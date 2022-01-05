James Sands loaned to Rangers FC

Another USMNT player is headed across the pond. Today, Rangers FC announced the acquisition of New York City FC midfielder/defender James Sands on an 18-month loan. Rangers holds an exclusive option to convert the loan into a permanent transfer at the end of the 18 months.

The 21-year-old Sands joins Rangers after a 2021 that saw him debut with the USMNT, winning the Gold Cup in the process, and win the MLS Cup with NYCFC. Sands was NYCFC’s first Homegrown Player, joining the youth system in 2015 and signing with the first team in 2017. His versatility in the midfield and defense is what intrigued the Scottish power enough to bring him in on loan.

“James is a player who I have been aware of for some time. His versatility was a big attraction and I’ve been impressed with his attitude and mentality in the games that I have watched recently,” Rangers manager Giovanni von Bronckhorst said in a statement released by the club. “He is a talented young player with areas of his game which we will endeavour to develop through our coaching. I am looking forward to getting him onto the pitch and starting to work with him.”

James Sands becomes the 9th American to play for Rangers. The most recent American at the Ibrox was Matt Polster. Sands was excited to head to Scotland to continue his career. “It is an incredible opportunity for me to join a club with such a winning history and worldwide fan base,” Sands said in a statement. “Additionally, I’m looking forward to joining an ambitious and talented group of players and coaches. I am certain that Rangers will progress me as both a player and as a person.”

Welcome to #RangersFC, James Sands.



Rangers are today delighted to announce the signing of @USMNT international James Sands from @NYCFC on an initial 18-month loan agreement subject to work permit and international clearance. Rangers hold an exclusive option to buy. — Rangers Football Club (@RangersFC) January 5, 2022

Hit the comments to discuss Sands moving to ‘Gers.