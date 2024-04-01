USMNT midweek viewing guide: Every matchup you can imagine

Midweek USMNT action is here. Let’s get into it!

Monday

Leicester vs Norwich, 7:30a: Josh Sargent played 90 minutes for Norwich in their 1-3 loss to Leicester this morning in Championship action.

Also in action:

Como vs Sudtirol, 9a: Niko Gioacchini was not in the starting lineup for Como as they host Sudtirol in Serie B this morning. Game is currently at halftime.

Tuesday

Excelsior vs PSV, 2p on ESPN+ ( free trial ): Sergiño Dest, Malik Tillman, Ricardo Pepi, and first-place PSV go on the road against Excelsior who are 16th in the Eredivisie.

Also in action:

Vitesse vs Sparta Rotterdam, 12:45p: Paxten Aaronson and 17th-place Vitesse host 9th-place Sparta Rotterdam in the Eredivisie.

Wednesday

Hajduk Split vs Dinamo Zagreb, 1p: Rokas Pukštas and Hajduk Split are in Croatia’s FA Cup semifinal.

Also in action:

Utrecht vs PEC Zwolle, 2p: Taylor Booth’s injury status may rule him out of Utrecht’s Eredivisie match against PEC Zwolle.

Thursday

Liverpool vs Sheffield United 2:30p on Peacock: Auston Trusty and 20th-place Sheffield United go to Anfield to meet first-place Liverpool.

Also in action:

Volendam vs Feyenoord, 12:45p on ESPN+: Zach Booth and dead-last 18th-place Volendam host Mexico striker Santi Giménez and Feyenoord, who are second in the Eredivisie.

Friday

Cambuur vs ADO Den Haag, 2p: Agustín Anello and 9th-place Cambuur meet Justin Che and Den Haag, who are 5th in the Eerste Divisie.

That’s it! Did I miss anything that matters? Let me know in the comments below. Let’s see who impresses this week!