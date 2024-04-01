USMNT midweek viewing guide: Every matchup you can imagine

Midweek USMNT action is here. Let’s get into it!
Monday
- Leicester vs Norwich, 7:30a: Josh Sargent played 90 minutes for Norwich in their 1-3 loss to Leicester this morning in Championship action.
- Venezia vs Reggiana, 9a: Tanner Tessmann and Gianluca Busio both started for Venezia, and Busio scored their opener against Reggiana in Serie B (game is currently at half-time).
- Coventry vs Cardiff, 10a on ESPN+: Haji Wright and Ethan Horvath both started as Coventry meet Cardiff in the Championship.
- Genk vs Union St.Gilloise, 12:30p on ESPN+: Mark McKenzie and Genk meet USG in Belgium’s top tier.
Also in action:
- Como vs Sudtirol, 9a: Niko Gioacchini was not in the starting lineup for Como as they host Sudtirol in Serie B this morning. Game is currently at halftime.
- Pisa vs Palermo, 9a: Kristoffer Lund started for Pisa and scored their second as they lead Pisa 2-0 at halftime in Serie B.
- Swansea vs QPR, 10a: Reggie Cannon did not start for QPR as they meet Swansea in the Championship this morning.
Tuesday
- Excelsior vs PSV, 2p on ESPN+ (free trial): Sergiño Dest, Malik Tillman, Ricardo Pepi, and first-place PSV go on the road against Excelsior who are 16th in the Eredivisie.
- Nottingham Forest vs Fulham, 2:30p on Peacock: Gio Reyna, Matt Turner, and 17th-place Forest meet Antonee Robinson, Tim Ream, and Fulham, who are 12th in the Premier League.
- Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace, 2:45p on Peacock: Tyler Adams and 13th-place Bournemouth face Chris Richards and Palace, who are 14th in the Premier League.
- Juventus vs Lazio, 3p on Paramount+: Weston McKennie and Juventus meet Lazio in the Coppa Italia semifinal.
Also in action:
- Vitesse vs Sparta Rotterdam, 12:45p: Paxten Aaronson and 17th-place Vitesse host 9th-place Sparta Rotterdam in the Eredivisie.
- Columbus Crew vs Tigres, 7p on FS1, FuboTV, Sling, ViX: Aidan Morris, Patrick Schulte, and the Crew host Liga MX power Tigres in the Concacaf Champions Cup (CCC) quarterfinal first leg.
- New England Revolution vs América, 9p on FS1, FuboTV, Sling: Esmir Bajraktarevic, DeJuan Jones, Noel Buck, and the Revs host Mexico City club América in another CCC quarterfinal first leg.
Wednesday
- Hajduk Split vs Dinamo Zagreb, 1p: Rokas Pukštas and Hajduk Split are in Croatia’s FA Cup semifinal.
- Inter Miami vs Monterrey, 8p on FS1, TUDN, FuboTV (free trial), Sling: Drake Callender, Julian Gressel, Noah Allen, and Inter Miami face Brandon Vázquez and Rayados in the quarterfinals of Concacaf Champions Cup.
Also in action:
- Utrecht vs PEC Zwolle, 2p: Taylor Booth’s injury status may rule him out of Utrecht’s Eredivisie match against PEC Zwolle.
- Huracán vs Villa Mitre, 8:10p on FuboTV, Fanatiz: Alan Soñora and Huracán are in the round of 64 of Argentina’s cup competition.
Thursday
- Liverpool vs Sheffield United 2:30p on Peacock: Auston Trusty and 20th-place Sheffield United go to Anfield to meet first-place Liverpool.
Also in action:
- Volendam vs Feyenoord, 12:45p on ESPN+: Zach Booth and dead-last 18th-place Volendam host Mexico striker Santi Giménez and Feyenoord, who are second in the Eredivisie.
Friday
- Cambuur vs ADO Den Haag, 2p: Agustín Anello and 9th-place Cambuur meet Justin Che and Den Haag, who are 5th in the Eerste Divisie.
- Dordrecht vs De Graafschap, 2p: Korede Osundina has racked up 2 goals and 4 assists for 4th-place Dordrecht, who face 6th-place De Graafschap in the Eerste Divisie.
- Mechelen vs St. Truiden, 2:45p: Kahveh Zahiroleslam and St. Truiden meet Mechelen in Belgium’s top division.
That’s it! Did I miss anything that matters? Let me know in the comments below. Let’s see who impresses this week!
