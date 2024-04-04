USMNT rises to 11th in FIFA world rankings

The United States Men’s National Team are on the edge of the top 10. This morning, FIFA released the April edition of the men’s world rankings, and the USMNT have risen 2 spots to 11th.

Fresh off their 3rd straight Concacaf Nations League title, the USMNT gained 19.43 points to give them their new ranking. While they are still about 40 points short of catching Croatia for the 10th spot, they are the highest ranked team not named Argentina (1st) or Brazil (5th) that will compete in the 2024 Copa América this summer.

The top 10 in the world, in order: Argentina, France, Belgium, England, Brazil, Portugal, Netherlands, Spain, Italy, and Croatia.

The USA are the top team in Concacaf, with Mexico a few spots behind them in 14th. Panama (45th), Canada (49th), and Costa Rica (52nd) round out the top 5 in the region. In Group C at Copa América, they will face Bolivia (85th), Panama, and Uruguay (15th). Before Copa America, they will face Colombia (12th) and Brazil in friendlies to prepare for the tournament. They are two teams that could be potential knockout stage opponents for the United States should they advance.

Where is your country in the ranking❓ pic.twitter.com/U5u6ntev0N — 433 (@433) April 4, 2024

