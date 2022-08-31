 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Report: AC Milan in talks to acquire Sergiño Dest

The right back would head to the defending Serie A champions on loan.

FC Barcelona v Pumas - Club Friendly Photo by David S. Bustamante/Soccrates/Getty Images

Another American could be headed to Serie A. According to Spanish outlet Relevo, FC Barcelona defender Sergiño Dest is close to securing a loan move to AC Milan. The deal would include an option to make the deal a permanent transfer.

The 21-year-old USMNT right back has been out of favor at Barça, with manager Xavi reportedly telling Dest to seek playing time elsewhere. Initially, Dest was willing to stick it out at the Camp Nou, but with rumors about potential moves to Manchester United and even Ajax, the market seems to be waiting for Dest to decide on his future. Earlier today, Villarreal was rumored to also be in the race to acquire Dest, but Fabrizio Romano reports that no offer has been made and AC Milan are in “advanced talks” with Barcelona.

Sergiño Dest, arguably one of the most important players on the USMNT, will want to be in a position where he’s playing regularly and in form for the World Cup this fall. A move to AC Milan, the defending Serie A champions, may not on paper seem to be the place where playing time would come regularly. However, Dest would be able to grab playing time with the Rossoneri competing in UEFA Champions League as well as the Coppa Italia along with weekly in Serie A as the Scudetto holders. And, with Barcelona having a ton of financial issues, a change of scenery may be best for the American right back.

Update: could this already be done? Fabrizio Romano reports that it is.

More updates: Fabrizio Romano said the magic words:

Here we go, confirmed. Looks like Sergiño Dest is a member of AC Milan.

Would this be a good move for Sergiño Dest? Hit the comments and discuss.

