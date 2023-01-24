Report: Leeds United in talks to sign Weston McKennie from Juventus

Could Weston McKennie be headed to Elland Road? According to reports from superstar transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, Leeds United are in talks to potentially acquire McKennie from Juventus.

Romano says those talks, while closed at one point, have opened again. Sky Italia’s Gianluca Di Marzio and Italian journalist Matteo Moretto also broke the news that Leeds could go after McKennie in the final week of the transfer window.

After several back-and-forths over whether Juventus would deal McKennie elsewhere, the Italian club appears ready to send McKennie to England, but this time, despite many clubs reportedly in the mix for the 24-year-old USMNT star, Leeds is the one who is looking to arrive at the finish line with the signature. Leeds would be a downgrade for McKennie, with the English club fighting to stay out of the Premier League relegation zone, but there is a familiarity there.

Former USMNT assistant Jesse Marsch coaches Leeds, and McKennie’s USMNT teammates Tyler Adams and Brenden Aaronson joined the club this past summer.

When Bournemouth — another bottom feeder of the Premier League — was showing interest in McKennie at the beginning of the January transfer window, Juventus placed a $40 million price tag on the American midfielder. There is not much information on whether Leeds is ready to commit to McKennie, especially since some other clubs in England are connected to his name, Arsenal being the biggest.

McKennie joined Juventus on a one-year loan in 2020 and has been with the club since, becoming the first American to sign a permanent deal with the Italian club. He has scored 8 goals in 65 caps.

Talks ongoing between Leeds United and Juventus on conditions of Weston McKennie deal. Discussions also on player side over personal terms. ⚪️ #LUFC



The other option for Leeds is Azzedine Ounahi from Angers. pic.twitter.com/ZApMtWMfk0 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 24, 2023

Hit the comments to discuss whether Leeds is a good fit for Weston McKennie.