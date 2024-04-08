USMNT midweek viewing guide: Milan vs Roma in Europa round of 16

Midweek USMNT action is here. Let’s get into it!
Monday
- Deportivo Riestra vs Huracán, 2:30p on Paramount+, FuboTV, Fanatiz: Alan Soñora and 11th-place Huracán face Riestra (12th) in Argentina’s 14-team top tier.
Tuesday
- Sheffield Wednesday vs Norwich City, 2:45p: Josh Sargent and Norwich (6th) visit relegation-zone Sheffield Wednesday (23rd) in the Championship.
- Southampton vs Coventry, 2:45p: Haji Wright and 7th-place Coventry visit Southampton (4th), who are hunting promotion.
- Tigres vs Columbus Crew, 8:45p on FS1, FuboTV, Sling, ViX: Aidan Morris, Patrick Schulte, and the Crew tied Tigres 1-1 in the first leg of their CCC quarterfinal. They have to win the away leg in Monterrey to advance.
Also in action:
- Plymouth vs QPR, 2:45p: Reggie Cannon and 17th-place QPR visit Plymouth, who are 19th in the Championship.
- América vs New England Revolution, 10:30p on FS1, TUDN USA, FuboTV, Sling: Esmir Bajraktarevic, DeJuan Jones, Noel Buck, and the Revs got blown out 4-0 by América in the first leg of their CCC quarterfinal. Now the game shifts back to Mexico City, with the chance of the score getting even more ugly.
Wednesday
- Monterrey vs Inter Miami, 10:30p on FS1, TUDN USA, FuboTV, Sling: Drake Callender, Julian Gressel, Noah Allen, and Miami are trailing Monterrey 1-2 after the first leg at home. They now travel to BBVA Stadium to meet Rayados on their home turf in the second leg.
Also in action:
- Birmingham vs Cardiff, 2:45p: Ethan Horvath and 11th-place Cardiff visit relegation-zone Birmingham City (22nd) in the Championship.
Thursday
- AC Milan vs Roma, 3p on Paramount+, CBS Sports Network, TUDN USA, UniMás, FuoTV (free trial), ViX: Christian Pulisic, Yunus Musah, and Milan have a first-leg Europa League matchup against league rivals Roma.
Friday
- Augsburg vs Union Berlin, 2:30p on ESPN+: Brenden Aaronson and Union visit Ricardo Pepi’s former club in the Bundesliga.
- Real Betis vs Celta Vigo, 3p on ESPN Deportes, ESPN+ (free trial), FuboTV: Johnny Cardoso and Betis host Luca de la Torre and Celta in La Liga.
Also in action:
- Greuther Fürth vs Kaiserslautern, 12:30p: US U23 defender Maxi Dietz, American teammate Julian Green, and Fürth have a 2. Bundesliga matchup against Kaiserslautern, who are DFB Pokal finalists this season.
- LASK Linz vs RB Salzburg, 1:30p: George Bello and LASK meet heavyweights Salzburg in the Austrian Bundesliga.
- Excelsior vs Volendam, 2p: Zach Booth and Volendam visit Excelsior in the Eredivisie.
- ADO Den Haag vs Helmond Sport, 2p: Justin Che is injured and won’t play again this season for Den Haag.
- NAC Breda vs Dordrecht, 2p: Korede Osundina and Dordrecht visit Breda in the Eerste Divisie.
- St. Truiden vs Standard Liège, 2:45p: Marlon Fossey and Standard Liège visit Kahveh Zahiroleslam and St. Truiden in Belgium’s top tier.
That’s it! Did I miss anything that matters? Let me know in the comments below. Let’s see who impresses this week!
