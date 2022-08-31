Report: Ricardo Pepi headed to FC Groningen on loan

Ricardo Pepi looks to be on the move as the European transfer window comes to a close. According to a report from Florian Plettenberg of Sky Sports, Pepi could be headed to FC Groningen on a one year loan.

Excl. News #Pepi: Augsburgs transfer record is close to join Groningen. Talks about a one-year-loan. Some details have to be clarified. @Sky_Christian @SkySportDE — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) August 31, 2022

Pepi, who broke the club transfer record for FC Augsburg when he signed there in January from FC Dallas, has struggled to adapt to life in the Bundesliga. He has logged 16 appearances for Augsburg in all competitions and has yet to notch his first Bundesliga goal.

With competition at the striker position heating up for the USMNT ahead of this fall’s World Cup, Ricardo Pepi has fallen behind in the depth chart due to his struggles at Augsburg. The thinking is a move to the Eredivisie, where American strikers have traditionally had a lot of success, will help his confidence and keep him in the hunt for a World Cup roster spot. FC Groningen are currently 8th in the Eredivisie table after 4 matches. They finished 12th last season.

The deal is not yet official, as Pepi first has to travel to the Netherlands to complete a physical and put pen to paper. But, it looks like we’ll have another American in the Eredivisie, and hopefully it’s a move that will help get him back on track as we move towards November.

USMNT striker Ricardo Pepi’s now set to join FC Groningen on loan from Augsburg, agreement being signed - no buy option included. First call, @Plettigoal. #transfers



Medical will take place later today. pic.twitter.com/RKLjpLXXLT — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 31, 2022

