 10a on Peacock

Matt Turner was an unused substitute last weekend and Gio Reyna was left out of the squad due to a minor injury as Nottingham Forest fell to Liverpool 1-0 last weekend. Reyna is expected to be available again this weekend against Brighton & Hove Albion though it doesn’t seem as though we should expect many minutes for Reyna or Turner at this time.

Strasbourg v Monaco - 10a on beIN Sports

Folarin Balogun started and went the full 90 last weekend as Monaco held Paris Saint-Germain to a scoreless draw. The draw left third-place Monaco thirteen points behind PSG in the Ligue 1 standings and one point ahead of Lille for Champions League qualification. Strasbourg are in twelfth place and looking for their first Ligue 1 victory since a late December 2-1 win over Lille.

AC Milan v Empoli - 10a on CBS Sports Network and Paramount+

Christian Pulisic seems to have suddenly found a knack for having opponents dismissed, being on the end of three red card fouls over the past week. Pulisic and Milan defeated 9-man Lazio 1-0 last weekend and 10-man Slavia Prague on Thursday in Europa League play with Pulisic add a goal to his tally as well. Yunus Musah did not appear in either match over the past week and has seen his minutes dip recently with just two appearances lasting over twenty minutes in the past three months. This weekend Milan face an Empoli side that have crawled out of the relegation positions and are currently in 14th place though still just two points separate the six teams in 13th through 18th place and the final relegation position.

Eintracht Frankfurt v Hoffenheim - 12:30p on ESPN+

Timothy Chandler was back to the bench last week against Heidenheim despite his terrific assists per minute rate of one assist for every (only) minute he’s logged this season. John Brooks was in the lineup for Hoffenheim for the second straight week as the team captured their second straight win, they currently sit in seventh place, four points behind sixth place Eintracht Frankfurt.

Juventus v Atalanta - 1p on Paramount+

Weston McKennie is reportedly set to return to the lineup for Juventus after having missed just one match due to his separated shoulder injury. Tim Weah came off the bench again last weekend but without McKennie Juventus fell to Napoli 2-1 and are now a full 15 points behind Inter Milan who are running away with the league title. Juventus are facing an Atalanta side that are in sixth place and coming off back to back losses in league play.

Real Madrid v Celta Vigo - 1:30p on ESPN Deportes and ESPN+

Luca de la Torre and Celta Vigo picked up a crucial win over last place Almeria in their fight to avoid relegation but now must face a Real Madrid side that have opened up a seven point lead over Girona in the La Liga title race.

Bayer Leverkusen v Wolfsburg - 2:30p on ESPN+

Kevin Paredes started his sixth straight match for Wolfsburg and is closing in on 1,000 league minutes for the Bundesliga side. Unfortunately, his team fell to Stuttgart 2-3 and are still looking for their first win since December 16th and now must face a Bayer Leverkusen side that are leading the Bundesliga title race by ten points over Bayern Munich.

Real Betis v Villarreal - 4p on ESPN Deportes and ESPN+

Johnny Cardoso picked up another assist last weekend, his third goal contribution in seven matches, but Real Betis fell to Atletico Madrid 2-1 last weekend and remain in sixth place. Cardoso has started every match for Betis since breaking into the lineup after joining the club in late January and far from looking out of place, he has regularly looked like his sides best player. Betis’s opponent this weekend is Villarreal who are currently in twelfth place and have had quite the yo-yo week, defeating Granada 5-1 last weekend before falling in Europa League action 4-0 to Marseille on Thursday.

Hit the comments section below and let us know what you’re watching this weekend.